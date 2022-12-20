ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

oswegocountynewsnow.com

Ratcliff aiming to climb Oswego Speedway’s SBS championship ladder

OSWEGO — Since Oswego Speedway’s reopening in 2021, following the COVID-19 pandemic, the track has seen a youth movement in all three of its racing divisions. One of those up-and-coming drivers is Oswego High School graduate Noah Ratcliff, who has his sights set on the Small-Block Super track championship in 2023.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Varsity roundup: Mexico swimming and diving tops Pulaski

Mexico 92, Pulaski 61: Bill Mills and Daniel Gagnier won two individual events each in the Mexico varsity boys swimming and diving team’s 92-61 victory over Pulaski on Wednesday. Mills took first place in the 200-yard individual medley (2:13.29) and the 500 freestyle (5:18.67), while Gagnier was victorious in...
PULASKI, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Ramos picks up lone pin in Oswego varsity wrestling’s loss to JD/CBA

OSWEGO — Jose Ramos was the lone winner in the Oswego varsity wrestling team’s 67-6 loss to Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy on Wednesday. In the 132-pound weight class, Ramos and JD/CBA’s Mathew Fallon were scoreless heading into the third period, with neither wrestler taking the advantage in the tightly-contested battle.
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Cayuga County under travel advisory due to winter storm

AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff's office has issued a travel advisory beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, December 23 and lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. The advisory is due to the winter storm, forecasted to cause flash freeze as a cold front moves through the area.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York Opening for Christmas Break

The longest snow tubing runs in New York are only an hour away from Utica. Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. And there's even a 100-foot vertical drop.
LOWVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins

Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Laura A. Strasburg

Laura A. Strasburg, 54, a resident of Oswego passed away on Dec. 20, 2022, at her home. Born in Butler, N.J., She was a daughter of Dolores Haase Smith of Oswego and the late John Martin Wetzel and was a graduate of the Butler High School in N.J.
OSWEGO, NY
News 8 WROC

Winter storm: Stay inside and brace for the worst

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dangerous winter storm is bringing high winds and low temperatures throughout Western New York Friday. So far, more than 30,000 homes and businesses in the Rochester region are without power. Monroe County and City of Rochester officials gathered Friday evening, telling the public to stay inside and brace for the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Frank S. Thrall: Against the odds

Francis “Frank” Sheldon Thrall was born in July 1846, in New Haven, New York, the son of George Sheldon Thrall and Mary Catherine Allen. By 1850, the family had moved to Mexico where his father operated a drug and general merchandise store. Frank had three siblings, one of whom was Willis G. Thrall.
NEW HAVEN, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego JV girls hoops falls to Central Square

CENTRAL SQUARE — The Central Square junior varsity girls basketball team defended home court with a 54-23 victory over Oswego on Tuesday. The Redhawks’ full-court pressure helped them get out to an early lead and “never looked back,” Oswego coach Ryan Lavner said.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Bad weather puts a strain on holiday travel

OSWEGO — Rain, wind, snow and ice greeted travelers and shoppers Friday as the powerful storm churning across the United States began pummeling Oswego County. Torrential rains Friday morning gave way to snow in the afternoon as temperatures dropped and roads became increasingly slippery.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego modified boys basketball falls to Corcoran

SYRACUSE — A strong second half led the Corcoran (Roberts) modified boys basketball team over Oswego (white) on Wednesday. Oswego coach Brad Shannon said the Bucs played a “solid first half,” but aggressive play and strong shooting from Corcoran helped the Cougars pulled away for the 56-32 victory.
OSWEGO, NY

