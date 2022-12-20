ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker appointee Fred Prehn resigns from Wisconsin DNR board

Fred Prehn, who won a lawsuit seeking to oust him from the Natural Resources Board after his term ended in May 2021, informed Gov. Tony Evers of his intent to resign in a letter obtained by The Associated Press. Prehn said his resignation will take effect Dec. 30. “It is...
Abortion ban changes split Wisconsin GOP under veto threat

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans who control the Legislature are divided over whether to push for rape and incest abortion exceptions in the face of their Democratic governor’s pledge to veto any bill that keeps the state’s 173-year-old ban in place. Gov. Tony Evers and Democrats are suing to overturn the state abortion ban. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press on Thursday that he will push for passage of a bill granting clear exceptions to protect the life and health of the mother and in cases of rape and incest. But Senate Republican Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu says he won’t bring forward such a bill because it’s a tough vote for Republicans to take.
Evers: Wisconsin monitoring TikTok, no plans for a ban

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says hat his administration is in close contact with the FBI and emergency management officials to monitor the use of TikTok on state devices. But Evers told the Wisconsin State Journal on Tuesday that he has no plans to ban its use. Just a day earlier, national lawmakers proposed banning the popular social media app from government devices, citing concerns about Chinese spying and propaganda. Republican members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation called on the governor earlier this month to ban the app from state-issued devices, but Evers said he is not pursuing a ban at this time.
