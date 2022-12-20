Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Impact of epigenetics on the clinical management of cancer patients
In the early 1980s, the first changes in DNA related to a chemical modification called methylation were discovered, followed by the discovery in the mid-1990s of the first tumor suppressor genes inactivated by these modifications of the genetic material. The early 2000s saw the first use of these alterations as a biomarker of cancer disease, as well as the first uses of drugs against them.
MedicalXpress
New rat lungworm disease resource to help doctors with diagnosis, treatment
As climate change continues, human cases of rat lungworm disease are anticipated to become more widespread globally, especially in places where the parasite that causes the disease is not yet present. A review paper, led by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researchers, was published to educate medical professionals in the U.S. and around the world as they encounter an increasing number of patients with the disease.
The FDA approved a fecal transplant treatment for the first time
The FDA building in Washington DC, January 13, 2020. Deposit PhotosThe pharmaceutical-grade version of a procedure can treat difficult intestinal infections.
Medical News Today
How do doctors treat pulmonary hypertension?
There is often no cure for pulmonary hypertension. However, a doctor can prescribe treatments to manage the condition. Doctors will determine the cause of hypertension before forming a treatment plan. The pulmonary artery. deoxygenated blood from the right side of the heart to the lungs for oxygenation. Pulmonary hypertension is...
Update: Potential Medical Breakthrough in Treatment of Asthma
The late-fall through the winter months are particularly dangerous for those who suffer from the common lung-related illness. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to asthma, or who suspects an asthma diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, including MedicineNet.com, Dr. Jill Johnson of Aston University’s School of Biosciences, and ReachMD.com.
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers inflammatory markers that may predict a response in certain patients to COVID-19 immunotherapies
Researchers at The Tisch Cancer Institute uncovered inflammatory markers that may predict which COVID-19 patients are more likely to respond to therapies like the anti-cancer drug pacritinib, according to phase 2 trial results published in JAMA Network Open in December. Pacritinib, which has been approved as a cancer therapy by...
Majority of NHS targets ‘could be abolished in 2023 after review of health service’
The government could scrap a number of NHS targets after a review of the health service, it has been reported. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and health secretary Steve Barclay commissioned Patricia Hewitt, a former Labour health secretary, last month to review how the NHS’s new integrated care systems should work, as well as how the health service should work to “empower local leaders”, giving them more autonomy. According to the i newspaper, the government could abolish a majority of health service targets as a result of the review, so it can be run along similar lines to schools. Ms Hewitt is...
10 Unexpected Signs Of Endometrial Cancer
Abnormal vaginal bleeding is by far the most common symptom of endometrial cancer. However, there are some more unexpected symptoms as well. Keep reading.
Guillain-Barré Syndrome Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Have you ever wondered what is Guillain-Barré syndrome? We've done some homework here, so you don't have to. Read on for GBS causes, symptoms and treatments.
Medical News Today
Presumed ocular histoplasmosis syndrome (POHS): What to know
Presumed ocular histoplasmosis syndrome (POHS) is an eye disorder that doctors believe is a complication of a fungal infection with the Histoplasma species. Although this has yet to be proven, this is why the diagnosis is “presumed.”. An infection with Histoplasma (histoplasmosis) typically affects the lungs. However, it can...
MedicalXpress
Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes
A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
targetedonc.com
Background on the STRONG Study of Durvalumab in Urinary Tract Carcinoma
Guru P. Sonpavde, MD, provides rationale for the phase 3b STRONG study, and discusses the early data. Guru P. Sonpavde, MD, a medical oncologist, and the GU Oncology director, Christopher K. Glanz Chair for Bladder Cancer Research, AdventHealth Cancer Institute, provides rationale for the phase 3b STRONG study (NCT03084471) and discusses the early data.
Gene therapy may help children born with 'bubble boy' disease
Ten children with an especially rare and hard-to-treat form of "bubble boy" disease are living normal lives after receiving a new gene therapy approach, researchers say.
targetedonc.com
Rationale for Adding Atezolizumab to SOC in Patients With MIBC
Parminder Singh, MD, discusses the safety associated with standard-of-care tri-modality therapy for muscle-invasive bladder cancer and the addition of atezolizumab to standard of cancer. Parminder Singh, MD, a hematologist, internist, and medical oncologist at Mayo Clinic, discusses the safety associated with standard-of-care (SOC) tri-modality therapy for muscle-invasive bladder cancer and...
Gene Therapy Breakthrough Helps Children Born Without Immune System
ART-SCID is a rare subtype of a rare disease, often referred to as "bubble boy" disease. The new gene therapy approach has 10 children with the disease leading normal lives. The new tactic is "groundbreaking," one expert said. It may prove to be better than bone marrow transplants, even from a sibling, others said.
MedicalXpress
Cystic fibrosis drug could help treat pneumonia
Pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2 and pneumococcus can cause severe pneumonia. If the airways then fill with fluid, the patient risks developing acute respiratory distress syndrome. Researchers at Charité—Universitätsmedizin Berlin have now discovered the molecular mechanisms that trigger fluid accumulation in the lungs. This development also led them...
ajmc.com
FDA Approves Bispecific Antibody Mosunetuzumab for R/R Follicular Lymphoma
The approval makes mosunetuzumab the first in its class approved to treat follicular lymphoma and comes shortly after data from a phase 2 trial was presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology. The FDA has approved mosunetuzumab-axgb (Lunsumio; Genentech), a bispecific antibody for the treatment of...
Medical News Today
What to know about CT scans for Crohn's disease
A CT scan is a painless, noninvasive imaging test that doctors use to better view internal structures, such as the intestines. A doctor may order a CT scan to help diagnose and assess Crohn’s disease. Crohn’s disease is one of the types of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The condition...
MedicalXpress
American Society for Radiation Oncology issues updated guideline on radiation therapy for endometrial cancer
A newly updated clinical guideline from the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) provides recommendations on the use of radiation therapy and systemic therapy after surgery to treat patients with endometrial cancer. The guideline also considers the role of surgical staging and molecular profiling techniques in determining whether a patient should receive post-operative therapy. The guideline is published in the January/February 2023 issue of Practical Radiation Oncology.
cancerhealth.com
The Changing Melanoma Landscape
Before 2011, the melanoma treatment arena was in a sustained drought during which patients were only offered a few treatments, and few with advanced stages of the cancer were still alive a year after starting treatment. In stark contrast, over the last decade, there has been a flood of new and highly effective treatments that have become available to patients, as well as a deluge of new promising therapies currently being tested in clinical trials. Taken together, this flood of activity has dramatically changed the melanoma landscape. Today, more than half of patients diagnosed with advanced melanoma and treated with these new therapies are alive five years after diagnosis. “Now we can really have durable disease control akin to a cure,” noted Hussein Tawbi of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
