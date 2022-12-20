Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Walker Hayes Shares His Sweet Family Christmas Traditions
Walker Hayes has had a very eventful few years. You may have heard about a little ditty called “Fancy Like?” That song hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and it stayed there for a whopping 24 weeks! The ode to date nights at Applebees even made No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was nominated for a Grammy for best country song in 2021. Hayes has proved he’s no one-hit-wonder with follow up hits “AA,” “Y’all Life,” and “High Heels.” Fans are flocking in droves to see his shows from coast to coast. Life is good for Walker Hayes.
The Daily South
Scotty McCreery Excited For Baby Avery’s First Christmas
On October 24 of this year, Scotty McCreery and wife Gabi welcomed their first child, Merrick Avery McCreery, whom they are calling Avery. The proud papa recently spoke with Southern Living as baby Avery cooed in the background. “It’s been the best thing that I’ve ever done and we’re only 7 weeks in but it’s pretty incredible being a dad. I know, it’s tough to even remember life without him. It’s not even been two months yet.” McCreery also spoke about watching his wife Gabi become a mother. “She’s got this twinkle in her eyes. I think she was just made for this kind of thing. So Avery’s very lucky to have her as a mom and I help out where I can, you know. But there’s only so much I can do at this stage. But just sitting back and watching her do her thing is pretty incredible.”
