On October 24 of this year, Scotty McCreery and wife Gabi welcomed their first child, Merrick Avery McCreery, whom they are calling Avery. The proud papa recently spoke with Southern Living as baby Avery cooed in the background. “It’s been the best thing that I’ve ever done and we’re only 7 weeks in but it’s pretty incredible being a dad. I know, it’s tough to even remember life without him. It’s not even been two months yet.” McCreery also spoke about watching his wife Gabi become a mother. “She’s got this twinkle in her eyes. I think she was just made for this kind of thing. So Avery’s very lucky to have her as a mom and I help out where I can, you know. But there’s only so much I can do at this stage. But just sitting back and watching her do her thing is pretty incredible.”

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO