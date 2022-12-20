White Sox Have Received Trade Interest in Liam Hendriks

The South Siders may address their remaining needs via the trade market.

The Chicago White Sox roster for the 2023 season is starting to take shape. They’ve made some depth acquisitions and some others to fill glaring needs on the roster. However, they might not be done just yet. The trade market thus far has been quiet across MLB, but that may change in short order. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the New York Mets are interested in White Sox closer Liam Hendriks.

Chicago still has needs to fill, and Hendriks may be expendable. The Sox have over-invested in their bullpen and have a few options that may be able to close games if Hendriks is moved.

Most notably, Reynaldo Lopez took a huge step forward in 2022 as he thrived in high-leverage relief roles during his breakout season. Setup man Kendall Graveman has prior experience in closing games and may also be an option.

Expendable Assets

The White Sox may be at their self-imposed payroll limit and Hendriks is due over $14 million in 2023. The trade market may bear fruit for Hendriks and the White Sox could potentially acquire a second baseman depending on the trade package.

New York re-signed closer Edwin Diaz to a contract this offseason. The thought of Hendriks and Diaz paired together at the back end of the Mets bullpen is scary. The Mets may also be looking to shed former White Sox catcher James McCann in the deal. They have called up top prospect Francisco Alvarez, who is ready to start.

The White Sox need more lefty bats to balance their lineup, and second baseman Jeff McNeil fits the bill. McNeil profiles much like newly acquired left fielder Andrew Benintendi . He doesn't come with much power but demonstrates a disciplined plate approach that is currently lacking in the starting lineup. McNeil is in the top 1% of MLB in strikeout rate and top 5% in walk rate. The veteran second baseman produced eight OAA, putting him among the elite defenders at the position, per Statcast .

A Worthy Risk

Trading Liam Hendriks, a top-five closer, is risky business. Reynaldo Lopez appears to be a capable replacement but has not pitched in a save situation in his career.

But the 2022 Chicago White Sox had issues scoring runs, and adding a bat like McNeil's would help balance the lineup. McNeil is also a capable left fielder and would, on paper, give the Pale Hose three lefties and two switch hitters in the everyday lineup. The Sox 26-man roster would enjoy flexibility that has been absent for a long time.

Chicago's only options at second base for the moment are unproven rookies and utility man Leury Garcia. It's a risk worth taking if the teams can come to an agreement.