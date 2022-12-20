ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego JV girls hoops falls to Central Square

CENTRAL SQUARE — The Central Square junior varsity girls basketball team defended home court with a 54-23 victory over Oswego on Tuesday. The Redhawks’ full-court pressure helped them get out to an early lead and “never looked back,” Oswego coach Ryan Lavner said.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Central Square wins battle of unbeaten teams over Oswego girls hoops

CENTRAL SQUARE — The Oswego varsity girls basketball team narrowly fell 44-43 to Central Square on Tuesday in a battle of unbeaten teams. The Redhawks scored a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the game. The Bucs rushed up the court for a game-winning shot, and Sophia Babcock made a pass down low to Riley Reynolds who “got a great look” at the net, coach Joe Babcock said, “but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be.”
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Laura A. Strasburg

Laura A. Strasburg, 54, a resident of Oswego passed away on Dec. 20, 2022, at her home. Born in Butler, N.J., She was a daughter of Dolores Haase Smith of Oswego and the late John Martin Wetzel and was a graduate of the Butler High School in N.J.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Varsity roundup: Mexico swimming and diving tops Pulaski

Mexico 92, Pulaski 61: Bill Mills and Daniel Gagnier won two individual events each in the Mexico varsity boys swimming and diving team’s 92-61 victory over Pulaski on Wednesday. Mills took first place in the 200-yard individual medley (2:13.29) and the 500 freestyle (5:18.67), while Gagnier was victorious in...
PULASKI, NY
wxhc.com

Homer Ice Skating Rink Remains Closed

The Village of Homer is reminding resident the ice skating rink on the Village Green remains closed. The village is waiting for the water to freeze. Unfortunately, with the warmer weather forecasted for tomorrow, the rink will not be open through the weekend and Monday (Dec. 24-26). The Village of...
HOMER, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Ratcliff aiming to climb Oswego Speedway’s SBS championship ladder

OSWEGO — Since Oswego Speedway’s reopening in 2021, following the COVID-19 pandemic, the track has seen a youth movement in all three of its racing divisions. One of those up-and-coming drivers is Oswego High School graduate Noah Ratcliff, who has his sights set on the Small-Block Super track championship in 2023.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Police arrest juvenile after bomb threat at Walmart in Oswego

OSWEGO — The Oswego City Police Department has charged a 13-year-old juvenile in connection with the bomb threat Sunday night at the Walmart store in Oswego. Investigators conducted an investigation into the incident and arrested the juvenile who was charged with, if the alleged actions were committed by an adult, making a terrorist threat, a class D felony.
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Downed trees make for treacherous travel

ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
ORISKANY, NY
Syracuse.com

Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Dino Babers adds 20 commits on early Signing Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s been a busy last few weeks for the Syracuse coaching staff, as 19 future players officially signed their letters of commitment on Wednesday to come play for Dino Babers and the Orange. Here’s a breakdown of each player in the early signing period class: OffenseJayden Bass (Offensive Line) – 6’6” […]
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy