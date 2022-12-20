Read full article on original website
The Saddest Las Vegas Restaurant Closures of 2022
It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh in on the year’s saddest restaurant closures.
The Most Anticipated Las Vegas Restaurant Openings to Know About in 2023
It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh the restaurant debuts they are most excited for in 2023.
LA’s Best Dining Neighborhoods of 2022
Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share their favorite dining neighborhoods of the past year.
This Mexican Restaurant Is About to Be The Go-To Place for Chilaquiles by the Bay
Fans of fried eggs with corn tortillas and sauteed mushrooms and slow-cooked carnitas tacos, rejoice. Chef Maria Elena Esquivel and her husband Ignacio Perez are opening Xica, a Mexican restaurant, in Levi’s Plaza, the 9.4-acre and 930,000-square-foot office campus and community park on San Francisco’s Embaradero. It’s a sort of homecoming for the duo: Chica, Esquivel and Perez’s now-closed Oakland restaurant, began as a takeout window in Levi’s Plaza in 2015, but this is a new restaurant from the pair. Chica closed in late September so the two could get ready to open Xica.
Boston’s Favorite Restaurant Repeats in 2022
To wrap up the year, Eater Boston polled both local journalists and readers of this site to get their thoughts on the past year in dining: the good, the bad, and the most exciting things still to come in 2023. The results have been collected in the following series of posts. (Check out the full archive here.)
The Enduring Twin Cities Restaurants We Kept Coming Back to in 2022
It’s an Eater tradition to round out the year with a survey of local food experts — editors, writers, reporters, and a select few others — on the highs, lows, and surprises of the past 365 days in dining. Today, our panel looks at the enduring restaurants we returned to again and again over the course of the year. Have thoughts to share? Feel free to add them in the comments.
Inside the New Kirby Club, a Kebab-Filled Feast for Fairfax
“Imagine you’re sitting down to eat kebabs with your Lebanese grandmother for the first time...now imagine we’re your grandmother.”. That’s the idea behind Kirby Club, the latest Middle Eastern marvel from Michelin-starred Maydan and Compass Rose owners Rose Previte and Mike Schuster. Kirby Club’s 75-seat inaugural location with a seasonal patio out front opened in Fairfax’s Mosaic District on Wednesday, December 20 (2911 District Avenue, Suite 140). Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. to start.
Dining Experts Reveal Chicago’s Best Takeout Options
Chicago’s media dish on their favorite takeout options for 2022 as part of Eater’s ongoing tradition of polling the city’s experts for their year-end takes. Michael Nagrant, The Hunger: It is always Lee’s Chop Suey on volume and deliciousness alone, but I say this every year, so we’re gonna go with the other stalwart, Tortello because getting perfect legitimately top-level nonna pasta dropped on your doorstep with a side of focaccia and honey drizzled mascarpone dip is life-affirming.
Navy Yard’s New Royal Sands Social Club Is One Huge Pool Party
With Royal Sands Social Club, owners Fritz Brogan and Reed Landry give the term “pool bar” a whole new meaning. At Navy Yard’s new Florida-themed bar (26 N Street SE), opening today at 4 p.m. across from Nationals Park, guests can sip tropical cocktails, pop conch fritters, and dance the night away on the floor of what looks like a (water-less) swimming pool. Aqua-blue tiles, portholes, and a 30-foot-tall “lifeguard tower” DJ booth adorn the floor-level bar—just one of three—inside the massive venue sized for over 700 guests.
Bask in Acclaimed Chef Daniel Rose’s ‘Sunshine Cooking’ at This Polished Downtown Newcomer
Chef Daniel Rose can’t stop talking about corn. The ingredient is underappreciated in Paris, where the chef owns and operates the restaurant La Bourse et La Vie. And by default, the sentiment carries over to Le Coucou, his Michelin-starred New York City restaurant serving Parisian bourgeois cooking. “We never permitted ourselves [to use corn] in France when I was cooking in Paris, or even when I was learning, because everybody scoffed at corn in the traditional French register.” But when Rose opens the doors to Café Basque in Downtown Los Angeles tonight, Thursday, December 22, he can finally shuck his heart out: There will be corn on the menu, and chile peppers and tomatoes, too.
