1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Yardbarker
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick says Zach Wilson's career in New York is 'done'
Former New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick blasted Zach Wilson, saying his time with the team is "done" following another miserable effort Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which saw him benched in favor of an undrafted former CFL signal-caller. Discussing the Jets' 19-3 loss on Amazon's postgame show, Fitzpatrick...
Former Vikings First Rounder Looks to Help Seahawks Make Playoff Run
It’s been an up-and-down journey for former Vikings first rounder and NFL wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. The 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft is yet to really catch on anywhere on an NFL roster and has been on four teams over the course of his seven-year NFL career. Now, Treadwell looks to help the Seahawks make one final push towards the playoffs.
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Details How Another Member Of His Family Was Closer With The Late Great Franco Harris Than He Was
A day has gone by since Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris, passed away Wednesday morning. Stories continue to be told, as he was quite obviously a legend of the sport, not just the city of Pittsburgh. Beyond that, his pure gratitude is something everyone talks about. Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday to discuss.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears player livid after being snubbed from Pro Bowl
The Chicago Bears have zero players in the Pro Bowl this season. The Chicago Bears roster is filled with blooming young talent, undrafted free agents, and other fluff this season. The Bears are in rebuild mode as they put together a 53-man roster where 40 percent of their salary cap had to be allocated for dead cap. It makes sense why there wouldn’t be many players from the Bears that would make this season’s Pro Bowl. Roquan Smith made it only after being traded from Chicago. However, one Bears player is upset after being screwed over by an archaic NFL policy.
Yardbarker
Steelers Might Have to Wait for Bigger Draft Picks
The Pittsburgh Steelers might have to wait a little longer for some of college football's biggest stars. With the constant change of the NCAA landscape, players are making easier decisions on their future - with a direct impact on teams like Pittsburgh. With NIL money floating around, it's easier than...
Yardbarker
Steelers Diontae Johnson Had Something To Say About The Fines He And Marcus Allen Got Over Colossal Penalties During Week 16
The Pittsburgh Steelers were lucky to win 24-16 against the Carolina Panthers last week. During the game, two Steelers, Diontae Johnson and Marcus Allen, incurred serious penalties that could have cost the team the game. Now the NFL is making them pay and Johnson took to Twitter to voice his discontent.
Yardbarker
John Lynch provides injury update on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. There is a slight chance he could return in some capacity late in the playoffs, assuming the Niners make a deep run. However, that's not something the team is counting on or even optimistic about. The 49ers are pushing forward with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense.
Yardbarker
Kyle Juszczyk details how Brock Purdy earned the 49ers' respect
Brock Purdy, the 22-year-old starting rookie quarterback, headed onto the football field in that Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins and looked in complete control of the San Francisco 49ers offense. He took charge after replacing injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and that didn't change in the two games that followed.
Yardbarker
Shannon Sharpe Makes His Thoughts Clear On Aaron Rodgers’ Future
The Green Bay Packers aren’t used to losing, especially under the tutelage of coach Matt LaFleur. Before the 2022 season, the Packers had three consecutive 13-win seasons, resulting in two NFC Championship berths, both ending in losses. This year, they are 6-8 and find themselves clawing back into the...
Yardbarker
Watch: Eagles lineman pops the 'stache question to QB Gardner Minshew
Gardner Minshew can go from folk hero to bona fide star if brings the heat -- with or without his signature mustache -- against Dallas while Jalen Hurts nurses his sprained shoulder. Eagles teammate Jordan Mailata hopped in the pool of reporters Thursday to ask the most pertinent question of...
Yardbarker
Steelers Can Officially Make Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison Reunion a Reality
The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely eyeing a number of positions with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but a Kenny Pickett-Pitt wide receiver reunion seems more promising by the day. With the recent success of former college teammates turned pro teammates, you have to wonder if the Steelers...
Yardbarker
Bears promoting former Vikings CB to active roster for Bills game
Bears promote a former Vikings CB to the active roster. The Chicago Bears had several defensive backs listed on their Week 16 injury report. The Bears will be missing a lot of help on the offensive side of the football against the Buffalo Bills Saturday. With all of the injuries mounting for the Bears, the team announced they promoted a former Vikings cornerback to the active roster.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr To Tampa Bay For A 1st? PFF Proposes Trade Scenario
Every year, it appears, the annual carousel of rumors and hearsay surrounding Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr begins. Obviously, it has never amounted to anything. With that being said, will 2023 be a different scenario? It’s possible given all of the stories that have surfaced surrounding Carr’s future with the Silver and Black.
Yardbarker
Fans React to Kingsbury News
It is a known fact that Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury is not the most popular person in the football world, especially in Arizona. With the Cardinals sitting at the bottom of the NFC West with a 4-10 record and new drama dropping every week, it has been a wildfire of a season altogether.
