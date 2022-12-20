ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Report of a structure fire on Warehouse Row in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Emergency crews on scene of a structure fire on Warehouse Row in Liberty Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Report of wires down, sparking fire, on West Road in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Cews are responding to a report of wires down on West Road in Harrison, use caution when approaching this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Mars Drive in Trenton, crews responding

TRENTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Mars Drive in Trenton, crews responding. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
TRENTON, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on State Route 131 in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ohio — Structure fire reported on State Route 131 in Goshen. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
GOSHEN, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
SOMERVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Knollridge Court in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Knollridge Court in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injury reported on 6th Avenue in Dayton

DAYTON, Ky. — Crash with injury reported on 6th Avenue in Dayton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
DAYTON, KY
sciotopost.com

One Killed in 50-Vehicle Pileup on Ohio Turnpike

Dayton – One person has been killed and dozen injured in what they are calling a mass casualty event. The event occurred on the Ohio Turnpike between state Route 53 and state Route 4. OSP has reported that around 50 vehicles were involved in the crash around 2:30 pm.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Semi fire causing major backups along Fort Washington Way

CINCINNATI — Traffic is heavily backed up along Fort Washington Way after a semi caught fire overnight Friday. It all started around 3:45 a.m. Cincinnati fire officials said a large semi-truck was on fire in the westbound lanes on Ft. Washington Way just below Walnut Street. Fire officials say...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Authorities respond to report of a crash with injuries on I-275

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Authorities are responding to a report of a crash with injuries Friday morning on I-275 Eastbound. The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. near I-75 South. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
KENTON COUNTY, KY

