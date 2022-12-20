Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Vegas Golden Knights 12/23/22
With points in five of their last six games, going 4-1-1 in the process, the St. Louis Blues find themselves at 16-16-1 and fifth place in the Central Division with 33 points. In their 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 20, the team was without Jordan Kyrou. He missed the game with an upper-body injury after taking a hit into the boards following his hat trick against the Vancouver Canucks the day before, costing him the remainder of that game as well as the next in Seattle.
The Hockey Writers
2 Hurricanes’ Prospects to Watch at the 2023 World Juniors
The 2023 World Junior Championship is set to begin in just a few days on December 26th. COVID-19 has impacted the last two versions of the event, so this should be the first return to the normal schedule since 2020. The Carolina Hurricanes have four prospects set to participate: Jackson Blake (USA), Aleksi Heimosalmi (Finland), Ville Koivunen (Finland), and Nikita Quapp (Germany). Finland has produced several star players for the Hurricanes over the years, including Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen, so let’s take a look at the two Finnish prospects on the list.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Off-Ice Success Just As Important As On-Ice Performance
Less than a year and a half since their inaugural puck drop, the Seattle Kraken have become a model franchise on and off the ice. While their on-ice performance is easy to see, 18 wins and 39 points in 31 games so far this season, what they have done from a business perspective is far more impressive. According to Forbes magazine, Seattle is ranked 10th in the NHL with a $1.05 billion evaluation. That is higher than the Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins. They have also passed the second newest expansion franchise in the Vegas Golden Knights, who have an estimated franchise evaluation of $965 million. How have the Kraken become one of the best well-run organizations in hockey? Well, here are four reasons why.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Get What They Need in Net with Allen in 2022-23
It would be one thing if goalie Jake Allen were in the Vezina Trophy conversation, winning games left, right and center for the Montreal Canadiens. As it happens, he isn’t, simply giving the Habs a chance to win games more often than not. That’s a good thing. The...
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights Break Home Scoring Slump in Win vs. Coyotes
The Vegas Golden Knights earned their 23rd win of the season in dominant fashion after defeating the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. With the victory, they broke a three-game losing streak at home and surpassed the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes in the standings, giving them the second-best record in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Management Making Big Mistake Passing on Chychrun
For over a calendar year now, many Edmonton Oilers fans have been practically begging general manager Ken Holland to make a move for Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. The 24-year-old blueliner has requested a trade out of the desert on more than one occasion, but to this point, a team has yet to bite on their heavy asking price, which is said to be a first-round pick and a top prospect, as well as a mid-level prospect and a pick in the third-to-fourth round range.
The Hockey Writers
3 Maple Leafs Options After Dryden Hunt Arrives
On Monday, December 19, the Toronto Maple Leafs pulled off a trade just before the Christmas deadline when they moved Swiss forward Denis Malgin to the Colorado Avalanche. The player coming back was 27-year-old, undrafted British Columbia native Dryden Hunt. Hunt has landed in Toronto having scored two goals in...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Stock Up, Stock Down: Kyrou, Top Line, Power Play, & More
Welcome to this week’s edition of the St. Louis Blues’ Stock Up, Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the ups and downs of the team’s roster from the week that was. With a record of 16-16-1, the St. Louis Blues have been both naughty and nice this season. Possibly just in time for the holidays, they’ve been slightly nicer by earning points in five of their last six games. Even still, that’s not quite nice enough for anyone, including Santa, to dismiss their horrid stretches of naughtiness.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Smith, Carlo, Kane & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Craig Smith has been sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL) days after clearing waivers. In other news, Brandon Carlo became the last Bruin to score his first goal of the season, and one has to wonder if we may see more scoring from the defensive defenseman from here. Meanwhile, it appears that Patrick Kane is the Bruins’ primary trade target from the Chicago Blackhawks, rather than Jonathan Toews.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Mercer Quietly Impressing in Sophomore Season
A little over three years ago, the New Jersey Devils made a move that would alter the direction of their franchise: they shipped former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes. The trade created a ripple effect that the Devils are still feeling today, as they received Kevin Bahl, Nate Schnarr, Nick Merkley, and a 2020 first-round pick. Schnarr and Merkley have since moved on from the organization, while Bahl is in and out of the lineup on a per-game basis. The 2020 first-round pick, however, is the diamond among the package. The Devils used it on Dawson Mercer, who has flourished in the NHL since his arrival.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Christmas Mailbag: Where Do They Go From Here?
