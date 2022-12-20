Read full article on original website
Oswego JV girls hoops falls to Central Square
CENTRAL SQUARE — The Central Square junior varsity girls basketball team defended home court with a 54-23 victory over Oswego on Tuesday. The Redhawks’ full-court pressure helped them get out to an early lead and “never looked back,” Oswego coach Ryan Lavner said.
Varsity roundup: Mexico girls basketball claws Syracuse West
Mexico 50, Syracuse West 23: Anyssia Ingersoll put up 24 points in the Mexico girls basketball team’s 50-23 win over Syracuse West on Tuesday. Ingersoll’s 24 points included three 3-pointers in the victory.
Central Square wins battle of unbeaten teams over Oswego girls hoops
CENTRAL SQUARE — The Oswego varsity girls basketball team narrowly fell 44-43 to Central Square on Tuesday in a battle of unbeaten teams. The Redhawks scored a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the game. The Bucs rushed up the court for a game-winning shot, and Sophia Babcock made a pass down low to Riley Reynolds who “got a great look” at the net, coach Joe Babcock said, “but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be.”
Laura A. Strasburg
Laura A. Strasburg, 54, a resident of Oswego passed away on Dec. 20, 2022, at her home. Born in Butler, N.J., She was a daughter of Dolores Haase Smith of Oswego and the late John Martin Wetzel and was a graduate of the Butler High School in N.J.
Varsity roundup: Mexico swimming and diving tops Pulaski
Mexico 92, Pulaski 61: Bill Mills and Daniel Gagnier won two individual events each in the Mexico varsity boys swimming and diving team’s 92-61 victory over Pulaski on Wednesday. Mills took first place in the 200-yard individual medley (2:13.29) and the 500 freestyle (5:18.67), while Gagnier was victorious in...
The Captain’s Report: Bunka reflects on first half of Laker men’s hockey season
OSWEGO — It was a semester of “ups and downs” for the Oswego State men’s hockey team, captain Ryan Bunka said. The Lakers finished the first half of the season with a 9-4 (7-1 SUNYAC) record, ending with a weekend sweep at Buffalo State and SUNY Fredonia on Dec. 9-10.
Technical mishap causes West Genesee High School lockdown, panics some students and parents
Camillus, N.Y. — An automated alarm set to go off during school emergencies sounded throughout West Genesee High School Wednesday morning, warning students and staff to go into lockdown. The warning was a mistake, but many students and teachers at the school were aware of the technical issues when...
Camden City School District joins list of those reviving mask mandates amid illness upticks
"NJDOH has already reported an increase in COVID, flu, and RSV cases," the superintendent wrote in a letter to parents. "Therefore, in an effort to be proactive and remain vigilant, all schools and offices will operate under a short mask mandate upon reopening," she continued.
Local mom of five goes to Salvation Army Christmas Bureau Distribution for 18th year in a row
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army held its annual Christmas Bureau Distribution Day on Wednesday, December 21. The annual event was held from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Oncenter in Syracuse. The holiday season can be tough for many people, including parents, like Melissa Deitz. “I am going through a little bit […]
Central NY school superintendent resigns after being ‘temporarily away’ for several weeks
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Kyle Faulkner, who has been superintendent in the Sandy Creek School District since 2016, has resigned “for purposes of retirement,” according to school board minutes. At the Dec. 15 Sandy Creek school board meeting, the board approved an employment separation agreement for a...
Syracuse City School District will close Friday in anticipation of incoming winter weather
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City School District will be closed Friday, after reducing the school day to a half-day. The district posted the information just after 10 AM Thursday, saying "Due to the projected dangerous weather conditions, the SCSD will be closed on Friday, December 23rd." All after school and evening activities are canceled as well.
Homer Ice Skating Rink Remains Closed
The Village of Homer is reminding resident the ice skating rink on the Village Green remains closed. The village is waiting for the water to freeze. Unfortunately, with the warmer weather forecasted for tomorrow, the rink will not be open through the weekend and Monday (Dec. 24-26). The Village of...
Oswego Town Fire Department chafes under growing number of SUNY Oswego calls
OSWEGO — Over years of serving as a volunteer firefighter, Greg Herrmann has grown accustomed to being jolted out of bed in the middle of the night by the alarm tones on his pager. But lately he and the other members of the volunteer Oswego Town Fire Department have...
Ratcliff aiming to climb Oswego Speedway’s SBS championship ladder
OSWEGO — Since Oswego Speedway’s reopening in 2021, following the COVID-19 pandemic, the track has seen a youth movement in all three of its racing divisions. One of those up-and-coming drivers is Oswego High School graduate Noah Ratcliff, who has his sights set on the Small-Block Super track championship in 2023.
Police arrest juvenile after bomb threat at Walmart in Oswego
OSWEGO — The Oswego City Police Department has charged a 13-year-old juvenile in connection with the bomb threat Sunday night at the Walmart store in Oswego. Investigators conducted an investigation into the incident and arrested the juvenile who was charged with, if the alleged actions were committed by an adult, making a terrorist threat, a class D felony.
Teen walking dog near Syracuse’s Westcott Street hit in head with gun, robbed
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen walking a dog near Westcott Street in Syracuse was robbed at gun point Thursday night, according to Syracuse police. The teen was hit in the head with the gun, police said in a news release Friday. He was taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.
Downed trees make for treacherous travel
ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
School closings in Central New York: Friday, Dec. 23; see updated list of closings
Plans for early dismissals or school closings started coming in on Wednesday, and many of those plans have shifted over the past two days, so we are providing an up-to-date list this morning. Schools across Central New York are now closing for the most part. In Onondaga County, the county...
Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
Dino Babers adds 20 commits on early Signing Day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s been a busy last few weeks for the Syracuse coaching staff, as 19 future players officially signed their letters of commitment on Wednesday to come play for Dino Babers and the Orange. Here’s a breakdown of each player in the early signing period class: OffenseJayden Bass (Offensive Line) – 6’6” […]
