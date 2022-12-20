Read full article on original website
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Guy Fieri shares his top Diners, Drive-ins and Dives stop in Arkansas
Guy Fieri has taken the time to get know Arkansas, and now the mayor of Flavortown is sharing his favorite Diners, Drive-ins and Dives stop in the Natural State.
Central Arkansas preparing for epic Christmas freeze, here’s where to find a place to stay warm
Pulaski County is expecting to see brutally freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas.
aymag.com
The Cate Brothers Celebrating 80th Birthday in NWA
The Cate Brothers are celebrating their 80th Birthday with a birthday bash at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville on Friday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. If you were able to grab yourself a ticket for the bash, consider yourself lucky! It’s no surprise that tickets for this event are sold out.
Our best Northwest Arkansas' bites of 2022
We've rounded up our best bites and favorite eateries this year. We hope you'll add them to your next-year list and give them a try.Alex's top five of 2022:Isabella's Italian — The owners of Mermaids and TJ's Sandwich Shop opened this Italian restaurant in Fayetteville this year. It's an upscale place with delicious dishes like the orecchiette with spicy sausage, mushrooms and red peppers.Delta Biscuit Co. — This food truck expanded from Little Rock to Bentonville, bringing us stellar breakfast sandwiches.Lady Slipper — This downtown Bentonville spot is serving up clever cocktails and shareable small plates.The 120 Tapas Bar —...
Summit Utilities: Gas outage in Little Rock area
The extreme cold from Thursday night’s arctic blast has left some Little Rock-area homes without gas service.
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
Light Up Your Neighborhood with the Morgan family in Springdale
WATCH: This Springdale home is ready to welcome Santa!
Winter road conditions at 2 p.m. Friday: Roads in central Arkansas clearing and manageable
The Arctic blast crossing the country is expected to impact travel in Arkansas Thursday as roads begin to become covered by ice and snow.
kuaf.com
Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Opens Corporate Center
Paul Gatling, reporter for the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, sums up the weeks economic news. This includes SupplyPike is relocating its headquarters to Rogers, and Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield revealing its corporate center in Springdale. Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
Arctic blast hits central Arkansas; Here’s what is closing
Central Arkansas is getting hit with the Arctic blast crossing the country, leading to closings and cancellations around the area.
onlyinark.com
Arkansas Destinations for Peace and Spiritual Growth
With hectic schedules and a world that is more connected than ever, it is easy to lose sight of your own place and purpose in the world. As we head into the new year, it’s a great time to commit to periodically unplugging and taking a break to not only rejuvenate but also refocus.
San Angelo LIVE!
Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death
CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
UPDATE: Little Rock child missing since Thursday found safe
Arkansas State Police said on Friday that an 11-year-old child has gone missing in Little Rock.
aymag.com
City of Little Rock to Open Emergency Shelter on Thursday
With extremely low temperatures expected on Thursday and into the weekend, an emergency shelter will be open at the East Little Rock Community Center beginning Thursday afternoon. The shelter at the center, 2500 E. Sixth St., will be operated by The Van. The shelter will open at 3 p.m. on...
Little Rock apartments struck by gunfire Thursday night
Little Rock police are investigating after several shots were fired at the Eastview Terrace Apartments on 11th Street.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
Tricks to heat your home safely during the winter freeze
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As bitterly cold temperatures slam Northwest Arkansas to the River Valley, people are looking for ways to stay warm. However, firefighters urge everyone to follow a few tips to ensure you can stay warm safely. "With the winter weather comes a lot of additional fire...
Arkansans looking protect against bursting pipes as temperatures start to plummet
While the temperatures outside are dropping, the chances your pipes will bust are rising.
North Little Rock's Quincy Rhodes Jr signs with Arkansas despite late push from Oklahoma
By Kyle Sutherland NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas football had a successful start to the early signing period, securing 19 of its 20 commits for the 2023 class to finish at No. 22 in the 247 Sports rankings. Headlining the day for in-state prospects was North Little Rock defensive ...
