Ohio State

WSYX ABC6

Thousands of AEP customers without power in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Power outages are hitting thousands of homes in Central Ohio on Friday. AEP Ohio workers have their hands full and are working around the clock as they prepare to restore power in the city of Columbus. On Thursday, AEP Ohio announced 1,800 lineworkers, contractors and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Preparing for the artic blast

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — American Electric Power reminds customers to be prepared ahead of the winter blast. AEP Ohio Customer Experience Manager, Jay Garrett, says to make sure you know where your flashlights are, have extra batteries, and before you go to bed tonight to charge your phone. Garrett...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Winter Storm Approaching: Here's who to follow to stay safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A winter storm is approaching Central Ohio and Friday is expected to bring some snow, icy roads, strong wind gusts and dangerous wind-chill values. Our meteorologists will be working around the clock the next couple of days. Here's who you can follow for the latest...
WSYX ABC6

Preparing your car for the winter storm

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The First Warning weather experts are forecasting quickly-changing road conditions as the storm moves in overnight Thursday into Friday. A spokesman for AAA Ohio said drivers should stay home, if possible. But, millions of Americans are expected to hit the road because of the Christmas holiday.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Ohio AMBER Alert: Dion Green offers $10K reward, Mayor Ginther issues scam alert

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kason Thomas' loved ones looked all over the Dayton area for him the last two nights, but Thursday, the search is returning closer to home. Thomas and his 5-month-old twin brother Kyair were inside their mother's car when she ran into a Donatos Pizza location to pick up a DoorDash order in the Short North area Monday night. When she came out, the car, and her babies, were gone.
DAYTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ctrl-Salt-Delete? Ohio Turnpike announces winners of Name-A-Snowplow contest

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ohio Turnpike has announced the eight winners of its second annual Name-a-Snowplow contest. The contest was designed with the Ohio Turnpike's safety campaign, "Don't Crowd the Plow" in mind, reminding everyone to drive safely during the winter season. “Motorists should take every precaution to avoid passing...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

She Serves: Looking back on a year of highlighting Ohio's women warriors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This holiday season we are looking back on a year of highlighting the service of Ohio's women warriors. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. One of the Marines helping with the ABC 6 Toys for Tots toy drive was Staff Sergeant Mallory Green who is back home in Ohio for the holidays for the first time after several years of serving overseas.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Nalah Jackson arrested in Indiana, Kason Thomas not with her

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested Thursday in Indiana. Columbus police said 5-month-old Kason Thomas has not been located and added that Jackson is not cooperating with law enforcement. At approximately 2 p.m. Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metro Police, Columbus Police Chief...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Health leaders address respiratory viruses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio health leaders are scheduled to hold a media briefing regarding respiratory viruses Wednesday morning. Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Joe Gastaldo, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at OhioHealth, to discuss respiratory viruses ahead of the holiday weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine appoints Joe Deters to Ohio Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that he is appointing Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Joe. Deters to the Ohio Supreme Court. Deters will fill the vacancy left by Justice Sharon Kennedy, who recently was elected as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. “Joe...
OHIO STATE

