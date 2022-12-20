Giants NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 16

The New York Giants survived a late rally to beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, in Week 15. It improved their record to 8-5-1 on the season and inched them closer to a playoff berth.

With three weeks remaining, the Giants are in better shape than they’ve been since 2016. They’re also in much better shape than anyone anticipated when the season began.

As we enter Week 16, here’s a look at where the Giants place in a multitude of power rankings.

Nate Davis, USA TODAY: 12 (+5)

This could be the last ride for QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley … but the figurative arrival — on Sunday night — of rookie OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux ensures this team will have a star in 2023.

Bo Wulf, The Athletic: 14 (+6)

What a huge win for Brian Daboll and company on Sunday night. Sitting in the No. 6 spot in the NFC at the moment with a one-game lead on Washington and a 1.5-game lead on Seattle and Detroit, the Giants now have a 77.6 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to Mock. They’re helped even more by the possibility of the Eagles having nothing to play for in Week 18, while this weekend’s trip to Minnesota could be a playoff preview. Just as encouraging for the Giants as making the playoffs in Daboll’s first year is the inspired play of rookie first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, who hit the sack-forced-fumble-recovery-touchdown superfecta. Among rookies with at least 200 pass-rush snaps this season, only Atlanta’s Arnold Ebiketie has been more productive at sacking or hitting the quarterback.

Austin Gayle, The Ringer: 14 (+5)

The Giants have been an underdog in all but four games this season, with an average spread of +2.75, good for the seventh-highest mark in the league. They also have the 18th-ranked scoring offense and are 19th in scoring defense, and they’ve yet to win a game by more than eight points. And yet, New York has an 87 percent chance to make the playoffs after securing a win over Washington on Sunday Night Football. They’re not an overly talented team and will likely be underdogs all throughout the playoffs if they get there, but they’ve proved resilient enough—through a myriad of injuries on both sides of the ball—to earn a shot in the postseason.

Barry Werner, List Wire: 12 (+5)

The Giants came up big on the road against Washington and held tough at the end (with a little help from the zebras). See no evil, as they say…

Mark Lane, Touchdown Wire: N/A

Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network: 13 (+5)

The Giants started the season strong, but an already poor passing defense lost Adoree’ Jackson and has struggled to overcome the loss. However, New York’s roster is pretty close to being legitimate contenders in 2023, and could still sneak into the NFC playoffs this season if they can somehow find enough offense to outlast two of the Seahawks, Lions, and Commanders. They helped their own cause on Sunday Night Football against their divisional opponent, the Washington Commanders. The team’s rag-tag group of secondary defenders was able to keep Washington’s receivers in check enough for a victory. There was irony somewhere in Kayvon Thibodeaux’s strip-sack fumble recovery for a touchdown happening in the same week that ESPN’s Todd McShay brought up “character concerns” regarding Georgia’s Jalen Carter. The Giants first-round pick finished with three tackles-for-loss in the game, and was their defensive x-factor.

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: 11 (+1)

The Giants got a much-needed get-right game for their running game and defense. That’s exactly what happened on the road against the Commanders on Sunday night to renew confidence in their wild-card hopes.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports: 13 (+4)

Kayvon Thibodeaux had a breakout game on Sunday night. It was easy to see why he was the fifth overall pick of the draft, and maybe shouldn’t have fallen that far. His strip-sack that he recovered for a touchdown was the biggest play of the Giants’ biggest win of the season.

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports: 12 (+4)

