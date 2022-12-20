ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

GALLERY: Christmas home displays, Christmas trees in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It's the holidays and although this year has been a tough one, that didn't stop El Pasoans from putting up their holiday displays. All the photos and videos are from our viewers that submitted their photos/videos through our Chime In section. You can still...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2022 holiday light displays in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are multiple light displays that are set up across El Paso for families to view. San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso is decorated and is a great place to take holiday photos. The ice rink to skate is outside of the El Paso Convention center.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Remember The Year El Paso Got 22 Inches Of Snow?

El Paso may be in the desert but we do occasionally get snow. One year, we got a you-know-what load of it. We haven't seen any snow on the ground here in El Paso so far this year, although the mountains have been dusted a couple of times. It does snow here though, I swear.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Molina Healthcare of Texas hosts El Paso holly jolly holiday giveaway event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Molina Healthcare of Texas, in partnership with Paso del Norte Pediatrics, hosted a Holly Jolly Holiday Giveaway event for the El Paso community, providing holiday treats to support quality family time together this season. One hundred gingerbread houses and cookie decorating kits were available...
EL PASO, TX
iheart.com

Now THIS is a Christmas House decorated

These folks in El Paso put on a pretty incredible holiday light show...you're about to be seriously impressed! And that was just the intro! CLICK HERE and HERE to see more.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Must Try Burgers in Texas Includes One Delicious El Paso Burger

I don't usually question the science behind it- I just order the burger and enjoy it. But it is a favorite, and in Texas we don't mess around with our burgers. East Coast Traveler has named their "Best Must Try Burgers in Texas". I know what you're thinking: "East Coast Traveler? Did they get lost?" They don't explain what they were doing in Texas, but we can all thank them for compiling a list that is worthy of any burger lover or Texas foodie.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Migrants waiting in downtown El Paso still facing cold temperatures

EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting to get to their final destination are still facing cold and frigid temperatures. Several migrants were still seen camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso near the Greyhound Bus Station Friday morning. Migrants were seen covered from head to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County holds digital library naming contest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Community Services Department is hosting a contest to find a name for its new digital library. They are asking for the public to submit naming suggestions to help. The all-digital library offers county residents free access to e-books, audiobooks, comics,...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
BBC

No tree or gifts for thousands in this US city

In downtown El Paso, Texas, holiday lights adorn trees and Christmas carols fill the air. But just blocks from the main city square, the festive season is more tempered. After making the perilous journey and crossing the US border, newly arrived migrants gather near the Greyhound bus station in hopes of finding a way to continue to their final destinations.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso offers free recycling of live Christmas trees

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The public may recycle their live Christmas trees beginning Tuesday, December 27 at the Environmental Services Department’s Citizen Collection Stations. This free service will be available through February 11, 2022. Citizen Collection Stations, known as drop-off sites, are open 8 a.m. to 4...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Salvation Army in El Paso says it's falling behind on fundraising goal

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — The Salvation Army in El Paso said it is falling behind its goal for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year. They said they will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy