On Good Things Utah this morning – Everyone has different gift giving methods, but one mom says she only allows her kids to open one present an hour on Christmas. “My wife likes to ration presents for the kids and have them open one every hour or two,” he wrote. When I was a kid, my siblings and I would run downstairs, stand in awe at the presents surrounding the tree, and promptly lost our minds as we opened one after the other. The pure euphoria that came over us on Christmas morning is still unmatched to this day. What is better than ripping open every present, shreds of wrapping paper and ribbon flying around, while your mom and dad, bleary-eyed, watch in amazement at just how fast we could open all the gifts? For one mom, the exact opposite of that kind of moment is what she would prefer on Christmas morning – much to the rest of her family’s chagrin.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO