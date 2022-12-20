Read full article on original website
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
4 Places For Indoor Family Fun in and Around Lancaster, PA This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Bars Worth Visiting in Lancaster City and Beyond This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Harrisburg Students deliver more than 2,000 holiday letters to Make-A-Wish
HARRISBURG, Pa — Harrisburg Academy students dropped off more than 2,250 holiday letters for Make-A-Wish kids. The school started writing the letters three years ago when two students wanted to make a difference. Andrew Herr, Class of ‘30 at Harrisburg Academy explained, “These letters, they are going to make...
Emergency Housing in place at Columbia Homeless Shelter in Lancaster Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster County homeless shelter has set up Emergency Housing for people out in the extreme cold during the holiday season. The Columbia Homeless Shelter, located in the upstairs section of 291 S. 4th St. has the initiative open to adults only from Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. to Dec. 27 at 8 a.m.
Code Blue: Shelter offered to those in need to combat cold weather in York
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coalition on Homelessness (YCCH) has announced that overnight shelters in York have been open from Monday, Dec. 19 spanning to Sunday, Dec. 25. LifePath Christian Ministries (LCM) and York C.A.R.E.S. (Children's Aid Society Southern Pennsylvania District) Code Blue Overnight Shelter at...
Temporary pop up shelter announced in Lancaster County as temperatures plummet
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lancaster County Food Hub has announced it will be hosting a Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority/Homeless Coalition pop up emergency shelter during the extreme weather conditions. According to officials, in responding to the extreme weather CODE BLUE that is expected this weekend, the...
CBS 21 Days of Caring | Safe Harbour has been providing transitional housing since 1986
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Safe Harbour in Cumberland County has been providing transitional housing since 1986. There main location in Downtown Carlisle was once a hotel. “This building has always been a hotel. Different permutations. Different names,” explained Barrie Ann George Safe Harbour’s Vice President of Development and Communications. Now the building provides shelter to fifty to seven-five people a night including women and families. But Barrie Ann George doesn’t really like to call it a homeless shelter, ”When you say homeless shelter, people get in their head that it’s a room with bunk beds and people coming and going. To me, I say this is more of a community.”
Cleared for take-off: Santa's reindeer given clean bill of health to fly in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill joined Santa Claus and his nine reindeer at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane to announce that they have received a clean bill of health and are cleared for take-off on December 24. “Not everyone knows...
Red Cross requested to help those displaced after Penbrook house fire
PENBROOK, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are working to put out a house fire in Penbrook, Dauphin County. Officials tell CBS 21 it started just after 8:00 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Hoffer Road. They could not say if anyone has been injured in the flames. The...
Missing man in Dauphin County, last contact made via text, five months ago
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are currently searching for 44-year-old Glenn Bland, who was last heard from via a text message five months ago. Derry Township Police say that Bland is a black male who is 6'0", 200 lbs., and has a shaved head and brown eyes. Officials...
Estranged husband charged in decades old Lancaster County cold case
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges in connection to the 1984 murder of 25-year-old Maryann Bagenstose in Pequea Township. The Pennsylvania State Police say they have charged 67-year-old Jere Bagenstose, Maryann's estranged husband, of the 100...
Thousands without power as winter weather moves through Central PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Power outages are being reported on Friday as winds are picking up and winter weather has hit Central Pennsylvania. Met-Ed and PPL are reporting numerous outages across the region. As of 6:30p.m. on Friday, Met-Ed is reporting that more than 32,000 people across PA have...
Man who allegedly shot two in York City, sought by police
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Police have been able to quickly identify the vehicle and person they believe was involved in a recent shooting that injured two. Officials say that Isaac Ramos-Perez has a warrant out for his arrest regarding the shooting. He was last seen driving...
Water main break spreading ice on road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — Middletown Borough Police Department (MPD) officials say a water main has broken by Spruce St. between Hillside Rd. and Beechwood Dr. The water from the main is reportedly freezing and creating icy conditions for drivers. MPD officials encourage people to avoid the area. Officials also...
Fire crews battle blaze in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews in Lancaster County battled an early morning blaze in Lancaster County. It happened before 5:00 AM on the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township. According to a post on the Garden Spot Fire Rescue Facebook page, there was...
Woman killed in York County house fire, authorities say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the York County Coroner, a 54-year-old woman was killed in a fire in Jackson Township, Thursday night. Authorities say the fire happened on the 500 block of Rockville Road around 8:30 PM. The York County Coroner says the woman was found dead...
Video released of woman being saved from submerged car in Manheim Twp.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Moments away from disaster; due to officers quick thinking and brave actions, Manheim Township Police were able to save a woman who was buried up to her neck with water as it rushed into her car...and it was all caught on video. Police say...
Woman convicted of first-degree murder of estranged husband in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Quarryville woman has been convicted of first-degree murder of her estranged husband on Valentine's Day 2021, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney. 30-year-old Danielle Bewley, 30 of the 100 block of Locust Lane, shot and killed Mitchell Bewley after luring him to...
Postal worker hurt in crash involving mail truck in Lancaster County, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say a postal worker sustained minor injuries in a crash involving a mail truck. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, it happened at the intersection of Sego Sago and West Lexington Roads on Thursday. Police say both...
Head-on crash kills two on Lancaster County roadway
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say two people died as a result of a crash in Caernarvon Township, Thursday afternoon. According to the Pennsylvania State Police-Lancaster it happened around 3:15 PM on the 6800 block of Division Highway. Police say the driver of a 2020...
PPL Electric Utilities prepare for power outages ahead of storm
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Officials for PPL Electric Utilities say that power outages are expected during the holiday weekend, and the company is standing by and ready to respond. In the event of an outage, crews will work as safely and quickly as possible to restore electricity according to...
York City Council passes 2023 budget
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York City Council has approved it's budget for the upcoming year. The Council passed an amended version of the spending plan on Tuesday evening. It's worth more than 66 million dollars. That's down from the $67 million in the Mayor's original proposal made...