The Columbus Blue Jackets have one more game to play before Christmas against the Chicago Blackhawks. We thought this would be a good time to gather around one last time before the holidays. But this time, it’s the fan’s turn to ask the questions. We know you have...
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Jeff Skinner Deserves More Credit for Breakout Season
The Buffalo Sabres’ offense has been the best thing about them this season, and their top line has been absolute dynamite. Tage Thompson is third in the league with 50 points this season, Alex Tuch is on pace to shatter his previous career best in every scoring category, and Jeff Skinner is poised to do the same. Skinner in particular is interesting because he is usually known as a pure goal scorer, but this season he has shown a level of playmaking skill that looks completely different from the player the Sabres re-signed back in 2019. He has become an offensive catalyst, and no longer is relying on other players to create scoring chances.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers’ Gauthier Could Bring Fans Hope at 2023 World Juniors
Fans of the Philadelphia Flyers can’t see much reason for optimism right now. The team missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22 for the first time since the early 1990s. Two tumultuous seasons have taken their toll in Philadelphia, and things keep getting worse. Cam Atkinson...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Made the Right Move Despite Thompson’s Strong Season
Given Tage Thompson’s dominance this season, we can now reassure the St. Louis Blues‘ fanbase. On July 1, 2018, the Blues traded Thompson to the Buffalo Sabres for Ryan O’Reilly. They also sent Vladimir Sobotka, Patrik Berglund, a 2019 first-round pick, and a 2021 second-round pick to Buffalo. I’m not here to re-visit the trade and how all pieces panned out.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Marner, Nylander & Gio
Yesterday afternoon, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3. It was a bit of a snoozer until the Flyers mounted a comeback in the middle of the third period and made it exciting. In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some...
The Hockey Writers
Jets Will Need to Get Creative with Wheeler’s Injury
When one man goes down, another has to step up. That is the mantra of the professional sports world and one that the Winnipeg Jets need to adopt. The Jets don’t have a right-winger. They have already lost the services of Nikolaj Ehlers (sports hernia) and Mason Appleton (wrist) and now find themselves without Blake Wheeler.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Holiday Deals for Guerin & Hamrlik Revisited 25 Years Later
Only a few in-season transactions in the NHL history of the Edmonton Oilers coincide with a complete reversal in the team’s fortunes. Just last season after signing Evander Kane at the end of January, they climbed from sixth to second place in the Pacific Division and advanced to the Western Conference Final. In 1998-99, the trade for goaltender Tommy Salo with 14 games left in the season sparked a floundering Oilers team to overtake the Calgary Flames for the Western Conference’s final playoff spot.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Need to Bid Farewell to Blais
The key return in a lopsided trade by the New York Rangers finally played a consequential role in their latest game. Unfortunately for the Blueshirts, they’ve been on the wrong side of that deal, and the key act by the player in question only benefited his team’s opponent.
The Hockey Writers
2023 World Juniors: Award Contenders
If you’re the type of hockey fan who looks forward to the holidays as much for the World Juniors as anything else, then you must be ecstatic that we’ve been granted the once-in-a-blue-moon opportunity of two World Junior tournaments in four months. It feels like just yesterday the teams met in Edmonton and Red Deer for the unique experience of a midsummer tournament, rescheduled after the original was postponed due to multiple outbreaks of COVID-19 in December 2021.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ Trade Target Should be Canucks’ Boeser Over Horvat
The New York Islanders are having a great season but will look to make a move in the upcoming months. They are in win-now mode but losing ground in a competitive Metropolitan Division, with the Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and New York Rangers all passing them in the standings. The Islanders have a respectable 18-13-2 record, but if they fail to upgrade the roster, they might miss the playoffs for the second season in a row.
