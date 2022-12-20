Read full article on original website
Governor calls for property tax relief
SUNDANCE — Among the details added to Governor Mark Gordon’s budget proposal last week was a proposal to offer more property tax relief to the Wyoming residents most impacted by inflation: seniors and people living on fixed incomes. “As you know, inflation reached a 40-year high in 2022,...
Predator control funding in supplemental budget proposal
Gov. Mark Gordon is putting an additional $2.25 million toward predator control in this year's supplemental budget for the state. Of that, $1.5 million will be requested in the budget that will be debated and approved by the Wyoming Legislature this winter. Another $750,000 was dispersed to predator control already from the governor's special contingency fund.
Elk harvested in western Bighorns tests positive for brucellosis
Brucellosis, a disease of concern for wildlife and livestock alike, was recently detected in the western Bighorn Mountains. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced in November that a blood sample from a hunter-harvested bull elk tested positive for brucellosis, a disease that impacts reproduction in animals, primarily affecting elk, bison and cattle.
Weather-related closures and cancelations
All BLM Wyoming field offices, the Wyoming State Office and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22 due to dangerous weather conditions predicted by the National Weather Service. Offices are scheduled to reopen on Friday Dec. 23. Boys & Girls Club of the Bighorns. Closing...
