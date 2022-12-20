BOULDER COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND HUMAN SERVICES. As funding from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) runs out in early 2023 in Boulder County, the county Housing Helpline team is prioritizing remaining support for those who have not yet received rental assistance and are encouraging current applicants to ensure they have submitted all needed information. The wind-down marks the end of a three year period during which the Boulder County Department of Housing and Human Services’ Housing Helpline has distributed nearly $14 million in federal, state, and local rental assistance to nearly 2,000 households in the community to help counteract the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

