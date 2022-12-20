ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masonville, CO

Unemployment rate declines in Boulder County

The Boulder County unemployment rate went from 2.8% in October to 2.6% in November, according to statistics released by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. There were 5,657 unemployed people in the county in October, and that declined to 5,445 jobless residents in November, the data shows. As of...
National home service provider acquires Longmont HVAC business

Service Champions Group has agreed to acquire the Longmont owned and family operated M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical. Established by Eric Meiers in 1998, M and M specializes in indoor air quality solutions for residential and commercial properties. The local company will keep its name in this new deal, according to an announcement from Service Champions.
Denver East edges Colorado Springs Pine Creek in tough test 44-43

Denver East walked the high-wire before edging Colorado Springs Pine Creek 44-43 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 22. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
This week in Longmont: Wintertime Bingo at the Library

Most City facilities will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. Trash, recycling and compost will be collected one day later throughout the week. Recreation facilities will be open on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 Find schedules at longmontcolorado.gov/holidays.
QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter following Prime to CU

Deion Sanders' quarterback and top recruit at Jackson State are following Coach Prime to Colorado. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, was among Colorado's first class of signees Wednesday with its new coach. Later Wednesday, cornerback Travis Hunter announced on his YouTube channel that he, too, would be transferring to the...
Longmont adjusts base lease for Vance Brand Airport

Despite worries of hangar owners, the Longmont City Council approved changes to the master lease language to allow more protections for the city. The council unanimously approved the change to the “base” lease language at Vance Brand Airport on Tuesday. According to staff, the language has been drafted to better align with industry standards and ensure compliance with Federal Aviation Administration grant assurances.
Longmont Mead knocks out victory beat against Parker Chaparral 47-35

Longmont Mead stretched out and finally snapped Parker Chaparral to earn a 47-35 victory in Colorado girls basketball action on December 21. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
State adopts updated ozone plan despite concerns

Local governments, including Boulder County, are asking Colorado to do more to address its air pollution. In September, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reclassified the Front Range, including Boulder County, as a “severe” violator of federal air quality standards for ground-level ozone. Under the federal Clean Air Act, Colorado is required to adopt an Ozone State Implementation Plan to bring the state’s pollution below levels that are dangerous to human health.
Sweating it out: Denver Mullen edges Irvine Portola 52-47

Denver Mullen could finally catch its breath after a close call against Irvine Portola in a 52-47 victory in a California girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Out and about: Holiday festivities of all kinds

Ongoing until Dec. 24 at 2:30 p.m. Longmont Humane Society, 9595 Nelson Rd. Get 50% off adoption fees for all dogs over 6 months old. Bring home your new best friend for life!. Come enjoy some cozy winter break vibes at the Library complete with cocoa and cookies to get your winter break started on the right foot!
Too much punch: Gilbert Campo Verde knocks out Aurora Smoky Hill 72-62

Gilbert Campo Verde called “game” in the waning moments of a 72-62 defeat of Aurora Smoky Hill in Arizona boys basketball action on December 22. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31

DENVER (AP) — Running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, has died, his family said in a statement. He was 31. Hillman's family posted on his Instagram account Wednesday that he was diagnosed in August with a rare form of kidney cancer called renal medullary carcinoma and was under hospice care. The family wrote hours later that he died surrounded by family and close friends.
