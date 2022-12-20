Read full article on original website
Microsoft says three future Bethesda games will be Xbox-exclusive
We knew Microsoft would make Bethesda’s Starfield exclusive to Xbox and PC, and it sure looked like The Elder Scrolls VI would skip PlayStation and Nintendo, too. But now, Microsoft’s lawyers are revealing that they’ve got eyes on at least one more exclusive title — there are three future Xbox exclusives from Bethesda, they revealed today, in a response to the FTC’s lawsuit against the Activision Blizzard deal.
Need a last-minute gift? Hasbro made me into a Star Wars action figure
Remember when Hasbro announced it’d let you put your 3D-printed face on a fully licensed Star Wars, Marvel, Ghostbusters, G.I. Joe, or Power Rangers action figure for $60 plus tax? Well, my Hasbro Selfie Series figure just arrived this week — and while it’s not a perfect resemblance, I’m still kind of blown away. This might be the perfect last-minute gift for a fan, for reasons I’ll soon explain.
EcoFlow Power Kit review: off-grid living made easy
There’s never been a better time to become a digital nomad. Many employers not named Elon Musk now offer flexible work-from-home arrangements, enacted during the pandemic and made permanent in 2022. Ironically, Musk’s little Starlink RV service has been a boon to remote working by bringing relatively fast internet to great swaths of digital wilderness, even while driving. And for those looking to go truly remote, dozens of countries, like Spain, Barbados, Namibia, and Malaysia, now offer temporary residency permits to digital workers of foreign-based employers.
Netflix will start streaming Nike Training Club classes next week
Netflix is taking a page from Peloton’s playbook. Starting December 30th, you’ll be able to stream classes from Nike Training Club on the platform. In total, Netflix subscribers will have access to 30 hours of content in multiple languages and exercises. For the uninitiated, Nike Training Club is...
