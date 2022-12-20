10 49ers Who Should Make the NFC Pro Bowl Roster

Six Pro Bowlers normally would be quite an honor for an NFL team, but not the 49ers.

The NFL will announce the Pro Bowl rosters this Wednesday at 5:00, and at least six 49ers should make it, considering they led their positions in fan votes. Here are those six 49ers:

Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk, Trent Williams, George Kittle, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner.

Six Pro Bowlers normally would be quite an honor for an NFL team, but not the 49ers. This team has at least 10 players that deserve Pro Bowl selections. Here are four more 49ers who should make it and could make it once the league counts the votes from the players and coaches.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw

The No. 1 defense in the league has to have more than just two Pro Bowlers, and Greenlaw is the 49ers' leading tackler. He also is tied for the team lead in forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. He arguably is the 49ers' best linebacker -- he just doesn't have the name recognition Fred Warner has.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga

He has intercepted four passes this season -- only four players have intercepted more -- and has allowed a passer rating of just 63.5. He also has 8 pass breakups, 5 tackles for loss and one touchdown all in his first season as a starter. He is the biggest playmaker in the 49ers' back seven

Cornerback Charvarius Ward

The 49ers' No. 1 cornerback has given up a measly 6.7 yards per target and broken up a team-high 11 passes.

Safety/nickelback Jimmie Ward

The 49ers' starting free safety last season missed the first five games of this season due to injury, switched to nickelback midseason. And during the 49ers' current seven-game win-streak, he has allowed a passer rating of just 61.1. He's playing out of position and performing better than ever. So even though he missed five games, he deserves his first Pro Bowl selection. He's overdue.