Agriculture Online
AcreTrader offers investors easy entry to purchase and own farms
For decades buying a farm involved searching for one that was for sale, driving there to see it, interviewing the tenant and other farmers in the area, researching USDA records, scraping together sufficient capital, and possibly securing partners or a loan. No more. AcreTrader now makes it possible to sit...
Agriculture Online
U.S. winter storm hits meat plants, threatens wheat and cattle
CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc said it suspended and reduced operations at some U.S. meat facilities on Thursday due to a massive winter storm, while farmers increased checks on livestock facing harsh winds and cold. The extreme weather presented a temporary challenge to food production after consumers...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME Live cattle futures climb; November cattle placements drop
CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures firmed on Friday, as traders anticipated lower November feedlot placements in the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly Cattle on Feed report, released after the market close. The USDA reported feedlot placements in November fell 2% from a year ago. Analysts predicted...
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat climbs as cold temps threaten crops
CHICAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures climbed to nearly three-week highs on Wednesday, supported by concerns that well-below freezing temperatures across the U.S. Great Plains and Midwest could damage winter wheat crops, analysts said. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract gained 17-1/4 cents to $7.67-3/4 a bushel, after climbing to $7.74-1/2 a bushel, its highest since Dec. 2. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures added 17 cents to $8.64 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat lifted 11-3/4 cents to close at $9.27-3/4 a bushel. * Global seed maker Syngenta will release a new type of wheat developed with complex cross-breeding techniques in the United States next year, beating out rival companies that are also trying to develop higher-yielding wheat at a time of diminishing global grain supplies. * Ukraine's 2022/23 exportable wheat surplus is around 16.3 million tonnes, according to the country's agriculture minister. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs firm on demand expectations
CHICAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - CME Group lean hog futures lifted on Wednesday, jumping to two-week highs on expectations that demand for market-ready hogs will perk up in the coming weeks, analysts said. "There seems to be a lot of optimism in buying for after the first of the year,"...
Agriculture Online
How cattle ranching complements high-fence hunting
To hear Mark Hollenbeck tell it, Sunrise Ranch of his near Edgemont, South Dakota, is just a great big science experiment. The operation has beef, horses, and an extensive hunting operation, which keeps it all interesting. “I still am amazed at the things we're discovering,” he laughs. “And unfortunately, I’m...
Agriculture Online
Picking the Perfect Christmas Tree
My sons wanted to choose their own Christmas tree this year, and not from a lot in town. They wanted to visit a farm, pick their tree, and chop it down. Before moving here, I thought most Christmas trees were grown in the western part of the United States. Imagine my surprise to discover that North Carolina is number two in Christmas tree production. Our farmers grow over 16 million trees. And one of those was perfect for us.
Agriculture Online
Unlocking the secrets in your soil
Hungry pests and devastating diseases lurking in the soil cost corn and soybean producers billions of dollars annually. Whether it’s soybean cyst nematode (SCN), sudden death syndrome (SDS), or corn rootworms, the decision to protect a crop can be expensive. Because Paul Sittig isn’t usually concerned about SDS, he...
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Wednesday, December 21, 2023
In tonight's Evening Edition, read the news about wheat, how to plan for 2023, and the reduced Ukrainian corn harvest. Several Successful Farming editors weighed in on the events that affected agriculture in 2022 and what to look out for in 2023. Topics include commodities markets, inflation, seed and fertilizer...
