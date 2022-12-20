ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

Comments / 0

Related
pvtimes.com

Holiday Fundraiser nets $7.1k to build beds for kids

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Nye County Chapter President Carmen Murzyn was nervous as the clock ticked down the moments until the group’s very first Holiday Fundraiser would begin. “Would it be a success?” she wondered. She need not have worried, however, as the event saw a sold-out...
NYE COUNTY, NV
pvtimes.com

What’s going on: Pics with Santa, a free Christmas dinner and an 80’s-theme NYE bash

The Randy Anderson Band is a Las Vegas Staple, and is making their way to Pahrump. Having been in nearly every casino in the area, Randy Anderson has picked up quite the following. Opening for major bands and names along the years, and performing for charities all over, Randy’s voice can be heard across the world. RAB plays the best of new and traditional country music, as well as oldies and classic rock. Performing at the Stage Bar in the William Hill Sportsbook from 6-9 p.m. 775-751-6500.
PAHRUMP, NV
8newsnow.com

Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply

The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount of land that can be watered, designating the Hualapai Valley as an irrigation non-expansion area. Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater …. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Nevada Rural Housing Launches New Buy in Nye Homeownership Program for Nye County Homebuyers – Nye County Commissioners Dedicate $400,000 for Affordable Homeownership

Nevada Rural Housing has launched its Buy in Nye homeownership program that offers two forgivable down payment assistance options of either $16,000 or $5,000 paired with a 30-year first mortgage with a below-market interest rate ensuring even deeper, long-term affordability for the homebuyer. “The Buy In Nye Program will allow...
NYE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada charter schools continue to increase their share of K-12 public school students and enrollment declined within the state’s two urban districts, official enrollment data shows. According to the Nevada Department of Education’s official enrollment count for the 2022-23 academic year, enrollment at charter schools overseen by the State Public Charter School Authority is now […] The post Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

The Christmas Adventure At Mt.Charleston

Las Vegas(KLAS)-You can escape to the mountains and take part in The Christmas Adventure happening at the retreat at Mt Charleston. Jillian Lopez chats with Jason Craig to tell us about all the festive things they have planned.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nnbw.com

Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce

Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy