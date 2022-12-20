Read full article on original website
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Fire destroys home in Warm Springs
A fire broke out in a home on Looksh St. in Warm Springs on Dec. 22 at approximately 11 p.m. The home has been declared a total loss. The cause is still under investigation. Crews from Warm Springs Fire and Safety arrived on the scene to a fire engulfing 75% of a single structure home. The fire was contained to the structure, but the home was completely lost. There were no civilian or fire personnel injuries.
18-year-old missing from Warm Springs
LeBron Boise, 18, has been reported missing from Warm Springs, Oregon. He was last seen by family members on Dec. 14 at about midnight. Family members report he made comments about self-harm and suicidal ideation that evening. He was last seen on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation wearing a red...
Top Stories 2022: Drug Raid
The morning of June 14, 2022 the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, along with a multi-agency task force, carried out one of the largest drug raids in Jefferson County History. The raids took place across the county with a total of six homes raided in Madras and Culver. Officers recovered...
