Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Ukraine president back in Kyiv, Russia keeps up attacks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sounded another defiant note on his return to his nation’s capital Friday following his wartime visit to the United States, saying his forces are “working toward victory” even as Russia warned that there would be no end to the war until it achieved its military aims.
Bay News 9
Brazil's Lula taps 16 ministers ahead of inauguration
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, appointed 16 ministers on Thursday, tapping two members of his party who oversaw states in Brazil's northeast to run the country's education and welfare systems. Lula is set to take office in a little over a...
Bay News 9
White House: Russia's Wagner received arms from North Korea
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Thursday that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby...
Bay News 9
China sanctions 2 US citizens over action on Tibet
BEIJING (AP) — China has sanctioned two U.S. citizens in retaliation for action taken by Washington over human rights abuses in Tibet, the government said Friday, amid an ongoing standoff between the sides over Beijing's treatment of religious and ethnic minorities. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that...
Bay News 9
Migrants await their fate as border remains closed to them
TIJUANA, Mexico — A tent has become a home for dozens of migrants at a shelter in Tijuana. Most of the people have been waiting months to be allowed to cross the border into San Diego to ask for asylum, and have gone from feeling tense to tired as the wait drags on.
Comments / 0