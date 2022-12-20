CHICAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures climbed to nearly three-week highs on Wednesday, supported by concerns that well-below freezing temperatures across the U.S. Great Plains and Midwest could damage winter wheat crops, analysts said. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract gained 17-1/4 cents to $7.67-3/4 a bushel, after climbing to $7.74-1/2 a bushel, its highest since Dec. 2. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures added 17 cents to $8.64 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat lifted 11-3/4 cents to close at $9.27-3/4 a bushel. * Global seed maker Syngenta will release a new type of wheat developed with complex cross-breeding techniques in the United States next year, beating out rival companies that are also trying to develop higher-yielding wheat at a time of diminishing global grain supplies. * Ukraine's 2022/23 exportable wheat surplus is around 16.3 million tonnes, according to the country's agriculture minister. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

