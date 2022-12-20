Read full article on original website
We Energies calls in reinforcements for Winter Storm Elliott + 8 tips to keep safe in the cold
MILWAUKEE — Just as the public prepares for Winter Storm Elliott by stocking up and staying inside, We Energies is staying ready for power outages by calling in reinforcements from other utility companies in case power lines are knocked down. According to We Energies, reinforcements are already on standby...
Winter Storm Elliott expected to bring dangerous wind & temps to Wisconsin through moderate snowfall
UPDATE at 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2022: The potential blizzard set to hit Wisconsin on Thursday officially has a name: Winter Storm Elliott. Although its snow totals aren’t expected to be as severe as initially projected, Winter Storm Elliott threatens to stymie holiday travel and cause rolling power and internet outages.
Warning goes into effect with Winter Storm Elliott bringing high-speed wind, bitter cold to Wisconsin
UPDATE at 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 22: Following some light snowfall overnight, the Milwaukee County area and much of Wisconsin are bracing for Winter Storm Elliott. As of now, a winter storm warning is officially in effect. According to TMJ4’s Brendan Johnson, southeast Wisconsin should only expect between 3-to-5 inches...
Walker appointee Fred Prehn resigns from Wisconsin DNR board
Fred Prehn, who won a lawsuit seeking to oust him from the Natural Resources Board after his term ended in May 2021, informed Gov. Tony Evers of his intent to resign in a letter obtained by The Associated Press. Prehn said his resignation will take effect Dec. 30. “It is...
Abortion ban changes split Wisconsin GOP under veto threat
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans who control the Legislature are divided over whether to push for rape and incest abortion exceptions in the face of their Democratic governor’s pledge to veto any bill that keeps the state’s 173-year-old ban in place. Gov. Tony Evers and Democrats are suing to overturn the state abortion ban. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press on Thursday that he will push for passage of a bill granting clear exceptions to protect the life and health of the mother and in cases of rape and incest. But Senate Republican Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu says he won’t bring forward such a bill because it’s a tough vote for Republicans to take.
Evers: Wisconsin monitoring TikTok, no plans for a ban
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says hat his administration is in close contact with the FBI and emergency management officials to monitor the use of TikTok on state devices. But Evers told the Wisconsin State Journal on Tuesday that he has no plans to ban its use. Just a day earlier, national lawmakers proposed banning the popular social media app from government devices, citing concerns about Chinese spying and propaganda. Republican members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation called on the governor earlier this month to ban the app from state-issued devices, but Evers said he is not pursuing a ban at this time.
