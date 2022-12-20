Read full article on original website
Mallory Gibbons
3d ago
This is horrible. These poor kids need a home. Aren't there programs (like habitat for humanity) that can help them get a house or get volunteers to build them a prefabricated home or something? This is one of the downfalls of living in an apartment or duplex .
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
In 2010, a pregnant 15-year-old girl vanished after she refused to get an abortion. Where is Janteyl Johnson?Fatim HemrajNewark, DE
What is Wilmington, Delaware Known For?East Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deathsMargaret MinnicksGreenville, DE
Two Families Lose Pets, All Belongings In House Fires In Maryland Days Before Christmas
The Baltimore community is coming together to help two local families who lost their homes along with everything they owned in recent house fires days just before the holidays, according to GoFundMe.The community has stepped up to help two families after a house fire took their homes on Friday, Dec…
Outdoor manger scene destroyed at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Towson
A manger scene on the lawn of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, on Loch Raven Boulevard in the Towson area, has been vandalized.
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford On the Rebound After Being Destroyed by Hurricane Ida
Rendering of possible new design for Hank's Place.Photo byHank's Place. Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford plans to return better than ever after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida in September last year, writes J.F. Pirro for Main Line Today.
WDEL 1150AM
Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign falling short of last year
Donations are running short at at a critical time for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Drive. Leaders of the organization said Friday that contributions in its Wilmington area were about 29% behind last year. The Salvation Army's Angel Tree drive to provide gifts for children in need is just one component of what it tries to do, according to Lt. Col. Larry Ashcraft, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division. It is involved with emergency food distribution, housing assistance, shelter, prevention of human trafficking and many other services.
foxbaltimore.com
Budget friendly holiday hosting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hosting events for the holidays can be expensive, but it doesn't have to be. We have tips for how you can save without sacrificing the fun. Registered Dietitian and member of Giant's Healthy Living team Melanie Berdyck shares how.
delawarepublic.org
Milford homeless encampment faces abrupt end in January
Milford’s largest homeless encampment will be cleared in January after the privately owned land where it sits was sold to a new owner. The encampment roughly doubled in size over the past year, with nearly 40 people now living in tents spread across a few acres of forest at the end of a dirt road west of Route 113.
Reading Christmas Tradition Returns With A New Twist For 2022
For many years, Reading area families watched the lights on the city's iconic Pagoda flash on and off on Christmas Eve to help guide Santa Claus to Pretzel City. That tradition will return in 2022, but with some changes due to ongoing renovations at the Pagoda, Mayor Eddie Moran announced in a release Tuesday, Dec. 20.
WBOC
Milford Homeless People Must Vacate "Tent City"
MILFORD, Del.- Homeless people living at an encampment known as "tent city" are being forced to leave. The new landowner has plans for development starting on Jan. 15. Tent city can be found off East Masten Circle in Milford and nearly 50 homeless individuals seek shelter there every night. The...
Faidley's continues holiday tradition, will move to new location in 2023
Many crab cakes claim to be the best in Baltimore, But at Faidley's in Lexington Market, they have the nationwide appeal to approve it.
WDEL 1150AM
House fire in Camden injures one
Investigators said a fire that heavily damaged a home in Camden, Delaware, Friday morning, December 23, 2022, injured the 83-year old woman living there. Camden-Wyoming firefighters arrived at the house on Voshells Mill Star Hill Road around 7:15 a.m. and found flames coming from the front of the house. The...
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware's coldest night since 2019 expected as flash freeze hits region
An Arctic cold front which brought a dusting of frozen precipitation to some parts of Delaware has left behind the coldest airmass in over three years just days before Christmas. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill advisory for Friday night, as temperatures are expected to fall to between...
delawaretoday.com
Shop Crystals, Tarot and More at Delaware’s Metaphysical Shops
Mandie’s Magical Marketplace in Wilmington. Photo by Sydney Livingston. As metaphysical practices gain mainstream popularity, Delaware’s experts are opening shops across the First State to meet the demand. The information age has led to acceptance and understanding for many different subcultures and groups, including those in tune with...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore hair stylist gives two-time cancer survivor Christmas gift of a lifetime
A Baltimore hair stylist is giving back this holiday season by giving a free makeover to a cancer survivor. Consquilla Carey, owner of Affordable Styles Hair Salon and CC's Beauty Institute, gave Darnetta Simpson the Christmas present of a lifetime. Carey knows one of the best gifts to give is...
Cracker Barrel waitresses receive generous tip in Harford County
Barb Harris had an idea. She rounded up two wise men, (her son and friend), and 22 wiser women to have breakfast together.
Nottingham MD
Crash with rescue reported on Belair Road
BALTIMORE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon crash on Belair Road. The crash was reported at around 4:15 p.m. in the 5600-block of Route 1 in Frankford (21206). At least one person is trapped and a rescue is under way. Motorists should use caution in the...
GARBAGE GRINCHES: Coatesville Duo Stole Holiday Tips From Trash Men, Cops Say
A Chester County duo might not make it home for the holidays. Adam Thompson and Anne Farrelly, both of Coatesville, are accused of stealing gift cards and cash tips that East Goshen homeowners left out for sanitation workers, authorities said in a release. Police were dispatched to the area near...
After the Collapse: Another Look at the Stricker Street Fire
With a new report from the City Fire Dept.'s Board of Inquiry, we took a close look at their analysis throughout the incident.
Wbaltv.com
Rain for rest of Thursday, changes to snow early Friday
Meteorologist Ava Marie says the rest of the day should see rain that will last through the night as temps top out in the high 40's. Friday will see the artic air makes its way down and will take temps down with it. We will see a 20 degree drop that will cause flash freezing and snow flurries around the area.
What is Wilmington, Delaware Known For?
What is Wilmington, Delaware, Known For?Photo byUnspalsh. Wilmington, Delaware, is an important port in the United States. It is also the largest city in Delaware and New Castle county. Originally a ferry crossing and colonial trading hub, it has grown into an industrial and commercial center. The town has 552 acres of parks, museums, and other attractions. Read More at The East Coast Traveler.
Comments / 4