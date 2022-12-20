Read full article on original website
This week in Longmont: Wintertime Bingo at the Library
Most City facilities will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. Trash, recycling and compost will be collected one day later throughout the week. Recreation facilities will be open on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 Find schedules at longmontcolorado.gov/holidays.
City approves 22-unit annexation in southern Longmont
Longmont City Council approved the annexation of a proposed 22-unit property in southern Longmont on Tuesday. Council voted in favor of the ordinance for annexation, concept plan and zoning as residential single-family unanimously. Conditions for approval include landscape buffering and privacy fencing. The 7.6 acre annexation, known as Westview Acres,...
Longmont adjusts base lease for Vance Brand Airport
Despite worries of hangar owners, the Longmont City Council approved changes to the master lease language to allow more protections for the city. The council unanimously approved the change to the “base” lease language at Vance Brand Airport on Tuesday. According to staff, the language has been drafted to better align with industry standards and ensure compliance with Federal Aviation Administration grant assurances.
Longmont police report: Dec. 22, 2022
National home service provider acquires Longmont HVAC business
Service Champions Group has agreed to acquire the Longmont owned and family operated M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical. Established by Eric Meiers in 1998, M and M specializes in indoor air quality solutions for residential and commercial properties. The local company will keep its name in this new deal, according to an announcement from Service Champions.
Colorado recruits providers for its free preschool program. Parents are next.
Jennifer Piper, a longtime home-based child care provider in Loveland, is brimming with questions about how Colorado’s new universal preschool program will work when it launches next fall. She recently sent a bulleted list of 14 questions to local officials, including basic ones about teacher qualification and curriculum requirements.
Highlands Ranch Valor Christian severs Greenwood Village Cherry Creek’s hopes 54-40
Highlands Ranch Valor Christian blunted Greenwood Village Cherry Creek's plans 54-40 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 21.
Aurora Cherokee Trail cancels check from West Jordan 58-44
Aurora Cherokee Trail still prevailed 58-44 against West Jordan in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Boulder County reduces rebuild fees for homes destroyed by wildfires
Boulder County is reducing permit fees for rebuilding homes burned in the Calwood and Marshall fires, in an effort to help residents return to their neighborhoods. The Board of County Commissioners approved modification of the fees in early December after acknowledging increases in construction costs. The fee reductions aim to...
Never a doubt: Long Beach St. Anthony breezes past Littleton Columbine 60-26
Long Beach St. Anthony broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 60-26 explosion on Littleton Columbine on December 22 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge dispatches Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman 54-43
Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge trucked Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman on the road to a 54-43 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Unemployment rate declines in Boulder County
The Boulder County unemployment rate went from 2.8% in October to 2.6% in November, according to statistics released by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. There were 5,657 unemployed people in the county in October, and that declined to 5,445 jobless residents in November, the data shows. As of...
Aurora Vista PEAK triumphs in strong showing over Henderson Coronado 60-26
Aurora Vista PEAK put away Henderson Coronado 60-26 at Aurora Vista Peak on December 22 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Longmont blitzes Littleton in dominating victory 60-28
Longmont's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Littleton 60-28 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 21.
Longmont Mead knocks out victory beat against Parker Chaparral 47-35
Longmont Mead stretched out and finally snapped Parker Chaparral to earn a 47-35 victory in Colorado girls basketball action on December 21.
Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon dominates Gilbert Mesquite 75-53
Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon scored early and often to roll over Gilbert Mesquite 75-53 during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge wins tense tussle with Mesa Mountain View 84-78
Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning an 84-78 victory against Mesa Mountain View in a Colorado boys basketball matchup.
Too much punch: Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon knocks out San Diego Patrick Henry 56-37
Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon stretched out and finally snapped San Diego Patrick Henry to earn a 56-37 victory on December 21 in Colorado boys high school basketball.
Our public schools have long been a catalyst for progress
