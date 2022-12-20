Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Complaints of illegal burns, shootings and squatters at Anderson home leads to 10 arrests
ANDERSON, Calif. — Fourteen people were contacted—10 arrested—during an investigation into reports of shootings, illegal burnings and squatters at a property in Anderson. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said they began receiving complaints from residents near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Rd. Residents...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff Police Department warns community members of potential scam calls
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is warning people in the local community of potential scam calls. Police say that someone has been calling individuals claiming to be an officer with the department and is trying to solicit money. The Red Bluff PD would never call and...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding PD and Shasta County MCU apprehend a wanted subject
REDDING, Calif. - Special Services Unit and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit apprehended a wanted subject Thursday, Redding Police said. In Oct. 2022, the RPD Bike Team began an investigation after receiving information of narcotics activity occurring at the Wash and Dry Laundromat in the 1100 block of Hartnell Avenue, RPD said.
actionnewsnow.com
Wanted parolee arrested at Nur Pon Open Space Area
REDDING, Calif. - A parolee-at-large was located and arrested at Nur Pon Open Space Area on Tuesday, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers contacted 38-year-old Stephen Ashe of the City of Shasta Lake on Tuesday. Police said Ashe was on active parole with a primary offense of criminal threats....
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Special Services Unit seizes over four pounds of methamphetamine
REDDING, Calif. - Special Services Unit seized more than four pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday, the Redding Police Department says. In November 2022, the RPD Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) and bike team officers began an investigation into trafficking large amounts of narcotics in the area. On Dec. 21, RPD, NPD and the bike team conducted a search warrant on a Ford F-150 suspected of delivering narcotics to various locations around town.
krcrtv.com
Citations, arrest made following RPD's DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department (RPD), along with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, released results from a DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint within the city on Thursday night. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said their teams set up the checkpoint on the 2000 block of Hilltop Drive...
krcrtv.com
Wanted man caught selling meth from dilapidated laundromat in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A local laundromat was "red-tagged" by City of Redding Code Enforcement on Thursday following a joint investigation into a man, wanted in connection to sex crimes against children, who was found to be living and selling narcotics at the business. Officials with the Redding Police Department...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding woman arrested after officers find stolen Reno PD gun
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested after officers found she had a loaded gun that was stolen out of Reno early Wednesday morning. The Redding Police Department said an officer conducted a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. in Redding. The officer contacted the driver, 19-year-old Naomi Melendez of Redding....
krcrtv.com
Possible downed aircraft in Cottonwood, Cal Fire units responding
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Friday afternoon, The Northstate's News received reports of a possible downed aircraft in the Cottonwood area. The Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit confirmed that there were units responding to the scene, but did not confirm if there was a downed aircraft. This is a developing story. Check...
actionnewsnow.com
20 arrests made over 3 days during shopping parking lot patrols in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. - Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 the Anderson Police Department says that they conducted proactive enforcement patrols in retail shopping parking lots. Police partnered with loss prevention officers and used marked and unmarked patrol cars in order to make arrests. Over the course of the three days...
actionnewsnow.com
BREAKING: RC Landingham confirms he will ride in the CA Circuit Finals
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The million dollar cowboy from Northern California has confirmed he'll be making his way to Red Bluff next week to compete in the CA Circuit Finals. Bareback rider RC Landingham from Hat Creek, CA, picked up a million dollar check Sunday, December 17, after winning the World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) Triple Crown of Rodeo at the Cowtown Christmas Championship Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters investigating Wednesday night house fire in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are investigating a house fire in Shasta County Wednesday night. Flames were visible around 6 p.m. in the Happy Valley area near Anderson. CAL FIRE Shasta Unit said they found the 1,500-square-foot home engulfed in flames. The home is in the 1600 block of Scout...
actionnewsnow.com
Children who live at a home damaged in fire receive gifts from Redding officers
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police School Resource officers went shopping Thursday morning to keep three children who live at a home that burned Thursday morning in the holiday spirit. The officers worked with the Redding Operation Blue Santa and DICK’S Sporting Goods to provide the children ages 11, 7 and...
krcrtv.com
Cottonwood man faces federal methamphetamine distribution charges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Cottonwood man was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of being a felon in possession ammunition, the Department of Justice announced Friday. A federal grand jury returned the indictment...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County breaks ground on first 24-hour homeless shelter, neighbors mad at location
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County broke ground on its first ever 24-hour homeless shelter at 550 Lay Ave. in Red Bluff. The plot of land is 15 acres and construction crews just began work on the lot recently. The county says if construction goes as planned, the shelter will be completed in 300 days. The new shelter will be called the PATH (Poor and the Homeless Tehama County) Navigation Center and it is part of PATH plaza.
krcrtv.com
Redding house catches on fire with 2 children and babysitter inside
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Department responded to a house fire on Green Street off of Oxford and Hartnell in Redding early Thursday morning. At 7:38 a.m., fire officials responded to a call regarding a fire that occurred inside a bedroom in the back of the house. Officials...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Firefighters respond to house fire in Happy Valley
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, DEC. 21, 6 PM:. Firefighters are currently responding to a residential structure fire in the Happy Valley area. CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County said their crews are working on a fully-involved residential structure fire on the 1600 block of Scout Street in the Happy Valley area. They said there are possible fire exposures from the main structure.
actionnewsnow.com
Portable cooking stove used for warmth starts house fire in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - An unattended cooking stove used to warm a bedroom in Redding started a fire Thursday morning, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Green Street around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire. The first crew to arrive at...
6.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Northern California
Californians were awakened by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Northern California, which cut power to communities. The United States Geological Survey confirmed the quake hit about 12 miles west of Ferndale at 2:34 a.m. PST, The New York Times reported. It was felt as far away as...
Comments / 1