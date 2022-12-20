Read full article on original website
Could Cleveland see coldest Christmas since 2004?
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Not only are Santa and his reindeer getting ready to visit Northeast Ohio, weather from the North Pole swooped down for a visit, too. FOX 8 meteorologists say Cleveland could experience the coldest Christmas in recent history on Saturday and Sunday. Actual temperatures on Christmas Eve...
Show Info: December 21, 2022
Walk in a winter wonderland! Visit Christmas Land at Eddy’s Fruit Farm in Chesterland. Enjoy the great outdoors! Mill Stream Run Reservation is located in Strongsville. Holiday crafting made easy! For more inspiration from Kristin Gambaccini, visit her website. Lake Metroparks. A giant Candy Land experience! Penitentiary Glen Reservation...
Cleveland's Own: Det. Sean Coleman
FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving recognize Det. Sean Coleman who works in Cleveland's 5th district. He was recently named Cleveland Police Foundation's Officer of the Month.
40+ beagles rescued from Ohio home
Authorities in Lakewood say a homeowner had been hoarding the dogs, who were not properly cared for, for several years. No charges have been filed; the home was ruled not fit for human habitation.
Blizzard, winter storm warnings: How long will they last?
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Blizzard Warning has been issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties until 4 a.m. Saturday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued in Northeast Ohio and will last until 7 a.m. Saturday. Wind Chill Warnings Friday into 10 a.m. Saturday across most of Northern Ohio.
Blizzard, Winter Storm Warnings issued in NE Ohio
Winter Storm Warning: -30° wind chills, 65 mph wind gusts
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Warnings have been issued for Northeast Ohio beginning late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Most of Northeast Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Friday into 10 a.m. Saturday. A Wind Chill Warning for most of...
