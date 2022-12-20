ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings First Rounder Looks to Help Seahawks Make Playoff Run

It’s been an up-and-down journey for former Vikings first rounder and NFL wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. The 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft is yet to really catch on anywhere on an NFL roster and has been on four teams over the course of his seven-year NFL career. Now, Treadwell looks to help the Seahawks make one final push towards the playoffs.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Details How Another Member Of His Family Was Closer With The Late Great Franco Harris Than He Was

A day has gone by since Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris, passed away Wednesday morning. Stories continue to be told, as he was quite obviously a legend of the sport, not just the city of Pittsburgh. Beyond that, his pure gratitude is something everyone talks about. Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday to discuss.
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears player livid after being snubbed from Pro Bowl

The Chicago Bears have zero players in the Pro Bowl this season. The Chicago Bears roster is filled with blooming young talent, undrafted free agents, and other fluff this season. The Bears are in rebuild mode as they put together a 53-man roster where 40 percent of their salary cap had to be allocated for dead cap. It makes sense why there wouldn’t be many players from the Bears that would make this season’s Pro Bowl. Roquan Smith made it only after being traded from Chicago. However, one Bears player is upset after being screwed over by an archaic NFL policy.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Steelers Might Have to Wait for Bigger Draft Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have to wait a little longer for some of college football's biggest stars. With the constant change of the NCAA landscape, players are making easier decisions on their future - with a direct impact on teams like Pittsburgh. With NIL money floating around, it's easier than...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

John Lynch provides injury update on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. There is a slight chance he could return in some capacity late in the playoffs, assuming the Niners make a deep run. However, that's not something the team is counting on or even optimistic about. The 49ers are pushing forward with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense.
Yardbarker

Kyle Juszczyk details how Brock Purdy earned the 49ers' respect

Brock Purdy, the 22-year-old starting rookie quarterback, headed onto the football field in that Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins and looked in complete control of the San Francisco 49ers offense. He took charge after replacing injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and that didn't change in the two games that followed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe Makes His Thoughts Clear On Aaron Rodgers’ Future

The Green Bay Packers aren’t used to losing, especially under the tutelage of coach Matt LaFleur. Before the 2022 season, the Packers had three consecutive 13-win seasons, resulting in two NFC Championship berths, both ending in losses. This year, they are 6-8 and find themselves clawing back into the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Watch: Eagles lineman pops the 'stache question to QB Gardner Minshew

Gardner Minshew can go from folk hero to bona fide star if brings the heat -- with or without his signature mustache -- against Dallas while Jalen Hurts nurses his sprained shoulder. Eagles teammate Jordan Mailata hopped in the pool of reporters Thursday to ask the most pertinent question of...
DALLAS, PA
Yardbarker

Bears promoting former Vikings CB to active roster for Bills game

Bears promote a former Vikings CB to the active roster. The Chicago Bears had several defensive backs listed on their Week 16 injury report. The Bears will be missing a lot of help on the offensive side of the football against the Buffalo Bills Saturday. With all of the injuries mounting for the Bears, the team announced they promoted a former Vikings cornerback to the active roster.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Derek Carr To Tampa Bay For A 1st? PFF Proposes Trade Scenario

Every year, it appears, the annual carousel of rumors and hearsay surrounding Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr begins. Obviously, it has never amounted to anything. With that being said, will 2023 be a different scenario? It’s possible given all of the stories that have surfaced surrounding Carr’s future with the Silver and Black.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Fans React to Kingsbury News

It is a known fact that Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury is not the most popular person in the football world, especially in Arizona. With the Cardinals sitting at the bottom of the NFC West with a 4-10 record and new drama dropping every week, it has been a wildfire of a season altogether.
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy