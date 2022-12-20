On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Donna Jean (Collinge) Martens passed away peacefully at the age of 95. Donna was currently a resident of Appledorn Care Facility in Holland, MI. Donna was born to Gertrude and Ruben Collinge on June 14, 1927. She was the second oldest in a family of nine children. Donna grew up in Muskegon, MI where she enjoyed playing basketball and softball as a teenager. She met her husband, Don, at a cottage at Pere Marquette in Muskegon, and they were married for 62 years before Don passed in 2009. Donna was an excellent bridge player and loved sewing and knitting for her family. She researched her genealogy extensively, traveling to Europe several times. Donna followed politics closely and volunteered on several presidential campaigns. Above all, her favorite activity was large gatherings with her extended family.

