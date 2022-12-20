Read full article on original website
Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed as trading resumes after long holiday weekend
U.S. stocks twisted and turned Tuesday morning as Wall Street returned from the long holiday weekend to barrel through the final four trading days of 2022. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) advanced around 90 points, or 0.3%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slid 0.8%.
‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead
With the massive pullback in cryptocurrency prices and the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, the term “crypto winter” is now making headlines. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links.
Mortgages rates will keep falling but homes won't become more affordable until these 3 things happen, Moody's chief economist says
Moody's chief economist Mark Zandi said Friday that US existing home sales have bottomed out. The combination of high mortgages and expensive homes have kept buyers out of the market, but US incomes also play a role, he said. Meanwhile, mortgage rates have fallen for six consecutive weeks, the longest...
Warren Buffett declared an 89-year-old carpet seller would 'run rings around' America's best CEOs. Here's the incredible story of Mrs B.
Warren Buffett said an 89-year-old carpet saleswoman would "run rings around" Fortune 500 CEOs. Buffett praised Rose "Mrs. B" Blumkin after buying her business, Nebraska Furniture Mart, in 1983. Mrs B founded NFM with $500 in 1937. It now generates an estimated $1.6 billion in annual sales. Slide 1 of...
5 Cheap Blue-Chip Stocks Under $15 to Buy Now
Cheap blue-chip stocks under $15 are always worth a look when you’re expanding your portfolio. Blue-chip stocks have something many investors are seeking in this volatile market: Stability. Blue chips represent larger firms with higher market capitalizations as a group. They also tend to have longer track records, meaning they have weathered the ups and downs of business cyclicality over the long term.
Russian rouble falls to 70 vs dollar as sanctions weigh
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Tuesday, struggling to consolidate a slight recovery from last week's slide as the market comes to terms with the prospect of lower export revenue in the wake of restrictions on Russian oil. The rouble lost about 8% against the dollar last week...
Zero-Covid was supposed to prove China's supremacy. How did it all go so wrong for Xi Jinping?
2022 was supposed to be a triumphant year for China and its leader Xi Jinping, as he began his second decade in power with a pledge to restore the nation to greatness.
Senate probes major automakers over alleged link to Uyghur forced labor in China
The Senate Finance Committee is investigating eight major automakers after a report linked their supply chains to the use of Uyghur forced labor in Xinjiang, China.
