vaco.org

Governor Youngkin Proposes Amendments to 2022-2024 Biennium Budget

Governor Youngkin presented his proposed amendments to the biennium budget last week to a joint meeting of the House Appropriations, House Finance, and Senate Finance and Appropriations Committees. In his remarks to the Committee members, the Governor summarized his proposals as “going faster and getting more done,” and stressed the need to accelerate work to improve the state’s economic competitiveness, protect public safety, meet the state’s Chesapeake Bay goals, and enhance efficiency in government. The Governor outlined three major components of his economic development proposals: tax reductions, a large investment in business site development, and additional funding for workforce development, paired with reorganization of the state’s workforce development agencies. Additional areas of focus include investments in K-12 education, public safety, behavioral health, and environmental initiatives to improve resiliency and water quality.
VIRGINIA STATE
rewind1051.com

Governor announces money for grants

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced over five million dollars in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia grant awards for 10 projects that are focused on expanding talent pipelines and strengthening workforce development. One of the grants is for more than 993-thousand dollars for the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport and Executive Director Lisa...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Over 50K Virginians without power

(WSET) — LAST UPDATED: 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to live power outage data, more than 100,000 customers across Virginia are without power as of Friday afternoon. According to poweroutage.us, Virginia is seeing the fifth most outages in the country following a bitter arctic blast. Customers of Appalachian Power Company...
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

VDOT advises Virginia motorists to reconsider travel timeline

RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out an advisory to anyone who may be traveling through Virginia on Thursday. Because of a winter storm system heading through the United States, they said that motorists may want to change travel plans due to icy conditions anticipated early in the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

Virginia Residents Received $250 One-Time Tax Rebates Last October

Residents of Virginia have already received one-time tax rebates of $250 per person last October. This program was made possible after the huge excess in the state’s revenue, says Moomaw. Last October, the Virginia Department of Taxation has already started distributing one-time payments of $250 tax rebates per person....
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Bath County reopens famous Warm Springs pools and more Va. headlines

• Bath County is celebrating the reopening of the storied Warm Springs pools after the 19th-century bathhouses were shut down for an extensive restoration project.—Cardinal News. • A former police chief of Buena Vista was arrested and charged with misusing public money.—Roanoke Times. • The Virginia Department of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Business

Va. nursing homes, assisted living facilities struggle with staffing

Virginia’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities continue to struggle with staffing shortages, according to a Virginia Health Care Association-Virginia Center for Assisted Living survey released in December. Of 154 long-term care providers who responded to the survey, 86% said their workforce situation worsened in 2022 compared with 2020,...
VIRGINIA STATE
NRVNews

Governor Announces Uniform Regulatory Plan

The Office of the Governor just released a first of its kind “Uniform Regulatory Plan” that lists all of the regulatory actions expected by the State government by July 2023 along with a new Regulatory Economic Analysis Manual that guides Virginia agencies on how to review the economic impact of the regulations they issue. Together the Plan and the Manual will provide unprecedented transparency for all Virginians in the regulatory process. Both are available to the public through www.townhall.virginia.gov.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Civic Education Commission endorses alternate Virginia history standards

Virginia’s Commission on Civic Education joined the public pushback against draft history and social science standards for K-12 schools. On Wednesday, the commission, which includes lawmakers and appointees by the General Assembly, voted to send a letter to the Virginia Board of Education objecting to the process used to craft the standards. The letter will […] The post Civic Education Commission endorses alternate Virginia history standards appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Thousands still without power in Hampton Roads, North Carolina

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people in Hampton Roads and northern North Carolina have lost power on Friday as a powerful cold front moves into the area. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dominion Energy says 17,000 customers are still without power in southeast Virginia and Northern North Carolina, and crews will continue working to restore power throughout the evening Friday and on Saturday.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginia Veterinarian issues permit for Santa's reindeer to enter the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Dr. Charlie Broaddus, State Veterinarian with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), has issued a permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus, of the North Pole, to bring his herd of “eight tiny reindeer” and one additional rare, red-nosed reindeer into Virginia on Christmas Eve.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Airbnb host ranked No. 1 in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke’s very own Airbnb host, Allison was listed as No. 1 for top new Airbnb hosts in Virginia, according to Airbnb. Airbnb released its top new host in each state in the U.S. The release states between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in Virginia with only one listing have earned nearly $30 million.
ROANOKE, VA

