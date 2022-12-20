ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Redding PD and Shasta County MCU apprehend a wanted subject

REDDING, Calif. - Special Services Unit and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit apprehended a wanted subject Thursday, Redding Police said. In Oct. 2022, the RPD Bike Team began an investigation after receiving information of narcotics activity occurring at the Wash and Dry Laundromat in the 1100 block of Hartnell Avenue, RPD said.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Wanted parolee arrested at Nur Pon Open Space Area

REDDING, Calif. - A parolee-at-large was located and arrested at Nur Pon Open Space Area on Tuesday, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers contacted 38-year-old Stephen Ashe of the City of Shasta Lake on Tuesday. Police said Ashe was on active parole with a primary offense of criminal threats....
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Special Services Unit seizes over four pounds of methamphetamine

REDDING, Calif. - Special Services Unit seized more than four pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday, the Redding Police Department says. In November 2022, the RPD Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) and bike team officers began an investigation into trafficking large amounts of narcotics in the area. On Dec. 21, RPD, NPD and the bike team conducted a search warrant on a Ford F-150 suspected of delivering narcotics to various locations around town.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Wanted man caught selling meth from dilapidated laundromat in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A local laundromat was "red-tagged" by City of Redding Code Enforcement on Thursday following a joint investigation into a man, wanted in connection to sex crimes against children, who was found to be living and selling narcotics at the business. Officials with the Redding Police Department...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding woman arrested after officers find stolen Reno PD gun

REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested after officers found she had a loaded gun that was stolen out of Reno early Wednesday morning. The Redding Police Department said an officer conducted a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. in Redding. The officer contacted the driver, 19-year-old Naomi Melendez of Redding....
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Possible downed aircraft in Cottonwood, Cal Fire units responding

COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Friday afternoon, The Northstate's News received reports of a possible downed aircraft in the Cottonwood area. The Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit confirmed that there were units responding to the scene, but did not confirm if there was a downed aircraft. This is a developing story. Check...
COTTONWOOD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

20 arrests made over 3 days during shopping parking lot patrols in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. - Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 the Anderson Police Department says that they conducted proactive enforcement patrols in retail shopping parking lots. Police partnered with loss prevention officers and used marked and unmarked patrol cars in order to make arrests. Over the course of the three days...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

BREAKING: RC Landingham confirms he will ride in the CA Circuit Finals

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The million dollar cowboy from Northern California has confirmed he'll be making his way to Red Bluff next week to compete in the CA Circuit Finals. Bareback rider RC Landingham from Hat Creek, CA, picked up a million dollar check Sunday, December 17, after winning the World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) Triple Crown of Rodeo at the Cowtown Christmas Championship Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Cottonwood man faces federal methamphetamine distribution charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Cottonwood man was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of being a felon in possession ammunition, the Department of Justice announced Friday. A federal grand jury returned the indictment...
COTTONWOOD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County breaks ground on first 24-hour homeless shelter, neighbors mad at location

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County broke ground on its first ever 24-hour homeless shelter at 550 Lay Ave. in Red Bluff. The plot of land is 15 acres and construction crews just began work on the lot recently. The county says if construction goes as planned, the shelter will be completed in 300 days. The new shelter will be called the PATH (Poor and the Homeless Tehama County) Navigation Center and it is part of PATH plaza.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding house catches on fire with 2 children and babysitter inside

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Department responded to a house fire on Green Street off of Oxford and Hartnell in Redding early Thursday morning. At 7:38 a.m., fire officials responded to a call regarding a fire that occurred inside a bedroom in the back of the house. Officials...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

BREAKING: Firefighters respond to house fire in Happy Valley

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, DEC. 21, 6 PM:. Firefighters are currently responding to a residential structure fire in the Happy Valley area. CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County said their crews are working on a fully-involved residential structure fire on the 1600 block of Scout Street in the Happy Valley area. They said there are possible fire exposures from the main structure.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Portable cooking stove used for warmth starts house fire in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - An unattended cooking stove used to warm a bedroom in Redding started a fire Thursday morning, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Green Street around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire. The first crew to arrive at...
REDDING, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

6.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Northern California

Californians were awakened by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Northern California, which cut power to communities. The United States Geological Survey confirmed the quake hit about 12 miles west of Ferndale at 2:34 a.m. PST, The New York Times reported. It was felt as far away as...
FERNDALE, CA

