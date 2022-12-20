Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Yardbarker
Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII
Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Rips Pirates’ Owner Bob Nutting For Horrible Handling Of Franchise
The Pittsburgh Steelers are located in one of the best sports cities in the entire world. Despite being a smaller force in terms of media market, the city is currently ranked 10th all-time with 16 total professional championships without having a team in the National Basketball Association. A big contributor to the Steel City’s titles in the 21st century was former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. He helped to bring two Lombardi Trophies back to Pittsburgh and recently began a podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, at the start of his retirement. He had beloved hometown favorite and former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman, Neil Walker on most recently.
NFL flexes Steelers-Ravens matchup to Sunday Night Football
The NFL has flexed next week's Steelers-Ravens matchup to Sunday Night Football, the first time since 2018 the two AFC North rivals will face each other in prime time.
Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths
The opening for a playoff spot has widened a bit more for the Green Bay Packers after they beat the Miami Dolphins
Yardbarker
REPORT: Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Released
The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a very promising season. Sitting at 10-4, they are all but a lock to make the postseason. While the Cowboys just recently signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton , a former Cowboys wide receiver just hit the open market. Malik Turner is once again a free agent.
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa and Aaron Rodgers exchange words about each other before Christmas Day battle
The Miami Dolphins take on the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, as Tua Tagovailoa and Aaron Rodgers go head-to-head for the first time ever. The pair spearhead their respective teams, who remain in their own fights to make the playoffs in just a few weeks’ time. Speaking to...
Yardbarker
TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made?
It is no secret that the Michigan Wolverines lean heavily on their run game to produce offense. Opponents have to find a way to slow it down to have success against them, but that may be turning into a trap for opponents. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said in an appearance...
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett Details Why He Switched To Bigger, Uglier Riddell Helmet
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Kenny Pickett will officially return to action this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders after practicing fully on Thursday. The rookie missed last week’s contest due to another concussion suffered in Week 14. With two concussions in the first few months of his NFL career, he’s making a change. Pickett will be rocking a new helmet on Saturday night, something he’s tested out at practice throughout the past two weeks.
Bengals OT La'el Collins (knee) out rest of season, report says
Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins suffered a right knee injury during Saturday's win over the Patriots and will miss the remainder of the season, according to a report by the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Yardbarker
Former NFL Player Praises PJ Washington Ex-Girlfriend Brittany Renner: "She's A Real Woman"
Former NFL star Deion Sanders was lavish in his praise of PJ Washington's ex-girlfriend Brittany Renner. Sanders made headlines when he invited Renner to Jackson State University to teach his athletes the importance of keeping an eye out for women looking for deep pockets. Speaking to Shannon Sharpe on Club...
Yardbarker
The Packers are not going away, keep playoff hopes alive
Do not count out the Green Bay Packers just yet. They kept their slim playoff hopes alive on Sunday afternoon with a come-from-behind 26-20 win over the Miami Dolphins that saw them intercept Tua Tagovailoa on his final three drives of the game. The win brings the Packers to 7-8...
Yardbarker
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa roasted over second-half meltdown
Tua Tagovailoa had a second half to forget on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, and it raised new questions about his ability to win big games. Tagovailoa seemingly had the Dolphins right where they wanted to be late in the first half, holding a 20-10 lead at home over the Packers.
Yardbarker
Seahawks’ Geno Smith has cost himself a lot of cash with recent performances
For a good chunk of the 2022 NFL season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was an under-the-radar MVP candidate. The veteran journeyman surprised the masses by playing at a high level while being tasked with replacing franchise legend, Russell Wilson. In fact, Smith has outplayed his counterpart through the vast majority of the campaign.
Yardbarker
Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC
Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his next team. One potential assistant he has been in contact with is former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.
Yardbarker
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
Yardbarker
49ers Notebook: Ray-Ray McCloud on why Brock Purdy is Josh Allen-esque; Purdy's milestone-filled Saturday; Why was Drake Jackson inactive? Javon Kinlaw on his return, and why his favorite player isn't Nick Bosa
The 49ers were a happy bunch after knocking off the Washington Commanders 37-20 at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, and it led to plenty of good material to come out of the locker room following the game. Players such as George Kittle and Nick Bosa were dressed up in Christmas-themed outfits...
Yardbarker
Patriots fans appear to have had enough of Mac Jones
The New England Patriots on Sunday certainly did not shake off their disastrous ending to last week’s game in Las Vegas, and their fans appear to have had enough. The Patriots struggled in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and the Gillette Stadium crowd was not shy about registering its displeasure. At various points in the half, fans could be heard chanting for backup Bailey Zappe to replace starting quarterback Mac Jones.
Yardbarker
Saints Make Three Roster Moves
New Orleans also promoted WR Kirk Merritt to the active roster from the practice squad. He’ll remain there after Saturday’s game, while Andrews and Kirkwood will return to the practice squad. Kirkwood, 27, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back...
Yardbarker
Fans React to Kingsbury News
It is a known fact that Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury is not the most popular person in the football world, especially in Arizona. With the Cardinals sitting at the bottom of the NFC West with a 4-10 record and new drama dropping every week, it has been a wildfire of a season altogether.
Yardbarker
Troubling report sheds light on Kyler Murray-Kliff Kingsbury relationship
Kyler Murray will not play again this season after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 14, and it sounds like there is a legitimate chance the Arizona Cardinals star has taken his last snap under head coach Kliff Kingsbury. A report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss that...
Comments / 0