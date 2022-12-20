Read full article on original website
Colorado man kills wife, self in horrific act of domestic violence at Kingdom HallEdy ZooThornton, CO
Opinion: Are you happy for just the roof over your head this holiday?David HeitzDenver, CO
BREAKING: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'RemiThornton, CO
HGTV Dream Home Giveaway, with grand prize valued at $2.7 million, now open for entriesInna DMorrison, CO
Furry, Four-Legged Volunteers Help Airport Travelers Manage StressColorado JillDenver, CO
Federal emergency rental assistance winding down in Boulder County, but still time to apply
BOULDER COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND HUMAN SERVICES. As funding from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) runs out in early 2023 in Boulder County, the county Housing Helpline team is prioritizing remaining support for those who have not yet received rental assistance and are encouraging current applicants to ensure they have submitted all needed information. The wind-down marks the end of a three year period during which the Boulder County Department of Housing and Human Services’ Housing Helpline has distributed nearly $14 million in federal, state, and local rental assistance to nearly 2,000 households in the community to help counteract the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boulder County reduces rebuild fees for homes destroyed by wildfires
Boulder County is reducing permit fees for rebuilding homes burned in the Calwood and Marshall fires, in an effort to help residents return to their neighborhoods. The Board of County Commissioners approved modification of the fees in early December after acknowledging increases in construction costs. The fee reductions aim to...
Longmont sets goals of completing 8 parks projects in 5 years
Longmont wants to get eight parks projects done in five years utilizing a new purchasing process. Director of Parks and Natural Resources David Bell explained the “Best Value Approach” to the city council on Tuesday. To expedite the parks process, staff is moving to a design build process and will look to bring in vendors to get the “best people coming to do the most work,” he said.
Good morning, Longmont!
Mostly cloudy and cooler; an afternoon shower in spots. A couple of showers in the evening; otherwise, mostly cloudy.
State adopts updated ozone plan despite concerns
Local governments, including Boulder County, are asking Colorado to do more to address its air pollution. In September, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reclassified the Front Range, including Boulder County, as a “severe” violator of federal air quality standards for ground-level ozone. Under the federal Clean Air Act, Colorado is required to adopt an Ozone State Implementation Plan to bring the state’s pollution below levels that are dangerous to human health.
The Holiday Season isn’t over yet: Five of Longmont’s brightest spots to look at Christmas lights
Enjoying Christmas lights is a simple way to make the most of the holiday season, and many Longmont locations — known for their lights — are strung up again this year. It’s not too late to check them out!. There are a few options for going out...
Colorado recruits providers for its free preschool program. Parents are next.
Jennifer Piper, a longtime home-based child care provider in Loveland, is brimming with questions about how Colorado’s new universal preschool program will work when it launches next fall. She recently sent a bulleted list of 14 questions to local officials, including basic ones about teacher qualification and curriculum requirements.
City approves 22-unit annexation in southern Longmont
Longmont City Council approved the annexation of a proposed 22-unit property in southern Longmont on Tuesday. Council voted in favor of the ordinance for annexation, concept plan and zoning as residential single-family unanimously. Conditions for approval include landscape buffering and privacy fencing. The 7.6 acre annexation, known as Westview Acres,...
Longmont police report: Dec. 23, 2022
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
RTD Access-a-Ride not very accessible, Longmont rider says
A Longmont woman who uses a power wheelchair said she’s “livid” after her experience with the Regional Transportation District’s Access-a-Ride service. Audrey Dunn, who is hearing impaired, said she’s had a lot of difficulty getting around with her wheelchair in the city. “Traffic doesn't yield...
Never a doubt: Long Beach St. Anthony breezes past Littleton Columbine 60-26
Long Beach St. Anthony broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 60-26 explosion on Littleton Columbine on December 22 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
City approves $1.45 million for safety net agencies next year
Longmont will spend $1.45 million for safety net services to the city next year. The funding will go to contracts with 49 programs administered by 46 agencies serving priorities including housing stability, health and wellbeing, food and nutrition, self sufficiency and resilience, education and skill building and safety and justice.
Too close for comfort: Chula Vista Olympian strains past Thornton Riverdale Ridge 57-52
Chula Vista Olympian fans held their breath in an uneasy 57-52 victory over Thornton Riverdale Ridge during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
Denver East edges Colorado Springs Pine Creek in tough test 44-43
Denver East walked the high-wire before edging Colorado Springs Pine Creek 44-43 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 22.
Aurora Grandview dodges a bullet in win over San Bernardino Aquinas 62-55
Aurora Grandview eventually plied victory away from San Bernardino Aquinas 62-55 at Aurora Grandview on December 22 in Colorado boys high school basketball action.
Highlands Ranch pours it on Las Vegas Faith Lutheran 69-49
Highlands Ranch unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Las Vegas Faith Lutheran 69-49 Thursday for a Nevada girls basketball victory on December 22.
Aurora Cherokee Trail cancels check from West Jordan 58-44
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Aurora Cherokee Trail still prevailed 58-44 against West Jordan in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Aurora Vista PEAK triumphs in strong showing over Henderson Coronado 60-26
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Aurora Vista PEAK put away Henderson Coronado 60-26 at Aurora Vista Peak on December 22 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Sheriff’s office posts jail inmates’ Social Security numbers
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said it accidentally posted the Social Security numbers of some jail inmates on their website over the past few days. The numbers were visible if the daily listing of inmates of the sheriff’s website were downloaded and exported to an Excel file, the sheriff’s office said.
Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon dominates Gilbert Mesquite 75-53
Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon scored early and often to roll over Gilbert Mesquite 75-53 during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
