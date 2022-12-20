ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Two former Blue Devils playing for NBA's hottest team

No NBA team has won more games than the Brooklyn Nets since Thanksgiving. The star-studded squad is almost 100 percent healthy and has reeled off wins in 12 of its last 13 outings, thanks partly to the increasingly consistent production of late from two members of the 2010-11 Duke basketball team ...
DURHAM, NC
The Independent

Jake Paul signs contract with NFL franchise Cleveland Browns

Jake Paul has signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns, joining the NFL franchise’s social-media team per a tongue-in-cheek video.Paul has made his name as a YouTuber over the past decade, but his main focus over the last three years has been on boxing.The American, 25, has competed professionally in the boxing ring six times and is unbeaten, winning four of those fights via knockout. Paul has defeated former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, among others.Now, the Cleveland native has signed a contract with his home NFL franchise, the Cleveland Browns.A video on the YouTuber’s social-media platforms...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Center Square

Sports bettors in Illinois post big numbers in 2022

(The Center Square) – Since its inception in March 2020, legalized sports betting has exploded in Illinois. Sports bettors have made the state one of the top gambling markets in the country. October marked the first time Illinois' sports betting handle surpassed the $1 billion dollar mark in a single month, becoming just the fourth state in U.S. history to reach that threshold, joining New York, New Jersey and Nevada to reach that plateau. ...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy