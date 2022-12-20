Read full article on original website
Jennifer Piper, a longtime home-based child care provider in Loveland, is brimming with questions about how Colorado’s new universal preschool program will work when it launches next fall. She recently sent a bulleted list of 14 questions to local officials, including basic ones about teacher qualification and curriculum requirements.
Service Champions Group has agreed to acquire the Longmont owned and family operated M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical. Established by Eric Meiers in 1998, M and M specializes in indoor air quality solutions for residential and commercial properties. The local company will keep its name in this new deal, according to an announcement from Service Champions.
Never a doubt: Long Beach St. Anthony breezes past Littleton Columbine 60-26
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Long Beach St. Anthony broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 60-26 explosion on Littleton Columbine on December 22 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Aurora Cherokee Trail cancels check from West Jordan 58-44
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Aurora Cherokee Trail still prevailed 58-44 against West Jordan in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Longmont blitzes Littleton in dominating victory 60-28
Longmont's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Littleton 60-28 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 21.
Denver East edges Colorado Springs Pine Creek in tough test 44-43
Denver East walked the high-wire before edging Colorado Springs Pine Creek 44-43 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 22.
Bent but not broken: Highlands Ranch Valor Christian weathers scare to dispatch Queen Creek Casteel 58-56
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Highlands Ranch Valor Christian didn't mind, dispatching Queen Creek Casteel 58-56 during this Colorado boys high school basketball game.
Highlands Ranch Valor Christian severs Greenwood Village Cherry Creek’s hopes 54-40
No quarter was granted as Highlands Ranch Valor Christian blunted Greenwood Village Cherry Creek's plans 54-40 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 21.
Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge dispatches Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman 54-43
Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge trucked Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman on the road to a 54-43 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon dominates Gilbert Mesquite 75-53
Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon scored early and often to roll over Gilbert Mesquite 75-53 during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
Too close for comfort: Chula Vista Olympian strains past Thornton Riverdale Ridge 57-52
Chula Vista Olympian fans held their breath in an uneasy 57-52 victory over Thornton Riverdale Ridge during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
Denver Mountain Range collects victory over Aurora Gateway 57-38
Denver Mountain Range handed Aurora Gateway a tough 57-38 loss on December 21 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
Mission Hills Bishop Alemany exhales after close call with Aurora Grandview 42-39
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Mission Hills Bishop Alemany defeated Aurora Grandview 42-39 in Colorado girls basketball action on December 21.
Longmont police report: Dec. 22, 2022
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Good morning, Longmont!
Partly cloudy and bitterly cold; extreme cold can be dangerous for outdoor activities.
Aurora Grandview dodges a bullet in win over San Bernardino Aquinas 62-55
Aurora Grandview eventually plied victory away from San Bernardino Aquinas 62-55 at Aurora Grandview on December 22 in Colorado boys high school basketball action.
Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge wins tense tussle with Mesa Mountain View 84-78
Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning an 84-78 victory against Mesa Mountain View in a Colorado boys basketball matchup.
Aurora Vista PEAK triumphs in strong showing over Henderson Coronado 60-26
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Aurora Vista PEAK put away Henderson Coronado 60-26 at Aurora Vista Peak on December 22 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Longmont adjusts base lease for Vance Brand Airport
Despite worries of hangar owners, the Longmont City Council approved changes to the master lease language to allow more protections for the city. The council unanimously approved the change to the “base” lease language at Vance Brand Airport on Tuesday. According to staff, the language has been drafted to better align with industry standards and ensure compliance with Federal Aviation Administration grant assurances.
Caruthers engineers impressive victory over Denver South 83-60
Caruthers' all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Denver South during an 83-60 blowout in a California girls basketball matchup on December 22.
