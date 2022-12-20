ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

local21news.com

Harrisburg Students deliver more than 2,000 holiday letters to Make-A-Wish

HARRISBURG, Pa — Harrisburg Academy students dropped off more than 2,250 holiday letters for Make-A-Wish kids. The school started writing the letters three years ago when two students wanted to make a difference. Andrew Herr, Class of ‘30 at Harrisburg Academy explained, “These letters, they are going to make...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Code Blue: Shelter offered to those in need to combat cold weather in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coalition on Homelessness (YCCH) has announced that overnight shelters in York have been open from Monday, Dec. 19 spanning to Sunday, Dec. 25. LifePath Christian Ministries (LCM) and York C.A.R.E.S. (Children's Aid Society Southern Pennsylvania District) Code Blue Overnight Shelter at...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

CBS 21 Days of Caring | Safe Harbour has been providing transitional housing since 1986

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Safe Harbour in Cumberland County has been providing transitional housing since 1986. There main location in Downtown Carlisle was once a hotel. “This building has always been a hotel. Different permutations. Different names,” explained Barrie Ann George Safe Harbour’s Vice President of Development and Communications. Now the building provides shelter to fifty to seven-five people a night including women and families. But Barrie Ann George doesn’t really like to call it a homeless shelter, ”When you say homeless shelter, people get in their head that it’s a room with bunk beds and people coming and going. To me, I say this is more of a community.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Estranged husband charged in decades old Lancaster County cold case

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges in connection to the 1984 murder of 25-year-old Maryann Bagenstose in Pequea Township. The Pennsylvania State Police say they have charged 67-year-old Jere Bagenstose, Maryann's estranged husband, of the 100...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Thousands without power as winter weather moves through Central PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Power outages are being reported on Friday as winds are picking up and winter weather has hit Central Pennsylvania. Met-Ed and PPL are reporting numerous outages across the region. As of 6:30p.m. on Friday, Met-Ed is reporting that more than 32,000 people across PA have...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Man who allegedly shot two in York City, sought by police

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Police have been able to quickly identify the vehicle and person they believe was involved in a recent shooting that injured two. Officials say that Isaac Ramos-Perez has a warrant out for his arrest regarding the shooting. He was last seen driving...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Water main break spreading ice on road in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — Middletown Borough Police Department (MPD) officials say a water main has broken by Spruce St. between Hillside Rd. and Beechwood Dr. The water from the main is reportedly freezing and creating icy conditions for drivers. MPD officials encourage people to avoid the area. Officials also...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
local21news.com

Fire crews battle blaze in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews in Lancaster County battled an early morning blaze in Lancaster County. It happened before 5:00 AM on the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township. According to a post on the Garden Spot Fire Rescue Facebook page, there was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Woman killed in York County house fire, authorities say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the York County Coroner, a 54-year-old woman was killed in a fire in Jackson Township, Thursday night. Authorities say the fire happened on the 500 block of Rockville Road around 8:30 PM. The York County Coroner says the woman was found dead...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Head-on crash kills two on Lancaster County roadway

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say two people died as a result of a crash in Caernarvon Township, Thursday afternoon. According to the Pennsylvania State Police-Lancaster it happened around 3:15 PM on the 6800 block of Division Highway. Police say the driver of a 2020...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

PPL Electric Utilities prepare for power outages ahead of storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Officials for PPL Electric Utilities say that power outages are expected during the holiday weekend, and the company is standing by and ready to respond. In the event of an outage, crews will work as safely and quickly as possible to restore electricity according to...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

York City Council passes 2023 budget

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York City Council has approved it's budget for the upcoming year. The Council passed an amended version of the spending plan on Tuesday evening. It's worth more than 66 million dollars. That's down from the $67 million in the Mayor's original proposal made...

