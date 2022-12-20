ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

altoday.com

Judge Steven King suspended by Judicial Inquiry Commission

On Tuesday, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King over allegations he violated the Alabama canons of judicial ethics. The JIC claims in the complaint that Judge King sent an anonymous complaint letter to the media claiming that a Warrior police officer and...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama governor tells prison guards their jobs ‘may be toughest jobs in the country’

Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Law enforcement preparing for upcoming permitless concealed carry law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beginning Jan. 1, anyone age 18 or older in Alabama who is not prohibited by state or federal law may carry a concealed pistol without a permit. The law was passed during the 2022 state legislative session but drew backlash from sheriffs across the state. Law enforcement groups have said that permits assist officers in removing guns from criminals.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Customers without power across central, south Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold and wind have arrived, causing multiple customers to be without power across central and south Alabama. Dixie Electric Cooperative is reporting scattered outages across its service area, affecting about 600 customers. Most of the outages are concentrated in south Montgomery. The outages there were caused by downed trees and wet ground conditions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Redstone Arsenal Santa Tracker

Murder suspect dies after fatally shooting himself during arrest attempt. Florence man faces rape charge after allegedly transporting out-of-state teen to Alabama. Florence man faces rape charge after allegedly transporting out-of-state teen to Alabama. Keeping your car protected in extreme temperatures. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tips to keeping your car...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

72-year-old man missing in southeast Alabama for nearly a month; authorities issue alert

State authorities on Thursday issued a missing and endangered person alert for a 72-year-old man who disappeared nearly a month ago in southeast Alabama. Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Nov. 29 wearing blue jeans and a light blue plaid shirt near Coffee County Road 106 in Brundidge, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

GOP speaker nominee Ledbetter selects key staff members

State Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, the Republican nominee for speaker of the Alabama House, announced on Tuesday the individuals who will serve as key members of his office staff if he is formally elected to lead the body during an organizational session in January. Because Republicans hold a 77-member supermajority...
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Alabama using federal funding to combat homelessness

(The Center Square) – Combating homelessness is the focus of a new Alabama investment. Alabama has awarded $2.65 million, Gov. Kay Ivey said, from the federal Emergency Solution Grants program that will be utilized to support state residents who are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless. The funding will be put to work to help those individuals and families obtain shelter and other state services. “Helping others in...
ALABAMA STATE

