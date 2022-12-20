Read full article on original website
Farmer Critically Injured in Allendale Barn Blaze
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 23, 2022) – A 37-year-old Allendale man was critically injured when his barn caught on fire on Friday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the area of 52nd Avenue and Jordan Street on a report that a barn had exploded and a man was trapped inside. With the help of neighbors, rescuers were able to spot the unnamed man in the barn and remove him, administering first aid at the scene before the unnamed victim was taken to Corewell-Butterworth Hospital for treatment. There were no other persons inside at the time, and the blaze was extinguished by crews from the Allendale Fire Department without any reported injuries.
Drivers Escaped Injury but Passenger Hospitalized in Head-On Crash on North Side
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 22, 2022) – A 36-year-old Holland woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Brad Bennett, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Lakewood Boulevard near Roost Road around 3:30 PM. That was where a 51-year-old Holland man, driving a pickup truck westbound, crossed over the center line and slammed into an eastbound SUV head on, driven by a 39-year-old Holland man. While both drivers were not hurt, the woman, who was a passenger in the pickup, sustained non-life threatening injuries and had to be taken to a undisclosed “local hospital” for treatment.
Holland Police Log December 20-21, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Battle Creek Man Killed in Plainwell Multi-Vehicle Collision
GUN PLAIN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 21, 2022) – A 72-year-old Battle Creek man lost his life on Tuesday evening after being struck by a minivan near Plainwell. According to the Michigan State Police, troopers and other first responders were dispatched to M-89 at 6th Street around 5:40 PM. That was where an initial collision occurred as an eastbound minivan slammed into the rear of a stopped SUV that was waiting for traffic to clear in order to turn left.
Driver survives initial crash becomes victim of secondary fatal pedestrian collision
PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Wayland post are investigating a fatal pedestrian related crash that occurred Tuesday, December 20 around 5:40 p.m. on M-89 and 6th Street in Gun Plain Township. Preliminary investigation at the scene determined that this incident was a secondary...
Non-Profits Preparing to Help Needy in Storm Conditions
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 22, 2022) – As a winter storm that is being predicted to have blizzard-like properties to it approaches, those who help the needy are getting just as ready as those who help keep power going and roads cleared. Gateway Mission Development director Rachael Neal says...
Holland Roofer Wins Mackinac Bridge Towers Tour Tickets
LAKETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 22, 2022) – Art Tolsma of Holland has been climbing ladders and fixing roofs for more than 30 years, so he’s right at home in high places. But 552 feet above the Straits of Mackinac, looking out from the main towers of the Mighty Mac?
Donna Martens
On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Donna Jean (Collinge) Martens passed away peacefully at the age of 95. Donna was currently a resident of Appledorn Care Facility in Holland, MI. Donna was born to Gertrude and Ruben Collinge on June 14, 1927. She was the second oldest in a family of nine children. Donna grew up in Muskegon, MI where she enjoyed playing basketball and softball as a teenager. She met her husband, Don, at a cottage at Pere Marquette in Muskegon, and they were married for 62 years before Don passed in 2009. Donna was an excellent bridge player and loved sewing and knitting for her family. She researched her genealogy extensively, traveling to Europe several times. Donna followed politics closely and volunteered on several presidential campaigns. Above all, her favorite activity was large gatherings with her extended family.
David D. Bonnema
David D. Bonnema, age 79, of Zeeland, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Dave was born on August 22, 1943, in Zeeland, to Wendell and Genevieve (Volkers) Bonnema. He graduated from Zeeland Christian, and Holland Christian, and attended Calvin College. David served his country in Vietnam, in the U.S. Navy, on Patrol Boat River Division, Delta Devils 551. David started working in the family business, Ottawa Services Agency and married Laurel Arendsen on August 27, 1968. They spent time in California during Dave’s military service, returned to Zeeland, and were blessed with two children—Dirk and Dawn. Dave was a lifelong member of First Christian Reformed Church of Zeeland and was an active member of the Holland Country Club. David retired from Ottawa Services Agency in 2007, and he was also a great fan of Calvin College basketball. In March of 2022, Laurel preceded Dave in death.
Hope Blocked by North Central; Weather Wipes Out Thursday Prep Hoops Slate
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 22, 2022) – In high school basketball yesterday, Zeeland East’s girls defeated Newaygo, 31-22. Games postponed along the Lakeshore this evening due to inclement weather includes Comstock Park’s boys at Zeeland West, Zeeland West’s girls at Lake City, Hamilton’s boys hosting Jenison, and Hamilton’s girls at Jenison.
Red Wings Idled by Winter Storm; Griffins Stage Epic Comeback
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 23, 2022) – The Red Wings’ scheduled game in Ottawa against the Senators tonight was postponed by the NHL on Thursday due to weather conditions. It will be made up on Monday, February 27th. Detroit’s next game will now be on Wednesday evening in Pittsburgh against the Penguins.
U of M, MSU, WMU, and CMU all in men’s hoops action tonight
CHARLOTTE, NC (WKZO AM/FM) – In men’s college basketball action tonight, the University of Michigan squares off with North Carolina in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina, while Michigan State University hosts Oakland. Elsewhere, Central Michigan University hosts Youngstown State and Western Michigan University hosts Siena Heights.
