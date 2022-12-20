Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Colorado recruits providers for its free preschool program. Parents are next.
Jennifer Piper, a longtime home-based child care provider in Loveland, is brimming with questions about how Colorado’s new universal preschool program will work when it launches next fall. She recently sent a bulleted list of 14 questions to local officials, including basic ones about teacher qualification and curriculum requirements.
Unemployment rate declines in Boulder County
The Boulder County unemployment rate went from 2.8% in October to 2.6% in November, according to statistics released by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. There were 5,657 unemployed people in the county in October, and that declined to 5,445 jobless residents in November, the data shows. As of...
National home service provider acquires Longmont HVAC business
Service Champions Group has agreed to acquire the Longmont owned and family operated M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical. Established by Eric Meiers in 1998, M and M specializes in indoor air quality solutions for residential and commercial properties. The local company will keep its name in this new deal, according to an announcement from Service Champions.
Denver East edges Colorado Springs Pine Creek in tough test 44-43
Denver East walked the high-wire before edging Colorado Springs Pine Creek 44-43 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 22. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Aurora Vista PEAK triumphs in strong showing over Henderson Coronado 60-26
Wins don’t come more convincing than the way Aurora Vista PEAK put away Henderson Coronado 60-26 at Aurora Vista Peak on December 22 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see...
This week in Longmont: Wintertime Bingo at the Library
Most City facilities will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. Trash, recycling and compost will be collected one day later throughout the week. Recreation facilities will be open on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 Find schedules at longmontcolorado.gov/holidays.
QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter following Prime to CU
Deion Sanders' quarterback and top recruit at Jackson State are following Coach Prime to Colorado. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, was among Colorado's first class of signees Wednesday with its new coach. Later Wednesday, cornerback Travis Hunter announced on his YouTube channel that he, too, would be transferring to the...
Longmont adjusts base lease for Vance Brand Airport
Despite worries of hangar owners, the Longmont City Council approved changes to the master lease language to allow more protections for the city. The council unanimously approved the change to the “base” lease language at Vance Brand Airport on Tuesday. According to staff, the language has been drafted to better align with industry standards and ensure compliance with Federal Aviation Administration grant assurances.
Mission Hills Bishop Alemany exhales after close call with Aurora Grandview 42-39
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Mission Hills Bishop Alemany defeated Aurora Grandview 42-39 in Colorado girls basketball action on December 21. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and...
Longmont Mead knocks out victory beat against Parker Chaparral 47-35
Longmont Mead stretched out and finally snapped Parker Chaparral to earn a 47-35 victory in Colorado girls basketball action on December 21. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
State adopts updated ozone plan despite concerns
Local governments, including Boulder County, are asking Colorado to do more to address its air pollution. In September, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reclassified the Front Range, including Boulder County, as a “severe” violator of federal air quality standards for ground-level ozone. Under the federal Clean Air Act, Colorado is required to adopt an Ozone State Implementation Plan to bring the state’s pollution below levels that are dangerous to human health.
Sweating it out: Denver Mullen edges Irvine Portola 52-47
Denver Mullen could finally catch its breath after a close call against Irvine Portola in a 52-47 victory in a California girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Ellis, Peterson help Southern Cal beat Colorado State 73-64
PHOENIX (AP) — Boogie Ellis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, Drew Peterson scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Southern California beat Colorado State 73-64 at the Jerry Colangelo Classic on Wednesday night. Tre White added 10 points, six rebounds, three assists...
Good morning, Longmont!
Partly cloudy and bitterly cold; extreme cold can be dangerous for outdoor activities.
Girard scores in OT to lead Avalanche over Predators 3-2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Samuel Girard scored at 4:17 of overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday night. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist and J.T. Compher also scored for Colorado, winners of four straight. Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves.
Oregon St. staves off Denver's upset bid in 57-52 win
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Pope made two foul shots with 28 seconds left, Denver turned it over on its next-to-last possession and Oregon State beat the Pioneers 57-52 on Wednesday night. Tommy Bruner missed a 3-pointer with a second left for Denver in its chance to tie. Justin...
Out and about: Holiday festivities of all kinds
Ongoing until Dec. 24 at 2:30 p.m. Longmont Humane Society, 9595 Nelson Rd. Get 50% off adoption fees for all dogs over 6 months old. Bring home your new best friend for life!. Come enjoy some cozy winter break vibes at the Library complete with cocoa and cookies to get your winter break started on the right foot!
Boulder County reduces rebuild fees for homes destroyed by wildfires
Boulder County is reducing permit fees for rebuilding homes burned in the Calwood and Marshall fires, in an effort to help residents return to their neighborhoods. The Board of County Commissioners approved modification of the fees in early December after acknowledging increases in construction costs. The fee reductions aim to...
Too much punch: Gilbert Campo Verde knocks out Aurora Smoky Hill 72-62
Gilbert Campo Verde called “game” in the waning moments of a 72-62 defeat of Aurora Smoky Hill in Arizona boys basketball action on December 22. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31
DENVER (AP) — Running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, has died, his family said in a statement. He was 31. Hillman's family posted on his Instagram account Wednesday that he was diagnosed in August with a rare form of kidney cancer called renal medullary carcinoma and was under hospice care. The family wrote hours later that he died surrounded by family and close friends.
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0