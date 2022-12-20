ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Country

Noah Brown Opens Up: Cowboys' WR 'No Excuse' Details on Game-Losing Mistake

By Harrison Reno
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPYnq_0jp8TGGX00

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown is taking full responsibility for the game-ending pick-six against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"What happened?"

It has been the question since the Dallas Cowboys lost shockingly to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The 40-34 overtime loss culminated with another Dak Prescott interception which was returned for a game-ending touchdown.

But...

Despite all the noise regarding Prescott's high interception percentage, the pick-six wasn't his fault.

As observant fans know, the football hit Cowboys receiver Noah Brown in the hands, before bouncing up and into the grasp of Jaguars cornerback Rayshawn Jenkins.

Brown declined to speak about the play amid the emotion of the Sunday postgame locker room. But he's visiting with the media on Tuesday at The Star.

"I think I misjudged it a little bit," Brown said. I didn't see the ball come out of Dak's hand, which is completely normal ... By the time I saw it wasn't really where I could reach out for it. ...

"It hit off my hand and hit my arm and bounced out. It's a play 10 times out of 10 I expect myself to make, and I have to make.

"There's no excuse."

A rough ending for Brown, who was having as fine day prior to the pick-six. Brown caught six of his nine targets for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

The 10-4 Cowboys will have Dak "keep firing'' and can't dwell on the loss to the Jaguars for too long as they prepare for a high-profile game against the 13-1 Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. The kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles is scheduled for 3:25 p.m.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

F ollow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 17

Brahma Bull
3d ago

The defense had one job to do. And that was to protect the lead. And also bad game managing the lead by the coaches down the stretch🤦🏾‍♂️

Reply(3)
4
Negrodamous
3d ago

No d didn't lose the game poor game management lost the game for example, I believe it was 3rd@4 instead of trying to p/u the 1st d, you go deep , incomplete stopped the clock cowboys punt , JV Of. should have never saw the field again it's decisions like that, that will keep us away from the show

Reply
2
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

LeSean McCoy Calls Dak Prescott “Ass” On Live TV: Watch

LeSean McCoy was not very kind to Dak Prescott. LeSean McCoy had a solid NFL career, and now, he finds himself giving analysis on TV. Like many former NFL stars, McCoy has gone into broadcasting. If you have seen his work with Speak For Yourself on FS1, then you know that he has gone to the Skip Bayless School of Hot Takes.
Larry Brown Sports

Opposing coach took shot at Deion Sanders after beating Jackson State

North Carolina Central spoiled the Deion Sanders farewell party last week when they defeated Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl, and head coach Trei Oliver has since made it clear that he is not a fan of his Hall of Fame counterpart. After NCCU’s thrilling 41-34 overtime win over Jackson State last Saturday, Oliver spoke... The post Opposing coach took shot at Deion Sanders after beating Jackson State appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: Recruit's Mom Looked 'Pissed' With His Decision

National Signing Day is a huge day for families around the country. There's quite a bit that goes into a collegiate decision, especially in today's age of NIL and player empowerment. On Wednesday, Peyton Bowen's mother didn't look too happy with her son's decision. The five-star safety recruit originally reached...
EUGENE, OR
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles are snubbed and disrespected again by the NFL

We all have probably made mention of this before, some of us more than others. In all honesty, the ‘(insert city name) versus everybody’ mindset has allowed many of us to grow very weary, but there may be something to this “We all we got… We all we need” thing. For the second time in as many weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles have been robbed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Jerome Bettis Reacts To Death Of Steelers Legend

The football world is mourning the loss of legendary NFL running back Franco Harris. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back passed away late Tuesday night, according to a statement from his son. Harris was 72 years old. After the news of the Hall of Fame running back's passing broke, football...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report

The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy