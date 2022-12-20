ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

With the massive pullback in cryptocurrency prices and the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, the term “crypto winter” is now making headlines. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links.
5 Cheap Blue-Chip Stocks Under $15 to Buy Now

Cheap blue-chip stocks under $15 are always worth a look when you’re expanding your portfolio. Blue-chip stocks have something many investors are seeking in this volatile market: Stability. Blue chips represent larger firms with higher market capitalizations as a group. They also tend to have longer track records, meaning they have weathered the ups and downs of business cyclicality over the long term.
Russian rouble falls to 70 vs dollar as sanctions weigh

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Tuesday, struggling to consolidate a slight recovery from last week's slide as the market comes to terms with the prospect of lower export revenue in the wake of restrictions on Russian oil. The rouble lost about 8% against the dollar last week...

