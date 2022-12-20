ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

Comments / 0

Related
The Longmont Leader

National home service provider acquires Longmont HVAC business

Service Champions Group has agreed to acquire the Longmont owned and family operated M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical. Established by Eric Meiers in 1998, M and M specializes in indoor air quality solutions for residential and commercial properties. The local company will keep its name in this new deal, according to an announcement from Service Champions.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Aurora Cherokee Trail cancels check from West Jordan 58-44

Winning wasn’t going to be easy in this matchup, but Aurora Cherokee Trail still prevailed 58-44 against West Jordan in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
WEST JORDAN, UT
The Longmont Leader

Longmont blitzes Littleton in dominating victory 60-28

Longmont’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Littleton 60-28 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 21. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver East edges Colorado Springs Pine Creek in tough test 44-43

Denver East walked the high-wire before edging Colorado Springs Pine Creek 44-43 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 22. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Highlands Ranch Valor Christian severs Greenwood Village Cherry Creek’s hopes 54-40

No quarter was granted as Highlands Ranch Valor Christian blunted Greenwood Village Cherry Creek’s plans 54-40 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 21. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
The Longmont Leader

Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge dispatches Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman 54-43

Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge trucked Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman on the road to a 54-43 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Longmont Leader

Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon dominates Gilbert Mesquite 75-53

Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon scored early and often to roll over Gilbert Mesquite 75-53 during this Arizona boys high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
GILBERT, AZ
The Longmont Leader

Too close for comfort: Chula Vista Olympian strains past Thornton Riverdale Ridge 57-52

Chula Vista Olympian fans held their breath in an uneasy 57-52 victory over Thornton Riverdale Ridge during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
THORNTON, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver Mountain Range collects victory over Aurora Gateway 57-38

Denver Mountain Range handed Aurora Gateway a tough 57-38 loss on December 21 in Colorado girls high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Dec. 22, 2022

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Aurora Grandview dodges a bullet in win over San Bernardino Aquinas 62-55

Aurora Grandview eventually plied victory away from San Bernardino Aquinas 62-55 at Aurora Grandview on December 22 in Colorado boys high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Longmont Leader

Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge wins tense tussle with Mesa Mountain View 84-78

Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge weebled and wobbled, but wouldn’t fall down in earning an 84-78 victory against Mesa Mountain View in a Colorado boys basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont adjusts base lease for Vance Brand Airport

Despite worries of hangar owners, the Longmont City Council approved changes to the master lease language to allow more protections for the city. The council unanimously approved the change to the “base” lease language at Vance Brand Airport on Tuesday. According to staff, the language has been drafted to better align with industry standards and ensure compliance with Federal Aviation Administration grant assurances.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy