On Good Things Utah this morning – How often do you change your PJs? The truth is, most of us don’t do it nearly often enough. According to the Daily Mail, men wait an average of 13 days to change their jammies, and women wait a stunning 17 days on average. If those stats make your skin crawl, there’s a good reason: A pair of pajamas gets dirty fast. We should really be changing our nightwear every single day. Plenty of people avoid the problem entirely by sleeping in the nude. Meanwhile, many others are apparently very comfortable with spending two weeks at a time in the same pajamas. It’s about time we break that habit. Wearing the same PJs for days on end is actually very unhygienic. Consider buying some cute new ones so you can switch them up regularly. We had no idea how much germy grossness is hiding in those flannel folds. Now, we have to acknowledge that there’s some seriously icky stuff that can happen when you keep wearing one pair of jammies for days in a row. Here’s why you need to change your PJs every day:

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO