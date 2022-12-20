Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois SuburbsThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Related
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: McTavish, Del Zotto & More
With Christmas just around the corner, the Anaheim Ducks might not be expecting too many gifts ahead of the holiday season. In fact, their most anticipated gift might have to wait until next summer, when the NHL Draft Lottery is underway and the Ducks know which draft spot they’ll land in.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Off-Ice Success Just As Important As On-Ice Performance
Less than a year and a half since their inaugural puck drop, the Seattle Kraken have become a model franchise on and off the ice. While their on-ice performance is easy to see, 18 wins and 39 points in 31 games so far this season, what they have done from a business perspective is far more impressive. According to Forbes magazine, Seattle is ranked 10th in the NHL with a $1.05 billion evaluation. That is higher than the Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins. They have also passed the second newest expansion franchise in the Vegas Golden Knights, who have an estimated franchise evaluation of $965 million. How have the Kraken become one of the best well-run organizations in hockey? Well, here are four reasons why.
What all 32 NHL teams should wish for this holiday season, from better forwards (Predators) to a new coach (Canucks)
The end of 2022 is upon us and so is the holiday season. No matter what holiday you celebrate, gift-giving is top-of-mind for many as the year winds down. Though we’re not quite at the half point of the 2022-23 NHL season just yet, the end of the year is a great time for reflection and introspection across the board. It’s been a pretty awesome year overall for hockey, from the fun Stanley Cup Final to the surprise teams — the New Jersey Devils? — that have shot their way to the top.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers’ Gauthier Could Bring Fans Hope at 2023 World Juniors
Fans of the Philadelphia Flyers can’t see much reason for optimism right now. The team missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22 for the first time since the early 1990s. Two tumultuous seasons have taken their toll in Philadelphia, and things keep getting worse. Cam Atkinson...
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Bruins’ 5-Game Homestand
After beginning the season 17-0-2 on TD Garden ice, the Boston Bruins closed out a five-game homestand with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 22 for their 18th win on home ice in 2022-23. Despite playing with fire in multiple games during their five-game homestand, the Black and Gold were able to finish it 4-0-1. As Boston hits the road for a three-game trip sandwiched around Christmas break, here are five takeaways from the last five games at home.
Ovechkin moves to 2nd in NHL goals with 802, passing Howe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin barely looked at the empty net when he shot the puck into it and set off a wild celebration with his teammates and among Washington Capitals fans. With a no-look empty-net goal, Ovechkin made more history and moved another step closer to breaking one of hockey’s most hallowed records. Ovechkin scored goals 801 and 802 Friday night to move into second place on the NHL career list. After beating Winnipeg Jets goaltender David Rittich in the first period to match Gordie Howe, Ovechkin almost reluctantly scored from just inside the blue line with a minute left to pass “Mr. Hockey.” Only Wayne Gretzky with 894 has scored more, and Ovechkin is now 93 goals from breaking a record that has long seemed unapproachable.
The Hockey Writers
2 Hurricanes’ Prospects to Watch at the 2023 World Juniors
The 2023 World Junior Championship is set to begin in just a few days on December 26th. COVID-19 has impacted the last two versions of the event, so this should be the first return to the normal schedule since 2020. The Carolina Hurricanes have four prospects set to participate: Jackson Blake (USA), Aleksi Heimosalmi (Finland), Ville Koivunen (Finland), and Nikita Quapp (Germany). Finland has produced several star players for the Hurricanes over the years, including Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen, so let’s take a look at the two Finnish prospects on the list.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons Oilers Top 4 Is Miles Better Than the Maple Leafs’ Core
In choosing to write this, I’m well aware that fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs will come across this article and take aim at my assessment in the comments section. To be honest, that’s part of the reason for writing such a piece. I’m more than curious to see where this debate goes and read the responses from readers who make an argument for and against the Edmonton Oilers when it comes to trying to determine which team has the better group of top-four forwards this season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Maple Leafs Options After Dryden Hunt Arrives
On Monday, December 19, the Toronto Maple Leafs pulled off a trade just before the Christmas deadline when they moved Swiss forward Denis Malgin to the Colorado Avalanche. The player coming back was 27-year-old, undrafted British Columbia native Dryden Hunt. Hunt has landed in Toronto having scored two goals in...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Made the Right Move Despite Thompson’s Strong Season
Given Tage Thompson’s dominance this season, we can now reassure the St. Louis Blues‘ fanbase. On July 1, 2018, the Blues traded Thompson to the Buffalo Sabres for Ryan O’Reilly. They also sent Vladimir Sobotka, Patrik Berglund, a 2019 first-round pick, and a 2021 second-round pick to Buffalo. I’m not here to re-visit the trade and how all pieces panned out.
