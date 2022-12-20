Read full article on original website
pvtimes.com
Holiday Fundraiser nets $7.1k to build beds for kids
Sleep in Heavenly Peace Nye County Chapter President Carmen Murzyn was nervous as the clock ticked down the moments until the group’s very first Holiday Fundraiser would begin. “Would it be a success?” she wondered. She need not have worried, however, as the event saw a sold-out...
Fox5 KVVU
Moon Valley Nurseries offering free Christmas trees Thursday in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Haven’t picked up a Christmas tree yet? You’re in luck. A Las Vegas Valley plant nursery has announced that it will give away the remainder of its Christmas trees on Thursday. Moon Valley says that while supplies last, residents can visit one of...
pvtimes.com
What’s going on: Pics with Santa, a free Christmas dinner and an 80’s-theme NYE bash
The Randy Anderson Band is a Las Vegas Staple, and is making their way to Pahrump. Having been in nearly every casino in the area, Randy Anderson has picked up quite the following. Opening for major bands and names along the years, and performing for charities all over, Randy’s voice can be heard across the world. RAB plays the best of new and traditional country music, as well as oldies and classic rock. Performing at the Stage Bar in the William Hill Sportsbook from 6-9 p.m. 775-751-6500.
8newsnow.com
Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
8newsnow.com
Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply
The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount of land that can be watered, designating the Hualapai Valley as an irrigation non-expansion area. Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater …. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount...
Animals in Clark County being abandoned at record rates
Animal shelters and rescues typically see a wave of people giving up their pets during the holidays, but they say it's worse this year than ever. Dogs are being dumped on a near daily basis.
Fox5 KVVU
119 dogs at Las Vegas shelter in need of foster families over holiday season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”Is she eating out of the bag?”. A wagging tail, and a love for treats. Sasha, an 8 years old stray, that came into the Animal Foundation in September, is just a friendly pup just wanting some love. “I picked her because she’s the...
8newsnow.com
Valley family wants accountability after man and child were hit by suspected DUI driver
The family of a 3-year-old girl is thankful she’s alive after she was struck by a suspected DUI driver. Valley family wants accountability after man and …. The family of a 3-year-old girl is thankful she’s alive after she was struck by a suspected DUI driver. Fulfilling Christmas...
Las Vegas FBI warns of scammers looking to take advantage of holiday giving
The Las Vegas Division of the FBI has warned shoppers to be vigilant to protect themselves from scams that can come in many forms during the holidays.
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada Rural Housing Launches New Buy in Nye Homeownership Program for Nye County Homebuyers – Nye County Commissioners Dedicate $400,000 for Affordable Homeownership
Nevada Rural Housing has launched its Buy in Nye homeownership program that offers two forgivable down payment assistance options of either $16,000 or $5,000 paired with a 30-year first mortgage with a below-market interest rate ensuring even deeper, long-term affordability for the homebuyer. “The Buy In Nye Program will allow...
‘Unprecedented rapid water level decline’ not anticipated, NPS admits; public comment period extended for Lake Mead marina concepts
National Park Service officials have extended the public comment period for people to voice, or write, their opinions on the concepts proposed for the future of Lake Mead's marinas and the overall Sustainable Low Water Access Plan.
Local BBQ shop, John Mull's Meats, now a designated historic site
John Mull's Meats, the 1950s-era barbecue and butcher shop, is now on the Las Vegas Historic Property Register after a city council vote this week.
Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada charter schools continue to increase their share of K-12 public school students and enrollment declined within the state’s two urban districts, official enrollment data shows. According to the Nevada Department of Education’s official enrollment count for the 2022-23 academic year, enrollment at charter schools overseen by the State Public Charter School Authority is now […] The post Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fox5 KVVU
Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas to offer free entry to law enforcement
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas announced that it will offer free admission to all law enforcement professionals on Jan. 9. According to a news release, the free admission offer is in honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The Mob Museum says the...
16-year-old reported missing, endangered in Las Vegas
16-year-old Kimi Osurman was last seen in the 2100 block of St. Louis Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.
2 Legacy High School staff members injured, 3 juveniles arrested
The Clark County School District Police arrested three juveniles on the Legacy High School campus on Friday following a reported disturbance.
The Christmas Adventure At Mt.Charleston
Las Vegas(KLAS)-You can escape to the mountains and take part in The Christmas Adventure happening at the retreat at Mt Charleston. Jillian Lopez chats with Jason Craig to tell us about all the festive things they have planned.
New Downtown Las Vegas clinic offers medical care to the unhoused population
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been over a month since a series of new medical care services have been accessible to unhoused people in Downtown Las Vegas. 8 News Now got an inside look at The Neighborhood Clinic and how those services are making a difference to those trying to get back on their feet. […]
nnbw.com
Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce
Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
Nevada campaign to allow breakaway school districts fails to make 2024 ballot
A campaign to allow local governments to form their own school districts failed to make the 2024 ballot in Nevada — news that was welcomed by CCSD Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara.
