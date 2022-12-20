ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Y105

Dubuque Police Accepting Applications For Citizen’s Police Academy

According to a press release from the Dubuque Police Department, they are currently accepting applications from Dubuque residents who wish to participate in the 26th annual Citizen’s Police Academy, also known as CPA. The purpose of this program is to help build a better understanding between residents and the police that serve them, through education and by spending time together. The Citizen’s Police Academy does NOT certify participants as law enforcement officers.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

8 Stingrays Died Thursday at Dubuque Musuem: Investigation Underway

A Dubuque, Iowa museum and aquarium has closed an exhibit as staff investigates the death of eight stingrays today. Five cownose rays, two yellow stingrays and one Atlantic stingray are among the animals that died today at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. According to a press release from the Dubuque museum, an additional cownose ray remains in stable condition.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Dubuque Assault with Pool Cue Results in Two Arrests

A large disturbance Saturday night at a Dubuque Bar involving a pool cue results in two arrests...so far. According to the Dubuque Telegraph Herald, police arrested 28-year-old Ariana J. Cole, of 3235 Getty Terrace, around 11:30 p.m.Saturday at the Backpocket Dubuque Taproom, 330 E. 10th Street. Cole is accused of assaulting people with a pool stick. The charges against Cole include assault with a dangerous weapon, assault, and interference with official acts.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Dubuque County Fire Leaves Machine Shed At A Total Loss

Right now, people all over the country are gearing up for below average temperatures. According to the latest update we have shared from this storm, eastern Iowa will be in a Winter Storm Warning starting at 6 pm Wednesday night. "Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Y105

EZ Auto Finance’s 2nd Annual Christmas Toy Drive (PHOTOS)

EZ Auto Finance held its 2nd Annual Christmas Toy Drive on Friday, December 23rd, much to the joy of the community. EZ Auto Finance took in donations of toys, gift cards, and/or monetary donations during this toy drive event. Santa Claus also stopped by to help spread good tidings and pass out toys to boys and girls alike!
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Holiday Schedule for City of Dubuque Services

The Holiday season is upon us and that means we may need change our schedules slightly as some services close in the local area. That being the case here's an updated closure list for Dubuque during this holiday season. According to a city alert post, City of Dubuque offices will...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Dubuque Jule Bus Systems Using Alternate Routes Due to Snow Today

Due to Inclement weather, the Jule Transit will be running on alternate routes until road conditions improve. Green Jackson/Terrace Heights/Central and Pink Windsor/Terrace Heights/Central - No service to Terrace Heights. Bus will stop at Casey's on Peru Rd. Green Jackson/ Broadway/Central – No service to Saunders St. & Broadway St....
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Dubuque Plant Donates $10K To Local Non-Profit For Hunger Relief

According to a press release from the company, Progressive Processing, our local Dubuque manufacturing facility owned by Hormel Foods, recently announced a $10,000 donation to area nonprofit Convivium Urban Farmstead as part of the company’s Hunger Action Month efforts. “As a food company, fighting hunger is near and dear...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

These Were the Most Popular Baby Names in Dubuque in 2022

The end of the year brings a bevy of wrap-up lists. Top 10 best movies. Top 10 worst movies. Best songs. Most Googled words. The list(s) go on. One of them piqued my interest, however, on a local level: the most popular baby names in Eastern Iowa. KCRG published a...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Children Can Meet Santa, Receive a Toy for Christmas at EZ Auto Finance

Join Y105 this Friday, December 23nd as we celebrate Christmas and the season of giving with EZ Auto Finance. Located on Dodge Street in Dubuque, EZ Auto Finance is holding its 2nd Annual Christmas Toy Drive. EZ Auto Finance is accepting donations of toys, gift cards, and/or monetary donations during this toy drive event. Santa Claus will also be present!
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

$24 Million For Five Flags? Dubuque City Council Votes Yes

In an update from the Telegraph Herald, Dubuque City Council members voted Monday (12/19) to invest $24 million into improving the Five Flags Center. Council members unanimously approved a proposal to use funds to make a number of improvements to the center over a five-year period. The first 18 months of the project will be devoted to design and engineering. Current plans will keep the facility open while construction is in process. Specifics of what improvements will be made have not yet been determined.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Suspect Arrested In Dubuque Murder

During the first hearing for Romell D. Enoch in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on a charge of first-degree murder, Judge John Sullivan set Enoch at a $1 million bond and scheduled his next hearing for Thursday, December 22nd. Enoch will remain in Dubuque County Jail until his next hearing. County Attorney C.J. May III asked that Enoch stay in the Dubuque jail until his trial, as the prison where Enoch was serving 25 years for unrelated charges is five hours away. Sullivan said the matter would be discussed at a later time.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Blizzard Warning for Tri-States Effective Thursday Dec 22 at 6pm

Winter Storm Warning starts tonight at 6pm...BLIZZARD Waring Thursday starting at 6 pm. Today is the first official day of winter, and boy is it going to be one heck of a start. National Weather Service has been predicting a major snowstorm for the past week or more....and now it looks like their prediction is about to come true.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
Y105

A Night To Shine Brings Prom To Those With Special Needs

Everyone remembers their first time at prom. A total coming-of-age experience, and the first real party for those looking to their new life as "adults". The Lights, music, food, limos, and everyone dressed to the nines in beautiful gowns and tuxedos. And then there was always a chance to be King and Queen and stroll in on the red carpet. That experience is exactly what a Night to Shine brings to people with special needs.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Southwestern Wisconsin ENT Now Offering Allergy Testing

It seems as if allergy season is now year-round. For some, it goes beyond the occasional sniffling and sneezing. Dry eyes, sinuses, and other inhibitors can be debilitating for those who suffer from chronic allergies. Thankfully, some relief is here and local; especially for those in southwestern Wisconsin. Southwest Health...
WISCONSIN STATE
Y105

This Swanky Dubuque Mansion is its Own “Shangri-La”

I ventured down the Zillow path once again. Recently, I took a look at a mansion in Galena, IL on the market for $2 million. But when I saw that a nearly-$1 million home was available on one of Dubuque's most coveted streets, I knew I had to share what was beyond those walls.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105music.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy