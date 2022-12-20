Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Near zero visibility on I-90 near Bozeman due to fog
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is warning driving of near zero visibility on I-90 between Manhattan and Belgrade due to fog. Officials are asking drivers to find alternative routes or stay at home.
NBCMontana
3D Weather: Christmas past and present
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Christmas is right around the corner. Santa is preparing to visit all the good boys and girls across western Montana. He always must take the weather into account for his flights. So what is some of the most difficult weather conditions Santa has encountered on his past journeys to western Montana?
NBCMontana
Bridger Bowl to remain closed Thursday
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Extremely low temperatures and dangerous wind chills prompted Bridger Bowl to remain closed a second day this Thursday. It comes after the ski area also closed its doors Wednesday for the safety of guests and employees. Bridger Bowl released the following information:. Due to forecasted temperatures...
NBCMontana
Montana airports deal with cancellations from other states
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two of Montana’s busiest airports are dealing with cancellations from a handful of states. Bozeman and Missoula airports are seeing cancellations from Seattle, Dallas, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Record cold and heavy snow led to a lot of problems within those cities. Airport officials in Bozeman...
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Snow-covered roads, dangerous cold arrives
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Today and Thursday for travel impacts from a winter storm and dangerous cold. ROAD REPORT. SNOW: Snow showers will continue through early afternoon for areas along and south of I-90. However, new snow amounts will stay light. LIVE RADAR. COLD: The coldest many have ever experienced will...
NBCMontana
Madison Co. dispatch phone system down
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office reports the dispatch center is currently without a phone system due to a power outage last night. Officials say all 911 calls are being routed to the dispatch center's cell phone to take calls while utility companies are repairing the damage.
NBCMontana
Dillon police release update in missing person case
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Dillon released an update Wednesday about the search for a man who went missing nearly two weeks ago. The last known contact with Michael Fontz, 37, was Dec. 9. His vehicle was located Dec. 14 next to the Big Hole River near Melrose. Officials...
NBCMontana
Salvation Army bell ringers go virtual during cold temperatures
MISSOULA, Mont. — Inclement weather will impact the Salvation Army's Red Kettles and bell ringers will not ring in person while frigid temperatures hit the area. They will have virtual red kettles on their website to accept donations. Bell ringers plan to go back in person on Dec. 24.
NBCMontana
Bozeman expands efforts to welcome diversity in community
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The city of Bozeman is continuing efforts to welcome diversity in the community. The city is planning training for all staff on equity, diversity and inclusion. The city reached out to several community groups and surveyed people to ask if they feel welcome. “Our goal still...
NBCMontana
Holiday Helper to provide hot meals to Gallatin Valley families
BOZEMAN, Mont. — If you can’t afford a good hot meal this Christmas season, Holiday Helper has got you covered. The organizer will prepare a homecooked meal for Gallatin Valley families in need and deliver the meal on Christmas eve. Holiday Helper provides these meals through a fundraiser...
NBCMontana
Butte committee seeks mini-grant applicants for behavioral health
BUTTE, Mont. — The Butte-Silver Bow Behavioral Health Local Advisory Committee is seeking applicants for mini-grants. Grant requests should be for $500 or less and the purpose of them is to increase local public participation and awareness of behavioral health issues and care. The grants can be used for...
NBCMontana
Butte Rescue Mission serves up free Christmas meal
BUTTE, Mont. — A Christmas meal is a luxury many in Southwest Montana cannot afford, so the Butte Rescue Mission is here to help. On Friday afternoon, a dinner of ham, green beans, potatoes, bread rolls and desserts was served to dozens of locals. “What goes into this meal...
NBCMontana
MSU football adds versatility on signing day
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Bobcats added 25-players to their roster on National Signing Day. Eleven of the twenty-five are high schoolers from out of state, two are transfers from other schools and twelve are from the Treasure State. The following is a press release from MSU Athletics:. BOZEMAN, Montana...
NBCMontana
Bozeman holds memorial for community members who passed away while homeless
Bozeman, Mont — In Bozeman, organizers held a memorial service Wednesday dedicated to remembering neighbors who passed away while homeless this past year. Community members gathered inside the Bozeman Public Library for National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day. There was a candlelight vigil, messages of hope and a moment of silence.
NBCMontana
Bozeman girls basketball gets vocal on the court
BOZEMAN, Mont. — At Bozeman High’s girls basketball practice, it’s so loud you can barely think, but this is a good thing. “As you can hear right now in practice, we’ve gotten a lot louder and our practices are more competitive and our kids just know talking is part of it,” said head coach of Bozeman Girls Basketball Kati Mobley.
