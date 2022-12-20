Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at the north I-75 ramp to Cincinnati Dayton Road
OLDE WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at the north I-75 ramp to Cincinnati Dayton Road. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on Warehouse Row in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Emergency crews on scene of a structure fire on Warehouse Row in Liberty Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Liberty Centre Drive in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Liberty Centre Drive in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Report of wires down, sparking fire, on West Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Cews are responding to a report of wires down on West Road in Harrison, use caution when approaching this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Emergency crews respond to report of down wires Friday morning in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of down wires Friday morning in West Price Hill. The incident is reported to be on Amethyst Lane near Glenway Avenue. The incident was reported at 7:35 a.m. Motorists in the area are urged to use caution in the area.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Mars Drive in Trenton, crews responding
TRENTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Mars Drive in Trenton, crews responding. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries, possible entrapment, on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Civic Center Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Civic Center Drive in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on State Route 131 in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ohio — Structure fire reported on State Route 131 in Goshen. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a crash on I-75S at Buttermilk in Kenton County
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — Crews responding to a crash on I-75S at Buttermilk Pike in Kenton County. Lanes are blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Knollridge Court in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Knollridge Court in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
State troopers: Weather blamed for 15 separate crashes that forced closure of I-70 in Preble County
PREBLE COUNTY — State troopers responded to over a dozen weather-related crashes on I-70 in Preble County Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, I-70 was shut down due to approximately 15 crashes. Only a handful of people were transported to the hospital, none...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to Finneytown for reports of crash with injuries on Winton and Compton Road.
FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Police are responding to Finneytown for reports of crash with injuries on Winton and Compton Road. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Crash with injury reported on 6th Avenue in Dayton
DAYTON, Ky. — Crash with injury reported on 6th Avenue in Dayton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
sciotopost.com
One Killed in 50-Vehicle Pileup on Ohio Turnpike
Dayton – One person has been killed and dozen injured in what they are calling a mass casualty event. The event occurred on the Ohio Turnpike between state Route 53 and state Route 4. OSP has reported that around 50 vehicles were involved in the crash around 2:30 pm.
WLWT 5
Semi fire causing major backups along Fort Washington Way
CINCINNATI — Traffic is heavily backed up along Fort Washington Way after a semi caught fire overnight Friday. It all started around 3:45 a.m. Cincinnati fire officials said a large semi-truck was on fire in the westbound lanes on Ft. Washington Way just below Walnut Street. Fire officials say...
WLWT 5
Authorities respond to report of a crash with injuries on I-275
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Authorities are responding to a report of a crash with injuries Friday morning on I-275 Eastbound. The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. near I-75 South. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Mason Road in Monroe, traffic impacted
MONROE, Ohio — Crews are on scene of a crash with injuries on Mason Road in Monroe, traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
