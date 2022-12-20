Read full article on original website
HGTV Dream Home Giveaway, with grand prize valued at $2.7 million, now open for entriesInna DMorrison, CO
Opinion: Are you happy for just the roof over your head this holiday?David HeitzDenver, CO
Furry, Four-Legged Volunteers Help Airport Travelers Manage StressColorado JillDenver, CO
Casa Bonita set to re-open in May 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Highlands Ranch Cafe Rio Mexican Grill's grand opening rescheduledNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
CSU Rams add three Colorado kids in latest recruiting class
FORT COLLINS — Wednesday felt like Christmas for Jay Norvell and his staff. It was the first full cycle Norvell has had at Colorado State and one of the biggest reasons why he took this job — resources — was on full display with this class. The...
Breaking down Colorado signee Jaden Milliner-Jones
Desoto High School Safety Jaden Milliner-Jones has never been to Boulder, Colorado, but after new Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders reached out the morning of national signing day telling him he had a spot at CU, it was enough to flip his commitment. By the time he put pen to paper, Milliner-Jones was a buffalo.
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Huge Recruiting Move
Deion Sanders appears to be on the verge of a massive recruiting flip. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach has already landed some premier players in Boulder. Now, he could be on the verge of adding another one. Cormani McClain, the No. 9 overall player in the 2023 class, has not...
The University of Colorado Lost $120 Million -- Don't Make Their Mistake
Don't keep money you'll need within a few years in the stock market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Colorado Sunshine: CU, CSU women's hoops score wins before holiday break
The CU and CSU women's basketball teams are off to strong starts this season, and both go into the holiday break with wins. On Monday, the Rams beat Regis at home 83-55 to secure their seventh win of the season. Meghan Boyd and McKenna Hofschild with 15 points each. The...
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
A look at the highest rated recruits for CU, CSU football since 2000
The early signing period for football begins Wednesday and there is plenty of hype in Colorado for the first time in a long time. Colorado coach Deion Sanders is reshaping the Buffs while CSU coach Jay Norvell is bringing in one of the best classes in the Mountain West. Here...
After 42 hours, Denver finally gets above zero degrees
The arctic cold front isn't done just yet. Friday will remain cold with multiple counties under a wind chill warning until 11 a.m.
Colorado’s Casa Bonita Finally Set To Re-Open after 3 Years. So Exciting
After what feels like forever without Colorado's famous Casa Bonita, we finally know when to expect its grand re-opening. We can't wait. Formerly part of an entertainment restaurant chain, which began in Oklahoma City in 1968, the now famous Casa Bonita opened its doors in Denver, Colorado, in 1973. Through various ownership changes over the years, the Denver restaurant continued to operate until the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 forced the restaurant to close its doors. From there, Casa Bonita eventually filed for bankruptcy in April of 2021, and the future of this historic landmark looked extremely bleak. Until two fellas from "South Park, Colorado," came along to save the day.
Loveland’s Brunch Options to Expand as Epic Egg is Coming to Town
Lovelanders will be getting another option when it comes to places to go for breakfast or brunch on the east side of town. A successful Greeley spot is coming to the Sweetheart City. Fans of The Egg & I will be excited to hear that the man who bought the...
Here's where they filmed 'Christmas Vacation' scenes in Colorado
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado's favorite Christmas movie has deep roots in the Centennial State. The 1989 movie classic "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" — which tells the story of Clark Griswold trying to put on the perfect Christmas for his family — filmed many of its scenes in Colorado.
Wind chill falls to minus 54 degrees in Colorado
The arctic blast with record-breaking cold temperatures and snowfall in Colorado also brought dangerously cold wind chill temperatures.
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
First Look: The World's Largest Banh Mi Chain Debuts in Denver
What we saw: Denver's first outpost of Lee's Sandwiches opened on December 18 at the corner of Alameda and Federal. It's also the city's first banh mi spot with a drive-thru. The brand's history goes back to 1980, when founder Chieu Le launched a catering truck in San Jose, California. That venture morphed into "the largest industrial catering company in Northern California," according to the Lee's Sandwiches website. The Le family began serving banh mi sandwiches in 1983 and opened a permanent location for Lee's Sandwiches in San Jose that same year. European-style sandwiches with toppings like ham, turkey, bacon and roast beef on croissants and baguettes were added in 2001 by Chieu and his oldest son, Minh.
LIVE UPDATES: Temperature plunges into single digits in metro Denver; over 600 flights delayed at DIA
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an artic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. Denver International Airport has delayed 619 flights, according to FlightAware. Over 40% of the delayed flights are from Southwest Airlines and 30% are from SkyWest. FlightAware also reports that 153 flights have been canceled.
Travelers stuck as hundreds of flights cancel in Denver
Thousands of flights have been canceled around the country and hundreds at Denver International Airport as the arctic storm that hit Colorado moved east across the U.S.
Temple Night Club Is Operated by Its Youngest and First Female Manager
A typical workday for Alexis Antelmi starts at 9 p.m. on a Friday night, when she gets to Temple Night Club at 1136 Broadway to manage the staff and make sure the night runs smoothly. It's a job Antelmi has been doing since July, but four years in the entertainment, festival and music industry brought her to this position. At 28, she's the youngest manager Temple has ever had, and the first female manager since it opened in 2017.
CU Buffs land top 100 prospect on Deion Sanders’ first big signing day
BOULDER — Deion Sanders’ first signing day at Colorado didn’t come without fireworks — not that any day in Boulder has been boring lately. While the expected signings of Shedeur Sanders out of the transfer portal and four-star running back Dylan Edwards took place, the Buffs secured a top 100 player in ESPN’s rankings in four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins out of Georgia, who was once committed to Auburn.
Four-star ATH Adam Hopkins commits to Colorado
Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central four-star athlete Adam Hopkins has committed to Colorado. He felt close to several coaches on staff in Tim Brewster, Nick Williams and Kevin Mathis. “I just love everybody there,” Hopkins told 247Sports. “Me going in there I can trust them.”. Beyond the assistant...