The Hockey Writers
3 Senators Who Must Step Up in 2023
The Ottawa Senators have endured a lackluster start to the season and sit at the bottom of the Atlantic Division as a result. It feels like an eternity since the team entered the year on a wave of optimism after the arrival of Claude Giroux, Alex DeBrincat, and Jake Sanderson.
The Hockey Writers
Dear Santa: Edmonton Oilers Wish List for 2023
As the holidays’ approach and the 2023 portion of this NHL season creeps upon a team that is not playing as well as they would like in multiple areas, there are a few things the Edmonton Oilers might wish for this holiday season. If the team was making a list of Santa Claus, it’s fairly obvious what the Oilers need.
The Hockey Writers
Devils News & Rumors: Injury Report, Hughes, Okhotiuk & More
Welcome to New Jersey Devils News & Rumors, a weekly segment that will be released every Friday this season. Since our last edition, the team earned their first win since Dec. 6 against the Florida Panthers and have a record of 22-9-2. New Jersey will play one final game before...
The Hockey Writers
2023 World Junior Championship: Team Czechia Final Roster
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. It’s World Junior Championship (WJC) time! Joining in the festivities is the underdog Czech team, who arrives in Halifax ready to compete and surprise hockey pundits with a better finish than in the 2022 tournament. Czechia has set its roster, and while it lacks the star power of its rivals Canada or Sweden, they do have a team deep in talent and confidence, ready to compete against the world’s hockey powers.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Need to Bid Farewell to Blais
The key return in a lopsided trade by the New York Rangers finally played a consequential role in their latest game. Unfortunately for the Blueshirts, they’ve been on the wrong side of that deal, and the key act by the player in question only benefited his team’s opponent.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Capitals’ Anthony Mantha
The Washington Capitals are a team to keep an eye on leading up to the NHL’s trade deadline. The Capitals currently have a number of injured players on the shelve, including Tom Wilson and Niklas Backstrom. When these veterans are ready to return to the lineup, the Capitals are expected to make a couple of trades to not only create more financial flexibility but also to balance out their lineup.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks’ Lack of Appetite for Full Rebuild Will Lead to Mediocrity
The San Jose Sharks have been in a bit of a rebuild as of late; however, they have yet to fully commit to it. Sharks long-time broadcaster Randy Hahn joined the Jeff Marek Show on Thursday, Dec. 15, and said, “I don’t think this fanbase in this marketplace has the appetite for what is happening in Detroit or what we see in Buffalo.” While it’s true that it may be difficult for Bay Area fans to get fully behind a rebuild, if the organization wants to win a Stanley Cup at some point, it needs to be done. The team already has some prospects in place, so if they decide to rebuild soon, it should be a short process, and unlike what we saw with the Buffalo Sabres and Arizona Coyotes if it’s done correctly.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Send Message in Victory over Panthers
Ahead of the New Jersey Devils’ Dec. 21 game versus the Florida Panthers, head coach Lindy Ruff was asked if he expected any carryover from the last time these two teams met on Dec. 17 at Prudential Center. “I don’t know. You have to be aware of it, if...
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche Forward Evan Rodrigues Developing Into a Key Piece
Given the injuries they have suffered so far this season, the Colorado Avalanche have been one of the toughest teams to get a real grip on, as to how good they are, and how legitimate their Stanley Cup challenge is. In a bid to put together a contending roster once again this season, the Avs signed Evan Rodrigues in the summer to a one-year, $2 million contract.
The Hockey Writers
Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2022 Naughty & Nice List
As the temperatures are projected to be a bit brisk for Tampa and the surrounding areas by this weekend, it truly is beginning to “look a lot like Christmas.” One of the more popular traditions this time of the year is wondering whether one has made Santa’s naughty or nice list so they can possibly get the presents they wanted. This year, Santa has shared with The Hockey Writers the players on the Tampa Bay Lightning who have made this list for 2022. In this case, of course, Santa will be referring to what the players have done on the ice for this annual list.
Comments / 0