Austin Italian Restaurant L’Oca d’Oro Is Opening a New Pizzeria
Austin Italian restaurant L’Oca d’Oro is opening a pizzeria next year. Bambino will open at a yet-to-be-disclosed address in the Govalle neighborhood near Springdale Road and Airport Boulevard sometime in the summer. Co-owners Adam Orman and chef Fiore Tedesco are using their New York/Northeast Coast roots to drive...
The Most Surprising Los Angeles Restaurant News Stories of 2022
Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share the most surprising restaurant news of 2022.
These Were the Bay Area’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
A Unique Community Taqueria Says Goodbye to Walthamstow
One of London’s best taquerias will permanently close on Friday 23 December, as Sandra Bello and Erik “Smokey” Bautista’s Homies on Donkeys in Wood Street Market, Walthamstow runs its final service — five-and-a-half years after it opened the indoor market kitchen with just eight seats and a tonne of personality.
Can’t Get Into Pijja Palace? Order the Souped-Up Delivery Menu for Instant Gratification
While it might be tough to snag a table at Eater LA’s restaurant of the year, Pijja Palace’s relaunched delivery menu is available to scratch everyone’s Indian sports bar itch. The delivery menu offered through Caviar includes the restaurant’s best-selling green chutney bar pie, as well as a slew of brand-new dishes like a pineapple chutney bar pie and a habanero chutney bar pie. On the pasta front, chef Miles Shorey and the culinary team have created three hearty offerings including keema lasagna, malai baked ziti, and masala mac and cheese.
Chase Away the Chill With Irish Coffees Across Atlanta
When whiskey and coffee come together it can be a beautiful thing. But when Irish whiskey, strong black coffee, sugar, and fresh heavy cream combine, the cocktail it creates is a reviving tonic meant to warm the soul and perk up the neurons in one fell swoop. Irish Coffee began...
Top Chef Winner Jeremy Ford’s Latest Restaurant Is a Tribute to His Daughter
Beauty & the Butcher, the highly anticipated restaurant from Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford and local restaurant group Grove Bay Hospitality Group, debuts tonight in Coral Gables, serving American-focused cuisine with global flavors. This marks the second restaurant collaboration between Ford and Grove Bay, who brought the Michelin-starred restaurant Stubborn Seed to South Beach five years ago.
The Family Behind Chinatown’s Iconic House of Nanking Is SF’s Latest Food Network Star
Chef Kathy Fang never set out to star in a reality TV show, let alone one centered around the intricacies of running her family’s popular restaurants House of Nanking and Fang. If anything, she says, she was a fan of early food TV shows, made in the “stand and stir” format of Giada at Home with chef Giada De Laurentiis, for instance. But when she pitched a show like that to TV producers, they told her that wasn’t the hot format anymore. People wanted to watch cooking competitions. So Fang wound up doing the circuit, becoming a two-time Chopped winner, along with making a number of appearances on Beat Bobby Flay, Guy’s Grocery Games, and Alex vs. America. In between, producers approached her about doing other reality shows, but nothing panned out.
Portland Food Writers’ Most Anticipated Restaurant and Restaurant-Related Debuts for 2023
Each December, Eater Portland ends the year by reflecting on the last twelve months of dining in a series we call Year in Eater. We reach out to Portland food writers and influencers for their perspectives on major trends, impressive newcomers, and standout meals, and share their responses in a single package.
New Jamaican Truck Shares Jerk Chicken and Plantains in East Riverside
A new Jamaican food truck opened in Austin this month. Mr. Pimento opened at Buzz Mill Coffee on 1505 Town Creek Drive on December 7. Mr. Pimeno focuses on what owner and Jamaican immigrant Clay Spence describes as “the experience of true jerk cuisine outside the boundaries of the island,” in an email to Eater. This means jerk dishes with comfort dish twists, like jerk chicken paired with mac and cheese or thick wedge fries seasoned with a bunch of spices and caramelized sweet plantains. There are also regular jerk chicken and a vegan version with mushrooms, as well as sweet plantains.
