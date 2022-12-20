Read full article on original website
vaco.org
Governor Youngkin Proposes Amendments to 2022-2024 Biennium Budget
Governor Youngkin presented his proposed amendments to the biennium budget last week to a joint meeting of the House Appropriations, House Finance, and Senate Finance and Appropriations Committees. In his remarks to the Committee members, the Governor summarized his proposals as “going faster and getting more done,” and stressed the need to accelerate work to improve the state’s economic competitiveness, protect public safety, meet the state’s Chesapeake Bay goals, and enhance efficiency in government. The Governor outlined three major components of his economic development proposals: tax reductions, a large investment in business site development, and additional funding for workforce development, paired with reorganization of the state’s workforce development agencies. Additional areas of focus include investments in K-12 education, public safety, behavioral health, and environmental initiatives to improve resiliency and water quality.
rewind1051.com
Governor announces money for grants
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced over five million dollars in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia grant awards for 10 projects that are focused on expanding talent pipelines and strengthening workforce development. One of the grants is for more than 993-thousand dollars for the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport and Executive Director Lisa...
WSET
Over 50K Virginians without power
(WSET) — LAST UPDATED: 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to live power outage data, more than 100,000 customers across Virginia are without power as of Friday afternoon. According to poweroutage.us, Virginia is seeing the fifth most outages in the country following a bitter arctic blast. Customers of Appalachian Power Company...
Augusta Free Press
Warner demands answers from Youngkin administration on deployment of Ashanti Alerts
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) has questions for the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin in how Virginia is using the Ashanti Alert, a service set up to quickly send information to law enforcement, media and the public, about adults who have been reported missing. In cases of suspected abduction, suspect information is also included.
WSET
Operation 'Coal in the Stocking:' Virginia, U.S. agencies arrest 10, seize narcotics
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The United States Marshals Service and Western District of Virginia are making sure to cross names off of Santa's naughty list this holiday season. On Thursday, they partnered with Greene County deputies, the Albemarle County Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force in Operation "Coal in the Stocking."
‘We’ve paid the price’: Virginia Department of Veterans Services needs 450 pre-applications for special license plates
Women veterans in Virginia may soon have a new recognition for their service after the Virginia Department of Veterans Services announced a campaign to honor women veterans with a special license plate.
VDOT advises Virginia motorists to reconsider travel timeline
RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out an advisory to anyone who may be traveling through Virginia on Thursday. Because of a winter storm system heading through the United States, they said that motorists may want to change travel plans due to icy conditions anticipated early in the […]
southarkansassun.com
Virginia Residents Received $250 One-Time Tax Rebates Last October
Residents of Virginia have already received one-time tax rebates of $250 per person last October. This program was made possible after the huge excess in the state’s revenue, says Moomaw. Last October, the Virginia Department of Taxation has already started distributing one-time payments of $250 tax rebates per person....
royalexaminer.com
Bath County reopens famous Warm Springs pools and more Va. headlines
• Bath County is celebrating the reopening of the storied Warm Springs pools after the 19th-century bathhouses were shut down for an extensive restoration project.—Cardinal News. • A former police chief of Buena Vista was arrested and charged with misusing public money.—Roanoke Times. • The Virginia Department of...
Virginia Board of Education publicly criticized in letter of disapproval over history standards
NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday afternoon, the Virginia Commission on Civic Education publicly criticized the Virginia Board of Education and its process in adopting newly-updated history Standards of Learning. In the letter, the commission calls to question the "continued delay, lack of transparency and seemingly political motivations" over a process...
Virginia Business
Va. nursing homes, assisted living facilities struggle with staffing
Virginia’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities continue to struggle with staffing shortages, according to a Virginia Health Care Association-Virginia Center for Assisted Living survey released in December. Of 154 long-term care providers who responded to the survey, 86% said their workforce situation worsened in 2022 compared with 2020,...
NRVNews
Governor Announces Uniform Regulatory Plan
The Office of the Governor just released a first of its kind “Uniform Regulatory Plan” that lists all of the regulatory actions expected by the State government by July 2023 along with a new Regulatory Economic Analysis Manual that guides Virginia agencies on how to review the economic impact of the regulations they issue. Together the Plan and the Manual will provide unprecedented transparency for all Virginians in the regulatory process. Both are available to the public through www.townhall.virginia.gov.
Civic Education Commission endorses alternate Virginia history standards
Virginia’s Commission on Civic Education joined the public pushback against draft history and social science standards for K-12 schools. On Wednesday, the commission, which includes lawmakers and appointees by the General Assembly, voted to send a letter to the Virginia Board of Education objecting to the process used to craft the standards. The letter will […] The post Civic Education Commission endorses alternate Virginia history standards appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WAVY News 10
Thousands still without power in Hampton Roads, North Carolina
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people in Hampton Roads and northern North Carolina have lost power on Friday as a powerful cold front moves into the area. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dominion Energy says 17,000 customers are still without power in southeast Virginia and Northern North Carolina, and crews will continue working to restore power throughout the evening Friday and on Saturday.
WSET
Virginia Veterinarian issues permit for Santa's reindeer to enter the Commonwealth
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Dr. Charlie Broaddus, State Veterinarian with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), has issued a permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus, of the North Pole, to bring his herd of “eight tiny reindeer” and one additional rare, red-nosed reindeer into Virginia on Christmas Eve.
Central Virginia power outages begin ahead of holiday weekend, tens of thousands impacted across Commonwealth
With winter weather, often comes power outages. Here’s the most up-to-date information on power outages in your area.
Virginia Democratic primary candidate files suit against party
(The Center Square) – A Democratic candidate who appeared on the ballot in Tuesday’s 4th Congressional District firehouse primary filed a lawsuit accusing the Democratic Party of Virginia of placing an "unconstitutional burden" on voters due to the placement of polling sites. Tavorise Marks, a civil rights advocate...
cardinalnews.org
New book gives behind-the-scenes account of former Governor Northam’s tumultuous term
I don’t know what Santa Claus is giving people this year but I know what Andy Kegley is. Kegley, the executive director of Hope Inc., a Wythe County-based human services nonprofit, is giving out copies of the new book by Virginia journalist Margaret Edds, “What The Eyes Can’t See,” with a goal of organizing some book club discussions in the new year.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Airbnb host ranked No. 1 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke’s very own Airbnb host, Allison was listed as No. 1 for top new Airbnb hosts in Virginia, according to Airbnb. Airbnb released its top new host in each state in the U.S. The release states between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in Virginia with only one listing have earned nearly $30 million.
