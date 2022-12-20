OBITUARY: Charles Ballard Utter III

Charles Ballard Utter III, 84, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

Charles, a Richmond County native, was born Feb. 11, 1938 to the late Charles Ballard Utter Jr. and Emma Lee Crowell.

Charles is also preceded in death by his sister, Beth Fry.

Charles lived a long and fulfilling life having served his community and church in many ways. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Hamlet where he served in many capacities including deacon over the years. He served in the United States National Guard for 10 honorable years.

He would then go on to pursue an academic career, earning a fire certification and E.M.T training. Charles would use these certifications to better serve the city of Hamlet, working for the fire department acting as the fire chief. After his career at the fire department, Charles worked for the city’s Public Works Department as director of Public Works. Following this, he would work for Butler Manufacturing until his retirement.

When Charles wasn’t busy with serving his loving community, you could find him at Holden Beach watching the waves for hours on end. His greatest loves in life were the Lord and his family. He was a steadfast, loving husband and father. Known to his grandchildren and great-granddaughter, he will always be “Papa.” Papa never missed an important event in any of their lives and was always their biggest fan in all they chose to do in life. He never missed a baseball, soccer, or football game.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Linda Utter; and their children, Charles Ballard Utter IV (Camille) and Amy Charlene Utter (Chesley McQueen); siblings, Roberta Reier and Bill Utter; and brother-in-law, Reggie Monroe. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Trey Altman (Erin), Devin Altman, Sarah Kathryn (Beth), Benjamin Utter, Caitlin Utter and Cameron Utter. Lastly, Charles leaves behind his great-granddaughter, Maddie Altman, and his special little buddy, Sawyer McQueen.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Hamlet with Dr. Allison Farrah officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation an hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. A committal will follow after the services at Richmond Co. Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations can be made out to First Baptist Church, 208 Charlotte St. Hamlet, NC 28345; Richmond County Hospice Haven, 1119 N. US 1 HWY. Rockingham, NC 28379; or the Hamlet Fire and Rescue, 302 Champlain St., Hamlet, NC 28345.

Online condolences may be made at watson-kingfuneralhome.com.