Read full article on original website
sas
3d ago
This is so dumb, these are teenagers. You can get gender reassignment but can’t bake cookies?!! Come on… 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
allaboutarizonanews.com
US Department of Labor Finds 11 Crumbl Cookies’ Franchisees Violated Child Labor Regulations in 6 States
A federal investigation into child labor violations by franchisees of a Lindon, Utah-based franchise network of a fast-growing national chain of cookie bakeries found 11 operators in six states allowed young employees – many 14 and 15 years of age – to work more than the law permits or in hazardous or prohibited occupations.
knewsradio.com
Homeless Issue Still Making Headlines In California
Homeless man sitting with hands outstretched seeking a handout. Photo from Alpha Media Palm Springs CA. The latest numbers from the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development are a sobering dose of reality for California. The Homelessness Assessment Report shows California accounts for half of all unsheltered people in...
kslnewsradio.com
Bill seeks to make dating apps safer for users
SALT LAKE CITY — A bill aimed at putting warnings and safety tips on online dating apps will return to Utah’s Capitol Hill this winter. Newly elected House Minority Leader Rep. Angela Romero is running the bill. Romero wants to require pop-up warnings on sites like Match, Tinder...
KSLTV
Department of Labor says 11 Crumbl locations including Utah’s, violated child labor laws
DALLAS, Texas – Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company, violated child labor laws in 11 franchise locations in six states, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. A federal investigation into the child labor violations found Crumbl allowed “young employees — many 14 and 15 years of age — to work more than the law permits or in hazardous or prohibited occupations.”
Gov't recommends 10-year sentence for Utah 'Real Housewives' star
If the federal government has its way, a Utah reality television star will spend the next decade behind bars for taking part in a nationwide telemarketing scheme.
KUTV
Utah Health Department finds toxic bacteria around popular local, tourist destination
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that testing conducted by the State of Utah Health Department confirmed the presence of toxigenic cyanobacteria species around the pools of Spanish Fork's popular Fifth Water Hot Springs. The announcement comes over two weeks after a...
calcoastnews.com
Judge strikes down California gun law, Newsom supports ruling
A federal judge struck down a California gun law modeled after after a Texas abortion measure that allows Californians to sue those who make, sell, transport or distribute guns that are illegal in the Golden State. [Politico]. The ruling may lead to an extended court battle, something California Gov. Gavin...
Judge questions San Francisco tactics in homeless sweeps
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A judge in federal court Thursday questioned San Francisco’s tactics in homeless encampment cleanups, suggesting the city is not following its own policies of offering shelter beds to people being asked to leave a public area. Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu in U.S. District...
Federal judge strikes down California's 'fee-shifting' gun control scheme, which echoed Texas abortion law
A federal judge said a California law that permits citizens to bring lawsuits against gun makers is unconstitutional, raising questions over a similar Texas abortion law.
krcrtv.com
California minimum wage set to be $15.50 by January
North — California’s minimum wage will increase to $15.50 per hour for all employers on Jan. 1, 2023, despite some cities and counties that have a local minimum wage higher than the current state rate. The change in the minimum wage also affects the minimum salary an employee...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Three western states to mandate electric vehicles, phasing out combustion engines
Advanced Clean Cars II is a set of rules that lay the groundwork for automakers to increase production of zero emission vehicles. In Oregon, the rules go into effect immediately, building on a previous rule scheduled to end in 2025. Automakers will have two years to plan for the first compliance step that comes with model year 2026 passenger vehicles.
12news.com
SOS asks to delay presenting Arizona's recount results
PHOENIX — Lawyers for the Arizona Secretary of State's Office have asked to delay presenting the results of recounts done for three election races that were too close to call following the state's general election in November. The candidates for attorney general, superintendent of public instruction, and Legislative District...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah advocacy group offers ‘Pork Barrel Report’ outlining state spending
SALT LAKE CITY — Saying it wants to boost government accountability and transparency, the Utah Taxpayers Association (the Association) is out with its new spending report, “The Pork Barrel.”. They said they’ve compiled this information to highlight the growth in Utah government spending over the past five years....
A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk
In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
WWEEK
The Governor Pardons Larry Muzzy, One of the First Teenagers Incarcerated Under Measure 11
Among the approximately 45,000 pardons Gov. Kate Brown has issued in the past month, one is of particular significance to WW readers. Brown has pardoned Larry Muzzy, the subject of a WW profile two years ago (“Larry Muzzy’s History,” Nov. 11, 2020). Muzzy, now 42 and living in Charleston, S.C., was one of the first teenagers in Oregon incarcerated under Measure 11 when he was convicted of first-degree robbery in 1997 at age 17.
kslnewsradio.com
At a vigil to remember those who died homeless in Utah, talk of the future
SALT LAKE CITY — A candlelight vigil was held on Dec. 21 to remember the 152 homeless people who died in Utah this year. It was held in Pioneer Park in downtown Salt Lake City. During the vigil, all 152 names were read aloud. Some people spoke about those...
California man arrested in Nampa on kidnapping, rape charges
BOISE, Idaho — A 40-year-old California man was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail Friday after a woman reported she was kidnapped and brought to Idaho from out of state, according to the Nampa Police Department. Police said Eliliano Ramos was booked on charges of first degree...
Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled
The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
GV Wire
County in California Becomes the First in US to Pass a Law Banning Criminal Background Checks for Housing
Amid a worsening homelessness catastrophe, Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area has become the first in the nation to ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The Fair Chance Ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. The ban is meant to curb housing discrimination against previously jailed people. It also prohibits landlords from advertising that discourages people with criminal records from applying for housing.
UCSF apologizes for prisoner experiments where doctors injected pesticides into inmates' veins
The unethical medical experiments in the 1960s and 1970s included putting pesticides and herbicides on prisoners' skin and injecting it into their veins.
Comments / 11