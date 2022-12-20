Read full article on original website
Related
Connecticut to increase home heating assistance by $430 per household
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut residents who heat their homes with deliverable fuels will be able to receive an additional $430 this winter season from the state’s energy assistance program, the governor announced Friday. Gov. Ned Lamont said the funds through the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) received a...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Feds Give Approval To Low-Income Health Insurance Plan
The federal government has approved a $40 million plan that will help Connecticut residents who fall into the health insurance affordability gap. The plan, dubbed Covered Connecticut, will help provide insurance premium coverage for those who make too much money to be covered through Husky, yet not enough to afford a subsidized plan on the exchange.
betheladvocate.com
Gov. Lamont Issues Declaration Enabling Crucial Federal Support for Food and Housing During COVID-19 Pandemic to Continue for Several More Months
Report by Paula Antolini, December 21, 2022, 4:12PM EDT. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has renewed a declaration that will enable Connecticut to continue receiving federal support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This federal support provides funds for supplemental food benefits for households in need and non-congregate housing for individuals experiencing homelessness and survivors of domestic violence. The declaration will continue through June 28, 2023, or until the federal public health emergency ends, whichever is earlier.
Lamont extends declaration enabling continued federal support for food and housing
HARTFORD, Conn. — The declaration allowing the state to continue receiving federal support for food and housing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was extended through next summer, the governor's office announced Tuesday. In a statement, Gov. Ned Lamont said the support Connecticut receives from the federal government provides funds...
NBC Connecticut
2 Top Department of Consumer Protection Officials Are Leaving Their Roles
Both the commissioner and deputy commissioner announced they're leaving their roles at the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP). Gov. Ned Lamont announced that Commissioner Michelle Seagull is planning to step down early next year "to pursue other professional opportunities." The governor said Seagull is staying in the position over the...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Michelle Seagull to Leave Consumer Protection Department Early Next Year
Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull will leave state service soon after the launch of Connecticut’s adult-use cannabis market early next year for other professional opportunities, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday. In an afternoon press release, Lamont said Seagull would depart in the first quarter of 2023. The governor praised...
ctnewsjunkie.com
New Connecticut Laws to Take Effect on Jan. 1
A highway tax on large commercial trucks, an expansion of the state bottle bill, and the elimination of criminal records of certain cannabis-related convictions are among the new Connecticut laws that will take effect on Jan 1. The mileage-based fee on trucks using Connecticut highways was approved by state policymakers...
orangeandbluepress.com
$750 Connecticut’s Child Tax Rebate for Eligible Households – Are You Eligible?
Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut has recently signed The child tax rebate into law. Connecticut’s new child tax rebate has finally been signed into law and authorized by the Connecticut General Assembly thanks to Governor Ned Lamont. Payment is intended to provide financial aid to Connecticut families with children.
DoingItLocal
Applications For Operation Fuel Now Open
Applications for Operation Fuel, which provides emergency energy and utility assistance to Connecticut households facing financial challenges, are now open and available at www.operationfuel.org. Applicants can receive grants of up to $1,000 to heating customers earning up to the state median income, which is currently $66,270 for individuals and $127,443 for households of four. Applicants can visit www.operationfuel.org/gethelp/ for aid, with applications available online or in-person at a fuel bank partnering with Operation Fuel. The program’s website says that applicants should gather proof of the last four weeks of income for all household members, the name of their fuel vendors for deliverable fuel customers, or their utility bill and payment history for electric/gas/water customers.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Home Care Workers Finally Get A Win
It looks like light at the tunnel for some hardworking home care workers. The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services approved the federal funds for bonuses and health care that were negotiated as part of a labor package in May. The approval marks the first time these more than 11,000...
UPDATED: Coronavirus In Connecticut
The state’s weekly COVID summary: 1,022,401 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 4,272 testing positive over the last 7 days; the 7-day positivity rate is 12.79%, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported. The state reported 15,991,913 PCR/NAAT tests, with 33,402 residents testing positive over the last...
southarkansassun.com
Connecticut Lawmakers Urged To Make $250 Per Child Tax Credit Permanent
The state of Connecticut’s lawmakers are urged to make the $250 per child tax credit permanent. The advocates of this program believe that it is a need to extend the Child Tax Credit to help families bear the rising costs of living, says Fuller. The state of Connecticut’s child...
Eyewitness News
Gov. warns people to get where they need to be before potential flash freeze
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor urged people in the state to limit their travel before a potential flash freeze on Friday night. Gov. Ned Lamont said the state was expected to receive another burst of high winds Friday afternoon that may cause more outages on top of what happened in the morning.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Connecticut Budget Overflowing With Black Ink
Connecticut is still expected to end the year with a budget surplus even after it increased general fund spending by $45 million following a special session last month when it extended the gas tax holiday and free bus fare. With a $1 billion surplus, which increased slightly by $12.7 million...
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three-bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her hopes...
Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda dies
CONNECTICUT, USA — Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda, who served her Madison district for ten years in the Connecticut General Assembly, has passed away. Her son Shane Kokoruda confirmed the news of her death with a post on Facebook saying,. "The world lost a great one yesterday. My mom...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Electric Supply Prices Demonstrate Need to Reform Energy Market Structure
We’re living through difficult times. Inflation, war in Ukraine, supply chain shortages – the combined impact has led to higher costs across the board, from groceries to gasoline, and hit our pocketbooks hard. Unfortunately, electricity supply is not immune to such cost increases. With few local energy resources,...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Deputy To Leave Before Cannabis Sales Start
Andrea Comer, a Consumer Protection Department official and central figure in the rollout of Connecticut’s adult-use cannabis market, will leave the agency at the end of the month in order to serve as chief of staff to incoming state Treasurer Erick Russell. Comer’s departure, first reported Monday by Hearst...
buckeyefirearms.org
Incrementalism in Action: Anti-Gun Governor Targets Lawfully Registered Firearms for Seizure
There are two absolutes in gun control strategy, and both were on display recently when Gov. Ned Lamont (D-CT) proposed to renege on a promise twice made to the state's law-abiding gun owners: that they could keep their newly-banned firearms if they registered them with the state. Connecticut has passed...
Lamont activates state EOC beginning Friday
Governor Lamont is activating the State of Connecticut Emergency Operations Center in what’s known as “enhanced monitoring status” as of 7:00 Friday morning.
Comments / 0