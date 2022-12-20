Read full article on original website
White House: Russia's Wagner received arms from North Korea
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Thursday that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby...
Kremlin warning: More U.S. arms to Ukraine will aggravate war
The Kremlin warned Wednesday that increasing the supply of U.S. arms to Ukraine would aggravate the devastating 10-month war ignited by Russia’s invasion, and Russia’s defense minister called for expanding Moscow’s military by at least 500,000 people. Speaking during a meeting with his top military brass, Russian...
Ukraine president back in Kyiv, Russia keeps up attacks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sounded another defiant note on his return to his nation’s capital Friday following his wartime visit to the United States, saying his forces are “working toward victory” even as Russia warned that there would be no end to the war until it achieved its military aims.
Zelenskyy to Congress: Ukraine aid is 'investment' in ‘global security and democracy’
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an impassioned address to Congress on Wednesday during his first out-of-country visit since Russia launched its war in February of this year. The 44-year-old, clad in his customary military-green outfit, was welcomed with a raucous round of applause from lawmakers in the chamber. First...
Zelenskyy, in Oval Office, thanks Biden, Congress and the 'ordinary people' of America for their support of Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — Zelenskyy, in Oval Office, thanks Biden, Congress and the 'ordinary people' of America for their support of Ukraine. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Afghan women weep as Taliban fighters enforce university ban
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban security forces in the Afghan capital on Wednesday enforced a higher education ban for women by blocking their access to universities, with video obtained by The Associated Press showing women weeping and consoling each other outside one campus in Kabul. The country's Taliban rulers...
Brazil's Lula taps 16 ministers ahead of inauguration
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, appointed 16 ministers on Thursday, tapping two members of his party who oversaw states in Brazil's northeast to run the country's education and welfare systems. Lula is set to take office in a little over a...
3 dead in Kurdish center shooting in Paris; suspect arrested
A shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural center in a bustling Paris neighborhood Friday left three people dead and three others wounded, authorities said. A 69-year-old suspect was wounded and arrested. The Paris prosecutor said the suspect had recently been released from prison after attacking migrants living in tents, and that...
UN council adopts resolution urging end to Myanmar violence
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council approved its first-ever resolution on Myanmar on Wednesday, demanding an immediate end to violence in the Southeast Asian nation and urging its military rulers to release all “arbitrarily detained” prisoners including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and to restore democratic institutions.
China sanctions 2 US citizens over action on Tibet
BEIJING (AP) — China has sanctioned two U.S. citizens in retaliation for action taken by Washington over human rights abuses in Tibet, the government said Friday, amid an ongoing standoff between the sides over Beijing's treatment of religious and ethnic minorities. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that...
