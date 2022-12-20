ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cate Brothers Celebrating 80th Birthday in NWA

The Cate Brothers are celebrating their 80th Birthday with a birthday bash at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville on Friday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. If you were able to grab yourself a ticket for the bash, consider yourself lucky! It’s no surprise that tickets for this event are sold out.
Our best Northwest Arkansas' bites of 2022

We've rounded up our best bites and favorite eateries this year. We hope you'll add them to your next-year list and give them a try.Alex's top five of 2022:Isabella's Italian — The owners of Mermaids and TJ's Sandwich Shop opened this Italian restaurant in Fayetteville this year. It's an upscale place with delicious dishes like the orecchiette with spicy sausage, mushrooms and red peppers.Delta Biscuit Co. — This food truck expanded from Little Rock to Bentonville, bringing us stellar breakfast sandwiches.Lady Slipper — This downtown Bentonville spot is serving up clever cocktails and shareable small plates.The 120 Tapas Bar —...
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Opens Corporate Center

Paul Gatling, reporter for the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, sums up the weeks economic news. This includes SupplyPike is relocating its headquarters to Rogers, and Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield revealing its corporate center in Springdale. Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
Arkansas Destinations for Peace and Spiritual Growth

With hectic schedules and a world that is more connected than ever, it is easy to lose sight of your own place and purpose in the world. As we head into the new year, it’s a great time to commit to periodically unplugging and taking a break to not only rejuvenate but also refocus.
Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death

CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
City of Little Rock to Open Emergency Shelter on Thursday

With extremely low temperatures expected on Thursday and into the weekend, an emergency shelter will be open at the East Little Rock Community Center beginning Thursday afternoon. The shelter at the center, 2500 E. Sixth St., will be operated by The Van. The shelter will open at 3 p.m. on...
Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry

Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
Tricks to heat your home safely during the winter freeze

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As bitterly cold temperatures slam Northwest Arkansas to the River Valley, people are looking for ways to stay warm. However, firefighters urge everyone to follow a few tips to ensure you can stay warm safely. "With the winter weather comes a lot of additional fire...
