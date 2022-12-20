Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox News About the Border Crisis and President BidenTom HandyTexas State
One Texas City is Struggling to Handle MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Denver Welcomed 175 Migrants This Week - More May Be On the WayTom HandyDenver, CO
El Paso officials race to protect migrants from deadly cold snapEdy ZooEl Paso, TX
Related
The Oldest Building In El Paso Now Houses A Very Strange Business
El Paso's oldest, commercial business building was almost lost back in 2012. The Montgomery Building at 216 S. El Paso Street also occupies the 218 S. El Paso Street address and is not only El Paso's oldest building, it's also the last "false front" building standing in El Paso. The...
KFOX 14
GALLERY: Christmas home displays, Christmas trees in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It's the holidays and although this year has been a tough one, that didn't stop El Pasoans from putting up their holiday displays. All the photos and videos are from our viewers that submitted their photos/videos through our Chime In section. You can still...
Best Places For Rockers To Enjoy A Bite To Eat In El Paso
If there's two things El Paso loves, it's food & music. There's plenty of places to get food & appreciate music in town. Sometimes you don't have to go to a bar; sometimes the restaurant themselves is a place to appreciate the greats of music. Punk Burger: One of the...
KFOX 14
2022 holiday light displays in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are multiple light displays that are set up across El Paso for families to view. San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso is decorated and is a great place to take holiday photos. The ice rink to skate is outside of the El Paso Convention center.
Remember The Year El Paso Got 22 Inches Of Snow?
El Paso may be in the desert but we do occasionally get snow. One year, we got a you-know-what load of it. We haven't seen any snow on the ground here in El Paso so far this year, although the mountains have been dusted a couple of times. It does snow here though, I swear.
KFOX 14
Molina Healthcare of Texas hosts El Paso holly jolly holiday giveaway event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Molina Healthcare of Texas, in partnership with Paso del Norte Pediatrics, hosted a Holly Jolly Holiday Giveaway event for the El Paso community, providing holiday treats to support quality family time together this season. One hundred gingerbread houses and cookie decorating kits were available...
iheart.com
Now THIS is a Christmas House decorated
These folks in El Paso put on a pretty incredible holiday light show...you're about to be seriously impressed! And that was just the intro! CLICK HERE and HERE to see more.
Must Try Burgers in Texas Includes One Delicious El Paso Burger
I don't usually question the science behind it- I just order the burger and enjoy it. But it is a favorite, and in Texas we don't mess around with our burgers. East Coast Traveler has named their "Best Must Try Burgers in Texas". I know what you're thinking: "East Coast Traveler? Did they get lost?" They don't explain what they were doing in Texas, but we can all thank them for compiling a list that is worthy of any burger lover or Texas foodie.
San Juan woman switched Versace perfume price tags to $2.98 at Walmart, police say
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a woman accused of switching the price tags of Versace perfumes to $2.98, documents show. Melissa Lomas, of San Juan, was arrested on a charge of fraud destroy removal concealment writing, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral states that at 4:15 p.m. […]
KVIA
Migrants waiting in downtown El Paso still facing cold temperatures
EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting to get to their final destination are still facing cold and frigid temperatures. Several migrants were still seen camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso near the Greyhound Bus Station Friday morning. Migrants were seen covered from head to...
KFOX 14
El Paso County holds digital library naming contest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Community Services Department is hosting a contest to find a name for its new digital library. They are asking for the public to submit naming suggestions to help. The all-digital library offers county residents free access to e-books, audiobooks, comics,...
El Paso Nu Metal Fans Rejoice With This Show Happening Soon
El Paso LOVES concerts & it's always an exciting time whenever a new show gets announced. We have a few shows to look forward to in 2023; including Greta Van Fleet/Rival Sons at the Don Haskins in March. Well the next month, in April, El Paso will get to enjoy...
KFOX 14
Carpe Diem With You: What mischief did you get up to around the holidays?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — There is an enchanting special connection between children and Christmas. We grow up, and once a year a whimsical sense of times past is resurrected through the sounds, sights, and scents of the season. And then there is the other stuff. The stuff you...
BBC
No tree or gifts for thousands in this US city
In downtown El Paso, Texas, holiday lights adorn trees and Christmas carols fill the air. But just blocks from the main city square, the festive season is more tempered. After making the perilous journey and crossing the US border, newly arrived migrants gather near the Greyhound bus station in hopes of finding a way to continue to their final destinations.
KFOX 14
City of El Paso offers free recycling of live Christmas trees
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The public may recycle their live Christmas trees beginning Tuesday, December 27 at the Environmental Services Department’s Citizen Collection Stations. This free service will be available through February 11, 2022. Citizen Collection Stations, known as drop-off sites, are open 8 a.m. to 4...
KFOX 14
Salvation Army in El Paso says it's falling behind on fundraising goal
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — The Salvation Army in El Paso said it is falling behind its goal for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year. They said they will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas...
Soar into the New Year with these Ziplining Adventures Near El Paso
The new year is upon us and I'm really reflecting on what I want to accomplish in the new year. I've decided I need to be more adventurous! Since the pandemic, I've been a bit of a shut in and I've decided to begin to live life again and on my list of things to accomplish in the new year is go ziplining!
Washington Examiner
Sun Bowl cancels El Paso event after facility is turned into 1,000-cot shelter for immigrants
EL PASO, Texas — A major community event on the eve of the Sun Bowl college football game next week has been canceled as a result of the city’s decision to use the convention center to house up to 1,000 immigrants living on the streets downtown. The Sun...
El Paso residents buy migrants blankets, shoes and toys before Christmas
El Paso locals are rallying together to support the influx of thousands of migrants coming across the border just days before Christmas - some are even opening their homes to asylum seekers with children.
El Paso Businesses Prove To Be El Paso Strong As They Help Migrants In need
If you’ve driven through Downtown El Paso recently then you may notice migrant families who are trying their hardest to stay warm outside. Temperatures overnight dipped down to below freezing causing dangerous weather conditions for people staying out in the cold. It is so heartbreaking to think that these...
Comments / 0