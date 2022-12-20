Chef Kathy Fang never set out to star in a reality TV show, let alone one centered around the intricacies of running her family’s popular restaurants House of Nanking and Fang. If anything, she says, she was a fan of early food TV shows, made in the “stand and stir” format of Giada at Home with chef Giada De Laurentiis, for instance. But when she pitched a show like that to TV producers, they told her that wasn’t the hot format anymore. People wanted to watch cooking competitions. So Fang wound up doing the circuit, becoming a two-time Chopped winner, along with making a number of appearances on Beat Bobby Flay, Guy’s Grocery Games, and Alex vs. America. In between, producers approached her about doing other reality shows, but nothing panned out.

