A tiny biotech's experimental treatment for a silent disease that strikes millions just cleared a key hurdle and the stock is up more than 200%
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported positive results for its treatment for NASH. It hopes to file for FDA approval in 2023.
WebMD
COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'
Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Higher Risk of Parkinson’s Linked to Lower Total, ‘Bad’ Cholesterol
Lower blood levels of total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), or “bad” cholesterol, are significantly associated with a higher risk of Parkinson’s disease, according to a study from South Korea. In contrast, higher blood levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), or “good” cholesterol, were linked to...
Bay News 9
CDC: Nearly 107,000 U.S. overdose deaths last year
Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, according to final figures released Thursday. The official number was 106,699, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. That’s nearly 16% higher than the nearly 92,000 overdose deaths in 2020. Earlier, provisional data suggested there were more than...
Scientists hail new treatment for one of most common Long Covid symptoms
Scientists say they may have uncovered a new treatment for one of the most common symptoms of Long Covid.Researchers at Yale University managed to lift the “brain fog” of eight patients with the condition who were given a mixture of guanfacine, commonly used for ADHD, and an antioxidant called N-acetylcysteine (NAC), which in the UK is mainly used to treat paracetamol overdose and respiratory illnesses.So far, the treatment has only been tested on a small number of Long Covid sufferers, who were also mainly women, though researchers said the study looked promising for more extensive clinical trials.But given the...
What is Estrogen Deficient Skin and how to repair it non-hormonally
There is a recent buzz surrounding menopause and perimenopause and how it visibly affects your hair and skin. While menopause is a natural process, we also need to know how it is more than hot flashes, vaginal dryness, and sleep disturbances. GettyImages To...
U.S. Life Expectancy Plunges to Lowest Level in 25 Years: CDC
Life expectancy in the United States fell for the second year running in 2021, government figures show, declining all the way to its lowest level since 1996. Data from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics released Thursday put U.S. life expectancy at 76.4 years at birth last year, down from 77 in 2020. Deaths from COVID contributed to the drop, with life expectancy now almost 2.5 years shorter in the U.S. than it was before the outbreak of the pandemic. Drugs also played a part in the decline—there were 106,699 overdose deaths in 2021, an annual rise of 14 percent. “This one, it’s sort of across-the-board bad news,” Eileen Crimmins, a professor of gerontology at the University of Southern California, told the Washington Post. “We’ve gone since 1996 without improving. That’s incredible, given how much we’ve learned about medicine, how much we’ve spent.”
Defenses Down: COVID Antibodies in Nose Decline First
There’s now a potential explanation why COVID vaccines protect against serious illness, but not against reinfection. It turns out nasal antibodies that protect against respiratory infection decline sooner than the blood-borne antibodies that prevent severe disease. In the future, a nasal vaccine might be better at preventing infections, researchers...
scitechdaily.com
Challenging Established Beliefs: Harvard Research Uncovers Surprising New Roles for Spinal Cord and Brainstem
According to recent research, the brainstem and spinal cord play a crucial role in processing touch signals as they travel to the brain. Almost everything we do relies on our sense of touch, from simple household chores to navigating potentially dangerous terrain. Scientists have long been curious about how the touch information we obtain with our hands and other parts of our bodies makes its way to the brain to generate the sensations we feel.
studyfinds.org
One special probiotic may be key to preventing brain degeneration, curing ALS
MONTREAL, Quebec — A certain probiotic can prevent neurodegeneration in a species of worm that is critical to the study of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), according to a team of researchers from Canada’s CHUM Research Centre (CRCHUM). Almost 3,000 people in Canada have ALS, which doctors characterize as...
contagionlive.com
FDA Announces Next VRBPAC Looking at Future of COVID-19 Vaccine Regimens
The committee will meet on January 26 to discuss whether and how the composition for primary doses of the currently available COVID-19 vaccines should be modified. The FDA recently announced its first Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) Meeting for 2023. The meeting will be held on Thursday, January 26.
AMA
Physicians object to court-ordered use of ivermectin for COVID-19
When COVID-19 forced his uncle to go on a ventilator, a Wisconsin man who was losing hope began doing research on the internet. He came across ivermectin. The AMA helps physicians build a better future for medicine, advocating in the courts and on the Hill to remove obstacles to patient care and confront today’s greatest health crises.
Popular COVID FAQs in 2022: Outdoor risks, boosters, 1-way masking, faint test lines
Let's revisit some of 2022's still relevant queries. Like: Does one-way masking help? What's the risk of outdoor transmission? What's up with faint lines on tests?
scitechdaily.com
mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Less Effective Against Omicron – Booster of Limited Benefit for People With Prior SARS-CoV-2 Infection
Primary mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series and original booster provide protection against Omicron infection, but less effectively than against other variants. The additional benefit of the original booster may be limited among people with a prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against Omicron infections than other variants. A...
spectrumnews.org
Hot topics in autism research in 2022
This year saw the debut of ever-more complex techniques to grow and analyze brain organoids and other 3D tissue cultures. Human cortical organoids, for example, can form functional connections in the brains of newborn rats and influence the animals’ behaviors and sensations, one team reported in October, setting the stage to study circuit flaws. Organoids grown from delicate single neural rosettes can capture the intricacies of neural tube development, according to work published in December. A technique to sequence gene expression within organoids, described this past July, makes it newly possible to determine which cell types are affected by autism-linked genetic variants, and how. And organoids with mutations in autism-linked genes can also serve as useful drug screens, scientists announced at Neuroscience 2022 in November.
MedicalXpress
Pre-procedure and pre-admission COVID-19 testing no longer recommended for asymptomatic patients
Health care facilities should no longer routinely screen symptom-free patients for COVID-19 upon admission or before procedures and rely instead on enhanced layers of infection prevention interventions, according to a recommendation from the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA) published today in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology. "The small...
How Dangerous are nonstick Coating Chemicals To Our Health?
Does non-stick Coating Chemical cause Cancer?Photo byInternewscast Media. Non-stick chemicals, such as perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), are commonly found in many household items such as pots and pans, carpets, furniture, and even fast food packaging. While they may provide convenience and ease of use, there is growing concern that these chemicals may be more dangerous than first thought. In this blog post, we will explore the research surrounding non-stick chemicals and their health risks. We will discuss the potential risks associated with PFOA and other similar substances, as well as ways to reduce your exposure and protect yourself from potential harm.
