Governor Youngkin presented his proposed amendments to the biennium budget last week to a joint meeting of the House Appropriations, House Finance, and Senate Finance and Appropriations Committees. In his remarks to the Committee members, the Governor summarized his proposals as “going faster and getting more done,” and stressed the need to accelerate work to improve the state’s economic competitiveness, protect public safety, meet the state’s Chesapeake Bay goals, and enhance efficiency in government. The Governor outlined three major components of his economic development proposals: tax reductions, a large investment in business site development, and additional funding for workforce development, paired with reorganization of the state’s workforce development agencies. Additional areas of focus include investments in K-12 education, public safety, behavioral health, and environmental initiatives to improve resiliency and water quality.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO