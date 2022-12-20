ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

1420 WBSM

Marion 10-Year-Old Selflessly Raises $900 to Feed the Hungry

The holidays have arrived and with Christmas just days away, stress is at an all-time high. While many SouthCoast residents are driving around frantically to purchase last-minute gifts, 10-year-old Davin Alves of Marion is busy giving back to those in need and struggling with hunger. "I'm proud beyond words," Davin's...
MARION, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford homeless service provider’s network given annual Sister Rose Award

“The City’s Homeless Service Provider’s Network (HSPN) has presented Darlene Spencer, Program Officer with the Carney Family Foundation, with its 2022 Sister Rose Award. Named in honor of Sister Rosellen Gallogly who served as the Executive Director of Market Ministries in the City for years and was a founding member of the City’s Homeless Service Provider’s Network (HSPN), the Sister Rose Award was presented to Ms. Spencer by Joshua Amaral, Director of Community Development, at the December 2022 membership meeting of the HSPN.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford State Pier Development Proposal Selected

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford's State Pier could soon see a seafood offloading and auction facility along with restaurants and retail, under a development agreement announced Thursday. State Pier manager MassDevelopment has provisionally selected Taber's Wharf Partners — a group of local companies including BASE seafood auctioneers, Raw Seafoods...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
GoLocalProv

PHOTO: Before and After

Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

City of Fall River announces warming center, shelter, ahead of frigid weather

(FALL RIVER, MA- December 21st, 2022)- On Saturday, December 24th and Sunday, December 25th, the Spindle City Church (formerly Soloman’s Porch) will host a warming center from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. for anyone in need of temporary warming. Residents may drop in without calling and are asked to use the 65 Middle Street entrance.
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford to Charge $10 for Mattress Recycling

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford officials announced Monday that city residents will be asked to pay a $10 fee to dispose of mattresses and box springs starting Jan. 1, 2023. The change comes two months after the state's Department of Environmental Protection banned disposing of mattresses, box springs, and textiles in Massachusetts landfills.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Valley Breeze

NSHS graduate joins N. Smithfield police force

NORTH SMITHFIELD — A new police officer has joined the North Smithfield Police Department. Clayton Cote was sworn in in last Friday, Dec. 16, shortly after graduating from the Rhode Island Municipal Police Training Academy. Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski and Chief Tim Lafferty were attendance, along with family members of Cote. His first day at the station wasTuesday, Dec. 20.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Ground breaking for $135 million water front project in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Wednesday morning, Mass DOT officials and state legislators broke ground on a new project, that’ll help expand Fall River’s water front access. The route 79 corridor will be lowered, as well as street scape improvements along Davol Street, expanding bike path access...
FALL RIVER, MA
nerej.com

Legacy Place opens multiple new stores - more to come in 2023

Dedham, MA There is so much new coming soon to Legacy Place. Heading into the holiday season, the property announced several new additions to its lineup of retail and restaurants, opening between November 2022 and 2023. Arriving in time for the holidays were modern furniture and décor retailer, All-Modern, wellness brand, Restore Hyper Wellness, pioneering bookseller Barnes & Noble, and Pop516, a new holiday pop up featuring unique décor and fashion accessories. Rowan, an innovative and trendy ear-piercing studio that offers safe ear piercings for all will debut its first Massachusetts location in early 2023. Fine dining restaurant, The Capital Grille, known for dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, a world-class wine list and personalized service, and plant-forward fast casual restaurant, Life Alive Organic Café, will also open at Legacy Place in 2023.
DEDHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Hiking Trails Becoming Littered With Dog Waste

The SouthCoast region has so many great hiking, biking, and walking trails that are going to waste – literally. Many area trails are pet friendly, allowing dog owners to bond with their animals in the great outdoors rather than Rover being cooped up in the house while his humans are out enjoying nature.
DARTMOUTH, MA
