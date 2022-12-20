ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 7

Veronica Awkard
5d ago

The DC Attorney General's Office is changing. It appears to be doing good things for the tax payer. The old office gave assistance to the wrongdoers.

Reply(1)
4
Blanche Mcleod
5d ago

A lot of people know that Jamal is used to the city giving him whatever he wants. Thank you AG Racine!

Reply
3
 

