Connecticut State

ctnewsjunkie.com

Feds Give Approval To Low-Income Health Insurance Plan

The federal government has approved a $40 million plan that will help Connecticut residents who fall into the health insurance affordability gap. The plan, dubbed Covered Connecticut, will help provide insurance premium coverage for those who make too much money to be covered through Husky, yet not enough to afford a subsidized plan on the exchange.
CONNECTICUT STATE
betheladvocate.com

Gov. Lamont Issues Declaration Enabling Crucial Federal Support for Food and Housing During COVID-19 Pandemic to Continue for Several More Months

Report by Paula Antolini, December 21, 2022, 4:12PM EDT. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has renewed a declaration that will enable Connecticut to continue receiving federal support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This federal support provides funds for supplemental food benefits for households in need and non-congregate housing for individuals experiencing homelessness and survivors of domestic violence. The declaration will continue through June 28, 2023, or until the federal public health emergency ends, whichever is earlier.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

2 Top Department of Consumer Protection Officials Are Leaving Their Roles

Both the commissioner and deputy commissioner announced they're leaving their roles at the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP). Gov. Ned Lamont announced that Commissioner Michelle Seagull is planning to step down early next year "to pursue other professional opportunities." The governor said Seagull is staying in the position over the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Michelle Seagull to Leave Consumer Protection Department Early Next Year

Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull will leave state service soon after the launch of Connecticut’s adult-use cannabis market early next year for other professional opportunities, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday. In an afternoon press release, Lamont said Seagull would depart in the first quarter of 2023. The governor praised...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

New Connecticut Laws to Take Effect on Jan. 1

A highway tax on large commercial trucks, an expansion of the state bottle bill, and the elimination of criminal records of certain cannabis-related convictions are among the new Connecticut laws that will take effect on Jan 1. The mileage-based fee on trucks using Connecticut highways was approved by state policymakers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Applications For Operation Fuel Now Open

Applications for Operation Fuel, which provides emergency energy and utility assistance to Connecticut households facing financial challenges, are now open and available at www.operationfuel.org. Applicants can receive grants of up to $1,000 to heating customers earning up to the state median income, which is currently $66,270 for individuals and $127,443 for households of four. Applicants can visit www.operationfuel.org/gethelp/ for aid, with applications available online or in-person at a fuel bank partnering with Operation Fuel. The program’s website says that applicants should gather proof of the last four weeks of income for all household members, the name of their fuel vendors for deliverable fuel customers, or their utility bill and payment history for electric/gas/water customers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Home Care Workers Finally Get A Win

It looks like light at the tunnel for some hardworking home care workers. The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services approved the federal funds for bonuses and health care that were negotiated as part of a labor package in May. The approval marks the first time these more than 11,000...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Budget Overflowing With Black Ink

Connecticut is still expected to end the year with a budget surplus even after it increased general fund spending by $45 million following a special session last month when it extended the gas tax holiday and free bus fare. With a $1 billion surplus, which increased slightly by $12.7 million...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda dies

CONNECTICUT, USA — Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda, who served her Madison district for ten years in the Connecticut General Assembly, has passed away. Her son Shane Kokoruda confirmed the news of her death with a post on Facebook saying,. "The world lost a great one yesterday. My mom...
MADISON, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Deputy To Leave Before Cannabis Sales Start

Andrea Comer, a Consumer Protection Department official and central figure in the rollout of Connecticut’s adult-use cannabis market, will leave the agency at the end of the month in order to serve as chief of staff to incoming state Treasurer Erick Russell. Comer’s departure, first reported Monday by Hearst...
