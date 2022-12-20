Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO