Boulder, CO

The Longmont Leader

Federal emergency rental assistance winding down in Boulder County, but still time to apply

BOULDER COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND HUMAN SERVICES. As funding from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) runs out in early 2023 in Boulder County, the county Housing Helpline team is prioritizing remaining support for those who have not yet received rental assistance and are encouraging current applicants to ensure they have submitted all needed information. The wind-down marks the end of a three year period during which the Boulder County Department of Housing and Human Services’ Housing Helpline has distributed nearly $14 million in federal, state, and local rental assistance to nearly 2,000 households in the community to help counteract the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont sets goals of completing 8 parks projects in 5 years

Longmont wants to get eight parks projects done in five years utilizing a new purchasing process. Director of Parks and Natural Resources David Bell explained the “Best Value Approach” to the city council on Tuesday. To expedite the parks process, staff is moving to a design build process and will look to bring in vendors to get the “best people coming to do the most work,” he said.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

State adopts updated ozone plan despite concerns

Local governments, including Boulder County, are asking Colorado to do more to address its air pollution. In September, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reclassified the Front Range, including Boulder County, as a “severe” violator of federal air quality standards for ground-level ozone. Under the federal Clean Air Act, Colorado is required to adopt an Ozone State Implementation Plan to bring the state’s pollution below levels that are dangerous to human health.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

City approves 22-unit annexation in southern Longmont

Longmont City Council approved the annexation of a proposed 22-unit property in southern Longmont on Tuesday. Council voted in favor of the ordinance for annexation, concept plan and zoning as residential single-family unanimously. Conditions for approval include landscape buffering and privacy fencing. The 7.6 acre annexation, known as Westview Acres,...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Dec. 23, 2022

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont's present and future.

