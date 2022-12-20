ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego modified boys basketball falls to Corcoran

SYRACUSE — A strong second half led the Corcoran (Roberts) modified boys basketball team over Oswego (white) on Wednesday. Oswego coach Brad Shannon said the Bucs played a “solid first half,” but aggressive play and strong shooting from Corcoran helped the Cougars pulled away for the 56-32 victory.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Central Square wins battle of unbeaten teams over Oswego girls hoops

CENTRAL SQUARE — The Oswego varsity girls basketball team narrowly fell 44-43 to Central Square on Tuesday in a battle of unbeaten teams. The Redhawks scored a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the game. The Bucs rushed up the court for a game-winning shot, and Sophia Babcock made a pass down low to Riley Reynolds who “got a great look” at the net, coach Joe Babcock said, “but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be.”
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego 14U girls hockey team defeats Lysander

OSWEGO — The Step One Creative girls 14U hockey team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association defeated Lysander 3-0 recently at Crisafulli Rink in Oswego. The Bucs captured the win over Lysander behind goals by Paiton Colucci, Leah Cady and Clare Furlong.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Varsity roundup: Mexico swimming and diving tops Pulaski

Mexico 92, Pulaski 61: Bill Mills and Daniel Gagnier won two individual events each in the Mexico varsity boys swimming and diving team’s 92-61 victory over Pulaski on Wednesday. Mills took first place in the 200-yard individual medley (2:13.29) and the 500 freestyle (5:18.67), while Gagnier was victorious in...
PULASKI, NY
AllSyracue

Josiah Jeffery Signs With Syracuse

Syracuse football has landed a commitment from 2023 Greenwood (SC) High athlete Josiah Jeffery, who signed with the Orange on National Signing Day. Jeffery is expected to play linebacker for Syracuse. He picked SU over offers from Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State, among several others. ...
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Laura A. Strasburg

Laura A. Strasburg, 54, a resident of Oswego passed away on Dec. 20, 2022, at her home. Born in Butler, N.J., She was a daughter of Dolores Haase Smith of Oswego and the late John Martin Wetzel and was a graduate of the Butler High School in N.J.
OSWEGO, NY
Inside Nova

Ty Gordon's college plans were set. Then Syracuse beckoned.

Ty Gordon figured his college choice was set once he committed to Old Dominion University on July 27. ODU was the first school to offer a scholarship to the Battlefield High School senior defensive lineman and the one who showed the most interest in him from the start. Gordon also...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Transfer Punter Jack Stonehouse Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse football has landed its fifth player from the transfer portal as Missouri punter Jack Stonehouse has picked the Orange as his next collegiate home. Stonehouse served as the Tigers primary punter last season, finished fifth in the SEC in net punting and has three years of eligibility ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Reynold Aquino

Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York

If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Downed trees make for treacherous travel

ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
ORISKANY, NY
Syracuse.com

Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins

Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

Weather Update: North Country bracing for holiday storm

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rain this morning is quickly chaning to snow. The North Country, especially Jefferson County, is bracing for heavy lake effect snow and blizzard conditions with gusting winds as we move through the day on Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop, causing dangerous road conditions.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

It might be cliché, but it’s the calm before the storm

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What was a winter storm watch yesterday has turned into a warning. But that starts Friday. For Thursday, we’ll have rain late in the day and highs will be around 40. Temperatures rise through the 40s overnight. It also becomes very windy overnight. High...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy