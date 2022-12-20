Donations are running short at at a critical time for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Drive. Leaders of the organization said Friday that contributions in its Wilmington area were about 29% behind last year. The Salvation Army's Angel Tree drive to provide gifts for children in need is just one component of what it tries to do, according to Lt. Col. Larry Ashcraft, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division. It is involved with emergency food distribution, housing assistance, shelter, prevention of human trafficking and many other services.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 18 HOURS AGO