Ratcliff aiming to climb Oswego Speedway’s SBS championship ladder
OSWEGO — Since Oswego Speedway’s reopening in 2021, following the COVID-19 pandemic, the track has seen a youth movement in all three of its racing divisions. One of those up-and-coming drivers is Oswego High School graduate Noah Ratcliff, who has his sights set on the Small-Block Super track championship in 2023.
Varsity roundup: Mexico swimming and diving tops Pulaski
Mexico 92, Pulaski 61: Bill Mills and Daniel Gagnier won two individual events each in the Mexico varsity boys swimming and diving team’s 92-61 victory over Pulaski on Wednesday. Mills took first place in the 200-yard individual medley (2:13.29) and the 500 freestyle (5:18.67), while Gagnier was victorious in...
Varsity roundup: Mexico girls basketball claws Syracuse West
Mexico 50, Syracuse West 23: Anyssia Ingersoll put up 24 points in the Mexico girls basketball team’s 50-23 win over Syracuse West on Tuesday. Ingersoll’s 24 points included three 3-pointers in the victory.
Ramos picks up lone pin in Oswego varsity wrestling’s loss to JD/CBA
OSWEGO — Jose Ramos was the lone winner in the Oswego varsity wrestling team’s 67-6 loss to Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy on Wednesday. In the 132-pound weight class, Ramos and JD/CBA’s Mathew Fallon were scoreless heading into the third period, with neither wrestler taking the advantage in the tightly-contested battle.
The Captain’s Report: Bunka reflects on first half of Laker men’s hockey season
OSWEGO — It was a semester of “ups and downs” for the Oswego State men’s hockey team, captain Ryan Bunka said. The Lakers finished the first half of the season with a 9-4 (7-1 SUNYAC) record, ending with a weekend sweep at Buffalo State and SUNY Fredonia on Dec. 9-10.
Cayuga County under travel advisory due to winter storm
AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff's office has issued a travel advisory beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, December 23 and lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. The advisory is due to the winter storm, forecasted to cause flash freeze as a cold front moves through the area.
Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York Opening for Christmas Break
The longest snow tubing runs in New York are only an hour away from Utica. Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. And there's even a 100-foot vertical drop.
‘One of the most intense storm systems in decades’ to lash Upstate NY on Christmas weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It would be hard to conjure up a worst-case weather scenario as bad as the one we’re facing this weekend: On the three-day Christmas weekend, Upstate New York could be slammed with a storm so powerful and so disruptive it happens only once every few decades.
I-81 project opponents: NY planners have to ‘redo everything’ to account for Micron; Not so fast, state says
Syracuse, NY — A group opposed to replacing Interstate 81 in Syracuse with a community grid told a judge Thursday that the state has to “redo everything” to account for the planned arrival of semiconductor manufacturer Micron to the northern suburbs. “They gotta crunch out the numbers....
Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
LaNorris Sellers, 4-star QB out of South Carolina, flips from Syracuse to SEC commitment
LaNorris Sellers, a 4-star quarterback who was Syracuse’s top commit, flipped to South Carolina on Friday in a announcement with his family and in front of his teammates and classmates. Shane Beamer was quick to share a reaction on Twitter, and wrote that “It’s (cold) outside but it just...
Laura A. Strasburg
Laura A. Strasburg, 54, a resident of Oswego passed away on Dec. 20, 2022, at her home. Born in Butler, N.J., She was a daughter of Dolores Haase Smith of Oswego and the late John Martin Wetzel and was a graduate of the Butler High School in N.J.
Thousands lose power as strong wind gusts blow through Upstate NY; Oswego hard hit
Syracuse, N. Y. -- More than 12,000 customers were without power this morning in Upstate New York after strong winds blew through overnight, breaking tree limbs and downing power lines. Hardest-hit were Oswego and Oneida counties, as winds of more than 50 mph blew from the southeast. More than 3,000...
Winter storm: Stay inside and brace for the worst
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dangerous winter storm is bringing high winds and low temperatures throughout Western New York Friday. So far, more than 30,000 homes and businesses in the Rochester region are without power. Monroe County and City of Rochester officials gathered Friday evening, telling the public to stay inside and brace for the […]
Frank S. Thrall: Against the odds
Francis “Frank” Sheldon Thrall was born in July 1846, in New Haven, New York, the son of George Sheldon Thrall and Mary Catherine Allen. By 1850, the family had moved to Mexico where his father operated a drug and general merchandise store. Frank had three siblings, one of whom was Willis G. Thrall.
Oswego JV girls hoops falls to Central Square
CENTRAL SQUARE — The Central Square junior varsity girls basketball team defended home court with a 54-23 victory over Oswego on Tuesday. The Redhawks’ full-court pressure helped them get out to an early lead and “never looked back,” Oswego coach Ryan Lavner said.
Bad weather puts a strain on holiday travel
OSWEGO — Rain, wind, snow and ice greeted travelers and shoppers Friday as the powerful storm churning across the United States began pummeling Oswego County. Torrential rains Friday morning gave way to snow in the afternoon as temperatures dropped and roads became increasingly slippery.
School closings in Central New York: Friday, Dec. 23; see updated list of closings
Plans for early dismissals or school closings started coming in on Wednesday, and many of those plans have shifted over the past two days, so we are providing an up-to-date list this morning. Schools across Central New York are now closing for the most part. In Onondaga County, the county...
Oswego modified boys basketball falls to Corcoran
SYRACUSE — A strong second half led the Corcoran (Roberts) modified boys basketball team over Oswego (white) on Wednesday. Oswego coach Brad Shannon said the Bucs played a “solid first half,” but aggressive play and strong shooting from Corcoran helped the Cougars pulled away for the 56-32 victory.
Syracuse football commit Vincent Carroll-Jackson flips to Nebraska on signing day
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football couldn’t hang on to the No. 2 commit in its 2023 class, despite him verbally committing to the university just 10 days ago. Vincent Carroll-Jackson, a three-star lineman from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, flipped his commitment during his signing day ceremony Wednesday afternoon, choosing Nebraska by sliding a red hat on his head.
