A fire broke out in a home on Looksh St. in Warm Springs on Dec. 22 at approximately 11 p.m. The home has been declared a total loss. The cause is still under investigation. Crews from Warm Springs Fire and Safety arrived on the scene to a fire engulfing 75% of a single structure home. The fire was contained to the structure, but the home was completely lost. There were no civilian or fire personnel injuries.

WARM SPRINGS, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO