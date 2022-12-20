The San Jose Sharks have been in a bit of a rebuild as of late; however, they have yet to fully commit to it. Sharks long-time broadcaster Randy Hahn joined the Jeff Marek Show on Thursday, Dec. 15, and said, “I don’t think this fanbase in this marketplace has the appetite for what is happening in Detroit or what we see in Buffalo.” While it’s true that it may be difficult for Bay Area fans to get fully behind a rebuild, if the organization wants to win a Stanley Cup at some point, it needs to be done. The team already has some prospects in place, so if they decide to rebuild soon, it should be a short process, and unlike what we saw with the Buffalo Sabres and Arizona Coyotes if it’s done correctly.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO